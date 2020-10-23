Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Norsk Hydro: UPDATED PARTICIPANT CODE - Hydro's third quarter results 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 02:47am EDT

Hydro's third quarter results 2020 will be released at 07:00 CEST (01:00 EDT, 06:00 BST, 05:00 UTC), on Friday October 23, 2020. The quarterly report and presentation slides will be available on www.hydro.com at the same time.

President & CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim and EVP & CFO Pål Kildemo will host an audio webcast and a conference call, in English, at 08:30 CEST the same day. Due to the Covid-19 situation, there will be no analyst and press conference at our corporate headquarters.

In order to listen to the presentation, please join the audio webcast. There will be a Q&A session directly after the presentation. If you would like to ask questions, you need to join the conference call before end of the presentation. See details below (it will not be possible to ask questions on the audio webcast).

To join the conference call, please use the “Click to Join” link below 5-10 minutes prior to start time. You will be asked to enter your phone number and registration details. The Event Conferencing system will call you on the phone number you provide and place you into the event. Please note that the “Click to Join” link becomes active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Please use the “Click to Join” option for the easiest way to join the conference call.

Click to Join Call 08:30 CEST >>

As an alternative, use the dial-in numbers below for the conference call:

Norway   +47 2100 2613
UK          +44 (0)330 336 9104
USA        +1 323-794-2095
Sweden   +46 (0)8 5033 6573
Brazil      +55 11 3181 3949
Germany +49 (0)89 2030 31236

Participant Passcode:  238518

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:00aELECTROLUX : Interim Reports Q3 2020 – Presentation
PU
03:00aKLEPIERRE : Business review for the first nine months of 2020
PU
03:00aEmpress Royalty Private Placement Fully Subscribed
PU
02:59aHuawei ekes out third-quarter revenue growth as U.S. restrictions bite
RE
02:59aDaimler lifts 2020 profit outlook as Mercedes-Benz margins rebound
RE
02:59aEUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : Chooses Telefónica and Geotab to Connect Its Vehicles in Europe
BU
02:58aDaimler lifts 2020 profit outlook as Mercedes-Benz margins rebound
RE
02:58aBarclays beats profit expectations, warns of tough times ahead
RE
02:57aBritain signs first major post-Brexit trade deal with Japan
RE
02:55aBritain signs first major post-Brexit trade deal with Japan
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : Intel's margins tumble as customers shift to cheaper chips, shares slide 10%
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla's release of new 'self-driving' software closely watched by U.S. regulator
3ABB LTD : ABB : 3Q Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Beat Expectations
4SCHINDLER HOLDING AG : SCHINDLER : raises 2020 guidance on China boost
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS TELLS SUPPLIERS: plan now for post-crisis output hike
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group