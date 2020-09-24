Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Norte maintained the highest life expectancy at birth and Área Metropolitana de Lisboa maintained the highest life expectancy at 65 years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 06:05am EDT
Summary

Life expectancy at birth in Portugal was estimated at 80.93 years for total population in the period 2017-2019, 77.95 years for men and 83.51 years for women.
At birth, life expectancy continues to be higher for women, but the difference for men has been declining and is now 5.56 years (compared to 6.02 in 2008-2010).
By regions NUTS 2, the Norte recorded the highest values of life expectancy at birth for total population (81.33 years) and for men (78.44 years), and Centro had the highest values for women (83.87).
The greatest differences in longevity between men and women were observed in Região Autónoma da Madeira, while the lowest were observed in Área Metropolitana de Lisboa.
By regions NUTS 3, the highest life expectancies at birth were recorded in Cávado (81.96 years), Região de Coimbra (81.58 years), and Viseu Dão-Lafões and Região de Leiria (both with 81,45 years).
Life expectancy at age 65 in Portugal reached 19.61 years.
Men aged 65 may expect to live on average 17.70 years more and women 21.00 years more.
By regions NUTS 2, the highest values of life expectancy at age 65 were recorded in Área Metropolitana de Lisboa for men (18.00 years) and women (21.37 years).
By NUTS 3, Região de Coimbra (20.27 anos), Terras de Trás-os-Montes (20.22 anos) and Região de Leiria (20.13 anos) recorded the highest longevity at age 65.

Despite the circumstances determined by the COVID-19 pandemic, Statistics Portugal asks for the best collaboration from companies, families and public entities in responding to Statistics Portugal's requests. The quality of official statistics, particularly its ability to identify the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, depends crucially on this collaboration that Statistics Portugal thanks in advance.


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 10:04:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:20aAUTOGRILL : 31 August 2020 revenue of 1.4bn (-55.7%); 0.5bn in cash and available credit facilities
PU
06:20aENENSYS TECHNOLOGIES S A : announces the new version of its ATSC 3.0 head end solution
PU
06:20aABB : links with University of Western Australia to progress Industry 4.0 standards for the future digital mine
PU
06:20aMOGO FINANCE S.A. : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
06:20aELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
06:18aNIPPON STEEL : Japan crude steel output falls for 6th month as COVID-19 depresses demand
RE
06:18aMAN GROUP PLC : Form 8.3 - Pollen Street Secured Lending plc
AQ
06:18aELOP : recieves funding from Innovation Norway
AQ
06:17aGold slides to two-month low as dollar extends rally
RE
06:16aSUNHYDROGEN : to Receive Capital Infusion of up to $4 million
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: How a marked-up term sheet and messy rollout threw TikTok deal into disarray
2BMW AG : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance private - sources
3GOLD : Gold languishes at two-month low as dollar rallies
4SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : Annual Financials CEO Virtual Conference
5CGG : CGG : Commences Second Phase of Largest OBN Multi-Client Survey in UK CNS

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group