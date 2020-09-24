Norte maintained the highest life expectancy at birth and Área Metropolitana de Lisboa maintained the highest life expectancy at 65 years

Life expectancy at birth in Portugal was estimated at 80.93 years for total population in the period 2017-2019, 77.95 years for men and 83.51 years for women.

At birth, life expectancy continues to be higher for women, but the difference for men has been declining and is now 5.56 years (compared to 6.02 in 2008-2010).

By regions NUTS 2, the Norte recorded the highest values of life expectancy at birth for total population (81.33 years) and for men (78.44 years), and Centro had the highest values for women (83.87).

The greatest differences in longevity between men and women were observed in Região Autónoma da Madeira, while the lowest were observed in Área Metropolitana de Lisboa.

By regions NUTS 3, the highest life expectancies at birth were recorded in Cávado (81.96 years), Região de Coimbra (81.58 years), and Viseu Dão-Lafões and Região de Leiria (both with 81,45 years).

Life expectancy at age 65 in Portugal reached 19.61 years.

Men aged 65 may expect to live on average 17.70 years more and women 21.00 years more.

By regions NUTS 2, the highest values of life expectancy at age 65 were recorded in Área Metropolitana de Lisboa for men (18.00 years) and women (21.37 years).

By NUTS 3, Região de Coimbra (20.27 anos), Terras de Trás-os-Montes (20.22 anos) and Região de Leiria (20.13 anos) recorded the highest longevity at age 65.

