North America's Premier Fiber Broadband Conference to be Held in Nashville July 25-28

RDOF winners and fiber network builders to converge at Fiber Connect 2021 to finalize deployment plans

The Fiber Broadband Association (FBA) today announced it will hold its annual Fiber Connect conference July 25-28, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee (http://www.fiberconnect2021.com/). Fiber Connect is North America’s premier fiber broadband conference where the entire fiber ecosystem comes together for a common goal of accelerating fiber broadband deployments to all homes and businesses across North America. With more than 85% of RDOF funding dedicated to Gigabit broadband networks, it is a critical time for the fiber investment cycle and in-person conference attendees will hear from leading experts, policy makers, regulators, operators, OEMs, and engineering firms as they discuss the challenges and opportunities of today’s market.

“It is important for the fiber ecosystem to come together to collaborate on new technologies, opportunities for business development, and advance investment in fiber,” said Gary Bolton, FBA’s President and CEO. “We are celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Fiber Broadband Association and look forward to highlighting the innovation and fiber industry advancements that have led to the creation of jobs, increased economic possibilities, and the positive and long-lasting impact on communities of all sizes across North America.”

The demand for fiber broadband speeds and capacity is at an all-time high. Driven in part by the growth in work-from-home, remote learning and the video-based communications that keep friends and family connected, network operators and communications service providers are upgrading internet connectivity with fiber optic technology at a rapid pace. Fiber Connect 2021 offers a live, immersive educational experience for all stakeholders in the broadband industry, including new information, investment, and deployment methodology to deliver high-speed, low-latency broadband communications to homes, businesses, government, and schools.

Fiber Connect 2021 was previously scheduled to be held at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center June 6-9, in Dallas, but the event was moved to Nashville to make it more accessible for attendees to adhere to any remaining modified corporate travel protocols during the pandemic. The Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center is following CDC health and safety guidelines. The Fiber Broadband Association and the Gaylord will allow for social distancing throughout the conference areas, the resort and during all activities to ensure the safety of all attendees.

The event kicks off on Sunday, July 25, with workshop sessions, including the extremely popular Fiber Broadband Starter Kit workshop for communities and emerging broadband service providers. The Fiber Broadband Association has opened the Fiber Connect 2021 Call for Speakers with an April 2, 2021, deadline. To submit an abstract, please visit http://www.fiberconnect2021.com/call-for-speakers-2/.

The Fiber Broadband Association is part of the Fibre Council Global Alliance, which is a platform of six global FTTH Councils in the Americas, LATAM, Europe, MENA, and APAC.

About the Fiber Broadband Association

The Fiber Broadband Association is the largest and only trade association in the Americas dedicated to the pursuit of all-fiber-optic network infrastructure to the home, to the business and to everywhere. The Fiber Broadband Association helps providers make informed decisions about how, where, and why to build better broadband networks with fiber optics while working with its members to lead the organization forward, collaborate with industry allies and propel the deployment of fiber networks. Since 2001, these companies, organizations and members have worked with communities and consumers in mind to build a better broadband future here and around the world. Learn more at fiberbroadband.org.

