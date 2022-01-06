Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

North American Construction Group Ltd. Reports Employee Fatality

01/06/2022 | 03:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FORT MCMURRAY, Alberta, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Construction Group Ltd. (“NACG” or “the Company”) regretfully reports that there has been a fatality at the Millennium mine in Fort McMurray, Alberta.

Emergency response personnel responded to the incident at approximately 6:30 a.m. this morning when an employee was fatally injured in an incident involving two haul trucks.

NACG is working diligently with our client and the appropriate authorities and will complete a full and thorough investigation into the cause of the incident.

“I and our entire NACG family are deeply shocked and saddened by this unexpected and tragic loss of our co-worker and friend,” said Joe Lambert, President and CEO. “No words will ease the pain of loss for the family and friends of our cherished co-worker but we will do everything we can to support them during this difficult time.”

The name of the individual will not be publicly released. Grief counseling is being made available to employees along with 24/7 Employee and Family Assistance Programs available.

About the Company
North American Construction Group Ltd. (www.nacg.ca) is one of Canada’s largest providers of heavy construction and mining services. For more than 65 years, NACG has provided services to the mining, resource, and infrastructure construction markets.

For further information, please contact:
Darren Krill
Manager, Public Affairs & Communications
North American Construction Group Ltd.
Phone: (780) 948-2009
Email: dkrill@nacg.ca


Latest news "Companies"
03:56pFLATEXDEGIRO : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03:52pThe Fed's going to tighten, the only question is how fast
RE
03:52pFed rate view brightens European bank stock outlook
RE
03:52pCanada posts biggest trade surplus for 13 years, exports offset flood impact
RE
03:50pAnalysis-U.S. Treasury yields risk breakout on hawkish Fed, corporate issuance deluge
RE
03:49pBiden says Trump's 'web of lies' threatens U.S. democracy
RE
03:49pBiden says Trump's 'web of lies' threatens U.S. democracy
RE
03:48pNETFLIX : Untitled Anna Nicole Smith Documentary Heading To Netflix →
PU
03:48pSTRIKING THE RIGHT NOTE : Key performance indicators for sovereign sustainability-linked bonds
PU
03:48pNORWOOD FINANCIAL : Wayne Bank Promotes Kim Gola to Assistant Vice President
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street's Fed headache lingers as stocks mixed, Treasuries gain
2SocGen's car leasing business ALD to buy LeasePlan for $5.5 billion
3APA : January 2022 Investor Update
4Size not the main aim, shippers say, as MSC overtakes Maersk
5Kazakh president fails to quell protests, ex-Soviet states offer help

HOT NEWS