North American Morning Briefing : -3

Amarillo to Be Acquired by Hochschild for C$0.40/Share, Shares in New Company Lavras; Amarillo Transaction Value is C$164.5M Excluding Lavras Asset Value, C$10M Cash; Amarillo Shareholders Will Receive 1 Share of Lavras for Every Amarillo Share Held; Lavras Will Hold All Assets, Rights Related to Lavras do Sul Gold Project in Southern Brazil

InPlay, Prairie Storm Get Shareholder, Court Approvals for Business Combination; InPlay to Acquire All Prairie Storm Shares in Exchange for 0.0524 of an InPlay Share, C$0.2514 Cash for Each Outstanding Prairie Storm Share

MEG Energy Sets 2022 Capital Budget of C$375M; Expects 2022 Production of 94,000 to 97,000 Barrels Per Day

Nickel Creek Platinum: Drilling Component of the 2021 Exploration Program Comprised 12 Holes; Drilling Has 'Clearly Shown the Capability of Nickel Shäw to Host Near Surface Massive Sulphide and TPM Mineralization With Significant Nickel, Copper, Platinum and Palladium Grades'

Expected Major Events for Tuesday

00:01/UK: CBI Service Sector Survey

04:30/JPN: Oct Preliminary Report on Petroleum Statistics

05:00/JPN: Oct Construction Orders

05:00/JPN: Oct Housing Starts

07:45/FRA: Oct Housing starts

07:45/FRA: Oct Household consumption expenditure in manufactured goods

07:45/FRA: Oct PPI

07:45/FRA: Nov Provisional CPI

07:45/FRA: 3Q GDP - detailed figures

08:55/GER: Nov Labour market statistics (incl unemployment)

09:00/GER: Nov Brandenburg CPI

09:00/ITA: 3Q GDP

10:00/ITA: Nov Provisional CPI

10:00/ITA: Nov Cities CPI

12:45/US: Weekly Chain Store Sales Index

13:30/CAN: Sep GDP

13:30/CAN: 3Q Quarterly GDP

13:55/US: 11/27 Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index

14:00/US: 3Q U.S. Quarterly House Price Index

14:00/US: Sep U.S. Monthly House Price Index

14:00/US: Sep S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices

14:45/US: Nov Chicago Business Barometer - ISM-Chicago Business Survey - Chicago PMI

15:00/US: Nov Consumer Confidence Index

20:00/US: Oct Agricultural Prices

21:30/US: 11/26 API Weekly Statistical Bulletin

23:50/JPN: 3Q Quarterly Financial Statements Statistics of Corporations

Expected Earnings for Tuesday

Allbirds Inc (BIRD) is expected to report for 3Q.

Ambarella Inc (AMBA) is expected to report $-0.04 for 3Q.

Amerityre Corp (AMTY) is expected to report for 1Q.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS,BNS.T) is expected to report $1.90 for 4Q.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED) is expected to report $0.58 for 2Q.

BeyondSpring Inc (BYSI) is expected to report $-0.55 for 3Q.

Box Inc (BOX) is expected to report $-0.07 for 3Q.

Chico's FAS Inc (CHS) is expected to report $0.01 for 3Q.

Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) is expected to report $0.43 for 3Q.

DXI Capital Corp (DXI.H.V) is expected to report for 3Q.

Emcore (EMKR) is expected to report $0.16 for 4Q.

FTI Consulting (FCN) is expected to report $1.20 for 4Q.

GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS) is expected to report for 3Q.

Hennessy Advisors Inc (HNNA) is expected to report for 4Q.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) is expected to report $0.19 for 4Q.

Home Financial Bancorp (HWEN) is expected to report for 1Q.

Informatica Inc (INFA) is expected to report for 3Q.

NetApp Inc (NTAP) is expected to report $1.02 for 2Q.

Orvana Minerals (ORV.T,ORVMF) is expected to report for 4Q.

Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) is expected to report $-0.04 for 3Q.

Smart Share Global Ltd - ADR (EM) is expected to report for 3Q.

Trip.com Group Ltd (K3RD.SG,TCOM) is expected to report for 3Q.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

Adagio Therapeutics Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Cut to Neutral From Buy by Roth Capital

Balchem Cut to Neutral From Buy by Sidoti & Co.

Beacon Roofing Supply Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities

Bumble Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Raymond James

Burlington Stores Raised to Buy From Neutral by Citigroup

CyrusOne Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies

FMC Corporation Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities

Greif Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo

Hudson Pacific Properties Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler

Hyatt Hotels Raised to Overweight From Neutral by JP Morgan

Merck Cut to Neutral From Buy by Citigroup

MGP Ingredients Raised to Buy From Hold by Truist Securities

Saia Cut to Hold From Buy by Deutsche Bank

South Jersey Industries Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo

Surgery Partners Raised to Buy From Hold by Stifel

Truist Financial Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Stephens & Co.

United Parcel Service Cut to Hold From Buy by Deutsche Bank

US Bancorp Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Stephens & Co.

Wells Fargo Raised to Buy From Hold by Odeon Capital

