North American Morning Briefing : All Eyes on Bank Earnings

MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

Retail Sales for September; University of Michigan preliminary consumer survey for October; earnings from JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley; Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George speaks at the North American Leveraged Finance Poolside Chat Series

Opening Call:

Stock futures slipped on Friday after what's been called one of the craziest market days in history, showing the difficulty stocks will face in sustaining an advance while the Federal Reserve continues to tighten interest rates.

Rich Rieder, the chief investment officer for fixed income at BlackRock, called the gyrations one of the "craziest" in history, coming after data showing inflation running at a hotter-than-expected face. The S&P 500 had fallen for five consecutive sessions ahead of the CPI report.

"This snapback seems like the product of protective hedges being unloaded in the options market, which generated enough upside momentum to trigger a broader wave of short-covering," said Marios Hadjikriacos, senior investment analyst at XM.

BlackRock's Rieder advised investors to consider parking their money in short-term bonds, a point recently echoed by hedge-fund legend Ray Dalio.

Earnings season kicks off with a barrage of results from the banking sector. Friday will also see the release of key economic data, with September retail sales, and the October release of the University of Michigan consumer sentiment report, due for release. Fed Gov. Lisa Cook also is scheduled due to speak.

Read Barrons.com: Russia Is Losing. Markets Are Tied to Putin's Fate.

Stocks to Watch:

Elon Musk is under investigation by federal authorities in connection with his planned $44 billion purchase of Twitter, the social-media platform said in a legal filing.

Lawyers for Twitter said they had demanded copies of "substantive correspondence" which Musk had exchanged with the authorities.

Read more here.

Economic Insight:

Markets look to be pricing an up to 80% possibility of global recession as central banks raise interest rates faster than participants may have originally expected, Zenith Investment Partners said. But, it said there is the chance it may not be a "deep" recession.

"If you take the view that the banking system is in much better health, the balance sheets are probably that much better than they were 10 or 12 years ago. That would be an argument that the recession that is being priced in the market is likely to be of the milder variety."

Zenith said this gives it confidence that while there will likely be a downside, it doesn't appear to be a significant downside at this moment.

Forex:

The dollar edged lower as risk appetite picked up and equities gained, but the trend remains for a stronger U.S. currency due to prospects of further aggressive Fed rate increases, ING said.

"The dollar should continue to find good support on dips," ING said. Falls to 112.00 and 111.50 in the DXY dollar index "may be enough of a correction" and "some decent U.S. data later today may be enough to give the dollar a lift," with retail sales and consumer confidence figures due.

Read Barrons.com: The Dollar Rally Is on Pause. The Next Catalysts Are Coming Soon.

Energy:

Oil prices inched up in Europe with Peak Trading Research noting that "the macro mood has stabilized" after Thursday's volatility but said market gains were likely due to a "one-off short squeeze and not the start of a sustained rally."

Other Insight:

M&A activity in the U.S. oil-and-gas sector is gaining traction even as "investors still seem skeptical of public company M&A and are holding management to high standards on deals," energy-focused data analytics company Enverus said.

It pointed to the more than $16 billion worth of deals recorded in the sector during the third quarter, the highest quarterly deal value so far this year.

"Despite rising costs, [producers] are still generating a lot of cash and some companies may decide to direct portions of that toward M&A."

Metals:

Base metal prices were steady in London, with traders "seemingly pricing in optimism" while looking ahead to the 20th National Congress in China and possible changes to Covid-19 measures and support for the economy, Marex said.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

Elon Musk Is Being Investigated by U.S. Authorities Over Deal, Twitter Claims

Elon Musk is under investigation by federal authorities in connection with his planned $44 billion purchase of Twitter, the social-media platform said in a legal filing.

Lawyers for Twitter (ticker: TWTR) said they had demanded copies of "substantive correspondence" which Musk had exchanged with the authorities.

Crypto Broker NYDIG Lays Off One-Third of Staff to Narrow Focus

NYDIG, the bitcoin trading and banking firm, laid off about a third of its workforce last month, people familiar with the matter said.

Company executives informed employees affected by the job cuts, which numbered around 110, on Sept. 22, the people said. Employees were told the firm was seeking to trim expenses and narrow its focus to more-promising businesses, the people said.

Venezuela Bondholders' Claim on Citgo to Be Decided by New York's Top Court

A federal appeals court deferred ruling on whether U.S. bondholders have valid claims over Venezuela's prized oil refiner Citgo Petroleum Corp., instead asking New York state's highest court to decide on the disputed $1.7 billion debt.

The Second Circuit Court of Appeals in New York asked for guidance on whether bondholders are entitled to seize the controlling stake in Citgo they hold as collateral after Venezuela's opposition movement stopped making payments on bonds secured by the Houston-based refiner.

Inflation Report Seals Case for 0.75-Point Fed Rate Rise in November

Another uncomfortably high inflation reading for September is likely to keep the Federal Reserve on track to increase interest rates by 0.75 percentage point at its meeting next month.

The report also raises the risk officials will delay an anticipated slowdown in the pace of rate rises after that. Another possibility is they could telegraph an expectation that rates will need to rise to even higher levels early next year than policy makers and investors previously anticipated.

Inflation's Storm From the Shelter

The upward pressure that housing costs have been putting on inflation can now probably be safely ignored. If only there was nothing else going on but the rent.

The Labor Department on Thursday reported that consumer prices rose a seasonally adjusted 0.4% in September from August, putting them 8.2% above their year-earlier level. Core prices, which exclude food and energy items in an effort to better track inflation's trend, rose 0.6% on the month, and 6.6% on the year. Both the headline and core measures were above economists' estimates, dashing any remaining hopes that Federal Reserve policy makers might raise rates by half a percentage point, rather than again by three-quarters of a point, when they next meet in November.

The U.S. Dollar Rally Is on Pause. The Next Catalysts Are Coming Soon.

The U.S. dollar rally has hit the pause button after cooling despite a hotter-than-expected inflation reading.

The U.S. Dollar Index (ticker: DXY), which tracks the dollar against a basket of global currencies, was 0.3% higher at 112.66, having hit 113.50 on Thursday.

U.K. bond yields continue to drop as Kwarteng flies back early from IMF meeting

U.K. bond yields continued to drop on Friday, as Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng flew back early from the International Monetary Fund meeting amid expectations the U.K. government will further backtrack on its tax cut plans.

The yield on the 30 year gilt BX:TMBMKGB-30Y - which was high as 5.1% as recently as Wednesday - fell 12 basis points to 4.42%.

China's Consumer Inflation Jumped in September, Producer Price Growth Slowed

China's consumer inflation rose at the fastest pace in more than two years in September, lifted by higher pork and other food prices, official data showed Friday.

The country's consumer inflation index increased 2.8% from a year earlier in September, accelerating from a 2.5% rise in August, said the National Bureau of Statistics.

Japan Reiterates Readiness to Take Action in Currency Market

Japan's finance minister reiterated his readiness to take action to stop the yen's sharp depreciation after the currency fell sharply against the dollar, following the release of U.S. inflation data.

"We will take appropriate action, if there are any excessive moves" in the currency market, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said at a news conference in Washington, D.C. on Thursday.

Singapore Central Bank Tightens Monetary Policy for Fifth Straight Time

SINGAPORE-The Monetary Authority of Singapore tightened monetary policy for a fifth consecutive time to ease price pressures over the next few quarters.

Singapore's central bank will re-center the midpoint of the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate policy band upward to its prevailing level, the MAS said in a statement Friday. There will be no change to the slope and width of the band, it said.

SEC Could Ease Up on Scope 3 Greenhouse-Gas Emission Reporting, WSJ Panelists Say

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission may pull back on a rule that would require companies to report greenhouse-gas emissions arising from their supply chains and the use of their products, according to panelists at The Wall Street Journal's Pro Sustainable Business Forum on Thursday.

North Korea Conducts Overnight Ballistic Missile Launch

SEOUL-North Korea conducted another middle-of-the-night weapons launch early Friday, Seoul and Tokyo officials said, prompting South Korea to fly jet fighters and impose unilateral sanctions, as tensions grow on the Korean Peninsula.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-22 0553ET