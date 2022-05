North American Morning Briefing : All Eyes on Key -3

Genuine Parts Raised to Neutral From Underperform by B of A Securities

GoodRx Holdings Cut to In-Line From Outperform by Evercore ISI Group

GoodRx Holdings Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James

GoodRx Holdings Cut to Sector Perform From Outperform by RBC Capital

Goodyear Tire Raised to Buy From Neutral by Nomura Instinet

Graphic Packaging Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Exane BNP Paribas

Healthcare Realty Cut to Hold From Buy by Berenberg

Healthcare Trust of Amer Raised to Buy From Hold by Berenberg

Home Depot Cut to Mixed From Positive by OTR Global

Joint Cut to Underperform From Buy by DA Davidson

Kaleyra Cut to Hold From Buy by Craig-Hallum

LivePerson Raised to Buy From Neutral by Roth Capital

Lordstown Motors Cut to Sell From Hold by RF Lafferty

Lowe's Cut to Mixed From Positive by OTR Global

Maxar Technologies Raised to Buy From Hold by Canaccord Genuity

O'Reilly Automotive Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities

Palantir Technologies Cut to Underperform From Sector Perform by RBC Capital

Prestige Consumer Hlthcr Raised to Buy From Hold by Jefferies

RingCentral Raised to Outperform From Perform by Oppenheimer

Upstart Holdings Cut to Neutral From Buy by Citigroup

Upstart Holdings Cut to Neutral From Buy by Goldman Sachs

Upstart Holdings Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler

Upstart Holdings Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Stephens & Co.

Viatris Cut to Underweight From Neutral by Piper Sandler

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Raised to Buy From Neutral by B. Riley Securities

