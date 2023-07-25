Today at 06:20 am

BankUnited (BKU) is expected to report $0.78 for 2Q.

Biogen Inc (BIIB) is expected to report $3.14 for 2Q.

CTS Corp (CTS) is expected to report $0.53 for 2Q.

Camden National (CAC) is expected to report $0.81 for 2Q.

Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) is expected to report $0.84 for 2Q.

Citizens Holding Co (CIZN) is expected to report for 2Q.

Danaher Corp (DHR) is expected to report $1.64 for 2Q.

Dover Corp (DOV) is expected to report $2.04 for 2Q.

Dow Inc (DOW) is expected to report $0.73 for 2Q.

FTI Consulting (FCN) is expected to report $2.18 for 4Q.

First Merchants Corp (FRME) is expected to report $1.02 for 2Q.

Franklin Electric Co Inc (FELE) is expected to report $1.32 for 2Q.

Gatx Corp (GATX) is expected to report $1.56 for 2Q.

General Motors (GM,GMM.U-T) is expected to report $1.57 for 2Q.

HarborOne Bancorp Inc (HONE) is expected to report for 2Q.

Herc Holdings Inc (HRI) is expected to report $3.15 for 2Q.

Independent Bank MI (IBCP) is expected to report $0.59 for 2Q.

Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) is expected to report $0.04 for 2Q.

Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) is expected to report $1.47 for 2Q.

Mueller Industries (MLI) is expected to report for 2Q.

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT) is expected to report $-0.20 for 2Q.

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) is expected to report $0.79 for 2Q.

Nucor Corp (NUE) is expected to report $5.47 for 2Q.

Old National Bancorp (ONB) is expected to report $0.50 for 2Q.

Oxford Square Capital Corp (OXSQ) is expected to report $0.12 for 2Q.

PJT Partners Inc (PJT) is expected to report $0.53 for 2Q.

Peoples Bancorp (Ohio) (PEBO) is expected to report $0.53 for 2Q.

PulteGroup Inc (PHM) is expected to report $2.52 for 2Q.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc (RUBY) is expected to report $-0.50 for 1Q.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) is expected to report $0.66 for 2Q.

Simmons First National Corp - Class A (SFNC) is expected to report $0.40 for 2Q.

Southside Bancshares (SBSI) is expected to report $0.69 for 2Q.

Summit State Bank (SSBI) is expected to report for 2Q.

Utah Medical Products (UTMD) is expected to report for 2Q.

Verizon Communications (VZ) is expected to report $1.15 for 2Q.

iMedia Brands Inc (IMBIQ) is expected to report for 1Q.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

Alcoa Cut to Hold From Buy by Argus Research

American Express Cut to Underweight From Neutral by Piper Sandler

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Raised to Buy From Neutral by Goldman Sachs

Arbor Realty Trust Cut to Underweight From Neutral by JP Morgan

Cintas Cut to Neutral From Buy by Citigroup

Claros Mortgage Trust Raised to Neutral From Underweight by JP Morgan

Coeur Mining Raised to Buy From Hold by Canaccord Genuity

Definitive Healthcare Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Baird

Denbury Cut to Hold From Buy by Stifel

DR Horton Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Raymond James

Equifax Cut to Underperform From Neutral by B of A Securities

Estee Lauder Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler

FMC Corporation Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo

Halozyme Therapeutics Cut to Neutral From Buy by Goldman Sachs

Interpublic Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo

Juniper Networks Cut to Outperform From Strong Buy by Raymond James

Kodiak Sciences Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Capital One

Kodiak Sciences Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies

Lam Research Raised to Buy From Hold by Stifel

National Bankshares Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler

nCino Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Baird

Netflix Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Baird

ON Semiconductor Cut to Neutral From Buy by Rosenblatt

Q2 Holdings Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Baird

Stagwell Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo

Summit Materials Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Exane BNP Paribas

Tesla Cut to Neutral From Buy by UBS

Twilio Cut to Underperform From Sector Perform by RBC Capital

Zions Bancorp Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan

ZoomInfo Technologies Cut to Sector Perform From Outperform by RBC Capital

