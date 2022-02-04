North American Morning Briefing : Amazon.com, Snap Premarket Gains to Boost Broader Indexes

MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

Employment Report for January; Canada Labor Force Survey for January

Opening Call:

Stock futures gained early Friday, boosted by a jump in Amazon.com and Snap shares in premarket trading.

Amazon.com rallied 12% after it said profit nearly doubled in the critical holiday period. Meantime, Snap shares rose more than 50% after the company posted its first quarterly profit and Pinterest added 17% after it reported its first full-year profit and more than $2 billion in annual revenue.

Since the start of this year, Nasdaq has lost more than 11%, while the S&P 500 has slid 6.1% and market volatility could continue until the Fed implements its first interest-rate increase and investors get used to the idea of rising rates, said Peter Andersen, founder of Massachusetts-based investment firm Andersen Capital Management.

"The fact that everything is sold off wholesale is really, in my opinion, a buying opportunity," Mr. Andersen said. "Every investor is so spooked now, and nobody really has a compass to figure out where exactly we are in this cycle."

Investors are awaiting fresh data about the labor market in the monthly jobs report, due at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal have estimated that employers added 150,000 jobs in January.

Overseas, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 edged down 0.4%, while in Asia, stocks were mainly higher.

Market Insight:

Global cloud spending, which has been soaring since 2020 thanks to rising digital activity, could further expand thanks to growing metaverse-related services and applications, market research firm Canalys said.

Its data shows that worldwide cloud services expenditure in the fourth quarter grew 34% to an all-time quarterly high of $53.5 billion. This record could be topped in the coming quarters, driven by the trend of immersive computing such as the metaverse, Canalys said.

These services require even more cloud capacity than more conventional forms of internet applications, and could support steady rises in cloud spending for years to come.

Stocks to Watch:

Shares of Clorox fell sharply early Friday after the company reported fiscal second-quarter adjusted earnings that missed analysts' expectations and said margins would take a steep hit from continued cost pressures.

General Motors is preparing for potential rate rises by the Fed in 2022, said Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson.

"There is no doubt that borrowing costs will go up for everybody," Jacobson said, adding that GM hasn't decided on whether to refinance or instead redeem its upcoming maturities. GM has about $6.56 billion in maturities coming due in 2022, followed by $11.76 billion in 2023, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"Higher interest rates are an adjustment that many of use have prepared for," Jacobson says, referring to finance chiefs at U.S. companies. Increased rates are "a good trade-off for lower inflation," he said.

Levi Strauss lost out on some sales during its latest fiscal year due to demand that outpaced its inventory, said Chief Financial Officer Harmit Singh.

"Our growth would have been much higher had we had the product," Singh said, adding that the jeans maker missed out on about $50 million in sales. "We forecast certain demand, we booked certain capacity, and the demand was higher than we expected," Singh said.

Forex:

The dollar could remain under pressure given the prospect of a weak nonfarm payrolls report, said ING.

"The dollar underperformance and risks of a negative read today mean that a rebound in currency may have to wait for next week," said ING analysts. The market expects a "rather unexciting" 40,000 rise in nonfarm payrolls in January, they said.

While that suggests a negative dollar reaction may only be triggered by a headline number below zero, the dollar tends to underperform after nonfarm payrolls releases, the analysts added.

---

The euro hovered near three-week highs versus the dollar after Christine Lagarde's comments on inflation fuelled expectations for an earlier ECB interest rate rise.

UniCredit doesn't expect this shift in ECB rhetoric will be enough to "call for a complete EUR/USD trend reversal, not least because the Fed's tightening is set to remain more intense than in the eurozone."

Interest rate differentials are also likely to widen further in favor of the dollar, although the ECB may begin rate normalization before the end of the year, UniCredit said.

ING said the euro should trade in a higher range of $1.13 to $1.15 leading up to the ECB's March meeting as markets bet on an interest rate rise during 2022.

Speculation that the ECB could change its forward guidance in March to signal the chance of a 2022 rate rise should support EUR/USD ahead of the meeting, said ING analysts.

However, market expectations for a 10 basis points rate rise in June and about 50bps by year-end appear "too aggressive," meaning EUR/USD gains over the medium-term will be limited, they said. "We favor a flattish profile around 1.12-1.13 for the remainder of the year."

Bonds:

Yields on government debt were steady in Europe, with the January jobs report in view.

Investors are watching for clues to the tightness of the labor market and how it could affect inflation, shaping the Fed's policy path as it prepares to begin raising interest rates.

Economists expect January nonfarm payrolls to show a rise of 150,000, though there's some potential for a weak or even negative reading following Wednesday's surprising private-sector payrolls report from ADP. Weak January jobs data, however, isn't seen putting a damper on the Fed's plans.

Commodities:

Brent crude set a fresh multi-year high in Europe on OPEC+ supply tightness and as a winter storm swept across the U.S., threatening to disrupt oil production.

OPEC+ nations seem to be falling further behind on their pledges to increase oil output, said Helge Andre Martinsen, senior oil analyst at DNB Market. "Production capacity issues are increasing."

---

Copper prices gained slightly as the dollar and LME inventories of the metal fell. The metal, on course for a 3.9% weekly gain, has traded in a narrow range for several months, after hitting a high last year.

While concerns about global demand have emerged, analysts said demand is strong enough to keep prices supported while supply is tight. LME approved inventories of the metal are hovering close to their lowest level in a year, with stocks standing at around 82,000 tons, down from 254,000 tons in August.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

Ford and GM Trade Places in Race to Catch Tesla

In the race to come up with a credible electric-vehicle strategy, Ford has caught up with and arguably even overtaken General Motors over the past year. But that isn't likely to be the last twist in a contest that could take a decade or more to produce clear winners.

Ford reported underwhelming fourth-quarter results after the bell Thursday, sending the shares 4% lower in after-hours trading. Net income for 2021 was a spectacular $17.9 billion, but roughly half of that was a paper gain on its stake in electric-truck startupRivian, which completed its initial public offering in November. The value of that investment has shrunk by about 40% in this year's selloff, and underlying profits were lower than analysts had forecast.

Chris Cuomo's Legal Team Raised Questions About Jeff Zucker's Relationship

CNN President Jeff Zucker appeared to close a messy chapter in the cable news network's history in December when he fired anchor Chris Cuomo after an investigation into his efforts to help his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, respond to allegations of sexual harassment.

The drama was far from over.

Chinese EV Makers Rise After Upbeat January Deliveries

Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle makers jumped in Hong Kong as trading resumed after the Lunar New Year holiday, following upbeat January deliveries data.

In Friday morning trade, Li Auto Inc. rose as much as 14%, XPeng Inc. added 10% and BYD Co. gained 6.6%. This represents a slight recovery for the stocks year to date, though Li Auto and BYD were each still down more than 10%, while XPeng has lost more than 25%.

Mallinckrodt Cleared to Leave Bankruptcy Under $1.7 Billion Opioid Deal

Mallinckrodt PLC has won court approval to settle its opioid-related liabilities for roughly $1.7 billion and exit chapter 11 under a broader reorganization deal that will hand control to creditors and cut about $1.3 billion in debt.

Judge John Dorsey of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Del., on Thursday approved the opioid settlement and Mallinckrodt's broader chapter 11 reorganization plan, capping a monthslong trial. Dublin-based Mallinckrodt has said the company also needs approval from Irish authorities before its chapter 11 plan can go into effect.

Southwest to Bring Alcohol Back on Flights, Citing Customer Demand

Southwest Airlines Co. is bringing back in-flight alcohol sales after holding off for months to tamp down on disruptive passengers.

On Feb. 16, the airline will restore alcoholic beverages for purchase on most of its flights of 176 miles or more for the first time since March 2020, when it restricted food and beverage options early in the pandemic.

Sculptor Director Resigns, Alleges Governance Failures at Hedge Fund

A director resigned from the board of Sculptor Capital Management, alleging governance failures including "staggering" compensation awarded to the largest publicly traded U.S. hedge-fund firm's CEO.

The allegations and resignation, detailed in a letter to the board Sculptor disclosed Thursday, have echoes of a past fight between firm founder Daniel S. Och and his onetime protégé, Chief Executive James Levin. Mr. Levin became CEO of the firm, formerly known as Och-Ziff Capital Management, after a pitched succession battle in 2018 that led Mr. Och to step back.

Omicron Variant Looms Over January Jobs Report

