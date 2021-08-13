Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

North American Morning Briefing: Blockbuster -3-

08/13/2021 | 06:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

With most public schools in the country set to begin classes in coming weeks, city and county officials are wrestling with decisions about whether to require masks as the highly-contagious Delta variant causes a surge in Covid-19 cases. The federal government recommends their universal use, but most states have left policy creation to local school boards.

Read More ->

Write to paul,larkins@wsj.com

TODAY IN CANADA

Earnings:

Aya Gold & Silver 2Q

Home Capital 2Q

Knight Therapeutics 2Q

Lion Electric 2Q

Medicenna Therapeutics 1Q

Economic Indicators:

None scheduled

Stocks to Watch:

Algonquin Power 2Q EPS 16c; Adj EPS 15c; Rev $527.5M

Anaergia 2Q Rev C$32.1M Vs. C$22.4M' 1H Rev C$69.6M Vs. C$45.6M; Revenue Increase Driven by Activity in EMEA, North Amer Markets; Monitoring Pandemic's Continued Impact on Business Activity in California; Expect Increased Sales in Europe to Offset Fincl Impact of Slower Than Expected Ramp-Up at Rialto;

Avcorp 2Q Loss C$1.21M; Rev C$24.4M; EPS C$0.00

CN Reaffirms Commitment to Combination With KCS; Canadian National Supports KCS Decision on Possible Meeting Adjournment in Light of STB Timetable

Karnalyte Resources 2Q Loss/Shr C$0.02 Vs. Loss C$0.02; Will Continue Discussions With Potential Strategic Partners for Potash, Nitrogen Projects; Expects to Have Adequate Cash to Meet Existing Commitments, Short-Term Operating and Capital Requirements; Doesn't Have Enough Funds to Proceed With Full-Scale Development of Solution Mining Facility; Pursuing Sale of Nonstrategic Assets, Considering Alternatives; Ability to Continue as a Going Concern Will Require Further Equity Issuances or Other Forms of Financings; Plan to Move to Virtual Corporate Office Model in 3Q to Maximize Cost Savings

Farmers Edge 2Q Rev C$6.2M Vs. C$9.1M; Loss/Shr C$0.24 Vs. Loss C$1.93; To Acquire Indiana-based CommoditAg To Expand Agriculture E-Commerce Presence; to Acquire Online Agriculture Product Marketplace CommoditAg; CommoditAg to Be a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Farmers Edge; Deal Is Expected to Close Over Next Few Business Days

High Arctic Energy 2Q Rev C$16.4M Vs. C$16.1M; 2Q Loss/Shr C$0.08 Vs. Loss C$0.12; 1H Rev C$34.1M Vs. C$55.7M; 1H Loss/Shr C$0.19 Vs. Loss C$0.17

MCAN Mortgage 2Q EPS C$0.73; Net C$19.4M

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT 2Q Rev C$90.1M; AFFO/Unit C$0.22, Up 7.8%

Nova Cannabis 2Q Sales C$29.7M

Perpetual Energy 2Q EPS C$0.38; Rev C$13.2M

Pretium Resources 2Q EPS 16c; Adj EPS 15c; Rev $152.3M

Expected Major Events for Friday

05:30/FRA: 2Q ILO Unemployment and Labour Market-related indicators

06:00/GER: Jul WPI

06:45/FRA: Jul CPI

12:30/US: Jul Import & Export Price Indexes

14:00/US: Aug University of Michigan Survey of Consumers - preliminary

All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

Expected Earnings for Friday

23andMe Holding Co (ME) is expected to report for 1Q.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd (ASA) is expected to report for 2Q.

Acura Pharmaceuticals (ACUR) is expected to report for 2Q.

Alimera Sciences Inc (ALIM) is expected to report for 2Q.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc (BPTH) is expected to report for 2Q.

Boston Omaha Corp (BOMN) is expected to report for 2Q.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (BTX) is expected to report for 2Q.

Carver Bancorp Inc (CARV) is expected to report for 1Q.

Cinedigm Corp (CIDM) is expected to report $-0.02 for 1Q.

ContraFect Corp (CFRX) is expected to report for 2Q.

Crawford United Corp (CRAWA) is expected to report for 2Q.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX) is expected to report $-0.69 for 2Q.

Diversey Holdings Ltd (DSEY) is expected to report for 2Q.

Document Security Systems Inc (DSS) is expected to report for 2Q.

Enservco Corp (ENSV) is expected to report for 2Q.

Enterprise Group is expected to report for 2Q.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc (FMTX) is expected to report for 2Q.

Heat Biologics Inc (HTBX) is expected to report for 2Q.

Home Capital (HCG.T) is expected to report $1.10 for 2Q.

Honest Company Inc (HNST) is expected to report for 2Q.

ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) is expected to report for 2Q.

InPlay Oil Corp (IPO.T) is expected to report $-0.03 for 2Q.

Just Energy Group iNC (JE,JE.V) is expected to report for 1Q.

Knight Therapeutics is expected to report $-0.07 for 2Q.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (MSGE) is expected to report for 4Q.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc (MMED.GR) is expected to report for 2Q.

Nemaura Medical Inc (NMRD) is expected to report for 1Q.

PFSweb (PFSW) is expected to report $-0.06 for 2Q.

Rubicon Technology Inc (RBCN) is expected to report for 2Q.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) is expected to report $-0.84 for 2Q.

Soligenix Inc (SNGX) is expected to report $-0.11 for 2Q.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc (SONN) is expected to report for 3Q.

Spectral Medical is expected to report $-0.01 for 2Q.

Sphere 3D Corp (ANY) is expected to report for 2Q.

Taylor Devices (TAYD) is expected to report for 4Q.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc (TTNP) is expected to report for 2Q.

Twin Disc Inc (TWIN) is expected to report $-0.04 for 4Q.

US Energy Corp (USEG) is expected to report for 2Q.

Unity Biotechnology Inc (UBX) is expected to report for 2Q.

Venus Concept Inc (VERO) is expected to report for 2Q.

Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

American Eagle Outfitters Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Wedbush

Arcturus Therapeutics Cut to Underperform From Market Perform by Raymond James

Aspen Technology Cut to Hold From Buy by Benchmark

Aspen Technology Cut to Underweight From Neutral by JP Morgan

AudioEye Cut to Hold From Buy by Maxim Group

Beacon Roofing Supply Cut to Hold From Buy by Berenberg

Blink Charging Cut to Neutral From Buy by Roth Capital

BRP Group Raised to Buy From Neutral by Northcoast Research

CarGurus Raised to Buy From Hold by Needham

Carrier Global Cut to Neutral From Buy by UBS

Cohu Cut to Sell From Neutral by Goldman Sachs

DaVita Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Barclays

Exelon Raised to Neutral From Underperform by Mizuho

ExOne Cut to Hold From Buy by Canaccord Genuity

ExOne Cut to Hold From Buy by Stifel

ExOne Cut to Neutral From Buy by Alliance Global Partners

GoHealth Cut to In-Line From Outperform by Evercore ISI Group

GoHealth Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James

GoHealth Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Credit Suisse

HCA Healthcare Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Barclays

HollyFrontier Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Wells Fargo

HollyFrontier Raised to Market Perform From Underperform by Cowen & Co.

InnovAge Holding Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Barclays

Intersect ENT Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by SVB Leerink

Laird Superfood Cut to Neutral From Buy by Roth Capital

LHC Group Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Barclays

Lyft Raised to Buy From Neutral by Northcoast Research

M/I Homes Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Wedbush

Mastercard Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Daiwa Capital

Micron Technology Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley

OGE Energy Raised to Buy From Neutral by Mizuho

Parsons Cut to Underperform From Neutral by B of A Securities

Paysign Raised to Buy From Neutral by Ladenburg Thalmann

PBF Energy Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo

Rackspace Technology Cut to Market Perform From Strong Buy by Raymond James

RadNet Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James

Rent-A-Center Raised to Buy From Neutral by Janney Montgomery Scott

Revolution Medicines Cut to Neutral From Buy by Goldman Sachs

Ruth's Hospitality Raised to Buy From Neutral by CL King

Signify Health Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Barclays

Talis Biomedical Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler

Tenet Healthcare Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Barclays

Trean Insurance Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by William Blair

Universal Health Cut to Underweight From Overweight by Barclays

Visa Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Daiwa Capital

Wendy's Raised to Outperform From In-Line by Evercore ISI Group

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-13-21 0605ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. -1.86% 19.5 Delayed Quote.-6.92%
ALIMERA SCIENCES, INC. 1.80% 8.5 Delayed Quote.101.42%
ALLIANCE GLOBAL GROUP, INC. -1.11% 9.78 End-of-day quote.-7.74%
ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. -11.79% 125.87 Delayed Quote.9.56%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. -1.01% 8.83 Delayed Quote.-16.70%
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. 4.35% 0.24 Delayed Quote.-5.88%
BARCLAYS PLC 0.66% 185.48 Delayed Quote.25.62%
BLINK CHARGING CO. -5.31% 34.09 Delayed Quote.-20.26%
BOSTON OMAHA CORPORATION -1.87% 31.98 Delayed Quote.15.66%
BRP GROUP, INC. 1.78% 34.24 Delayed Quote.14.25%
CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC. -0.57% 13.84 Delayed Quote.24.01%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION -1.74% 23.2 Delayed Quote.-25.93%
CARGURUS, INC. 4.84% 30.74 Delayed Quote.-3.12%
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION -1.60% 55.98 Delayed Quote.48.41%
CARVER BANCORP, INC. -7.32% 17.99 Delayed Quote.177.20%
CINEDIGM CORP. 4.57% 1.83 Delayed Quote.183.81%
COHU, INC. -10.11% 30.51 Delayed Quote.-20.09%
CONTRAFECT CORPORATION -0.76% 3.92 Delayed Quote.-22.38%
CRAWFORD & COMPANY -2.29% 9.81 Delayed Quote.36.25%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -0.23% 9.588 Delayed Quote.-15.70%
CRONOS GROUP INC. -3.71% 8.31 Delayed Quote.-6.00%
DAVITA INC. -1.11% 131.27 Delayed Quote.11.81%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.04% 35499.85 Delayed Quote.15.22%
DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC. -1.47% 1.34 Delayed Quote.-78.21%
ENSERVCO CORPORATION -5.30% 1.25 Delayed Quote.-33.16%
ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC. 0.00% 0.245 Delayed Quote.11.36%
EVERCORE INC. 0.77% 138.36 Delayed Quote.26.19%
EXELON CORPORATION -0.35% 48.03 Delayed Quote.13.76%
FARMERS EDGE INC. 4.05% 9.5 Delayed Quote.0.00%
FORMA THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC. -0.04% 23.22 Delayed Quote.-33.47%
GOHEALTH, INC. -42.80% 4.69 Delayed Quote.-65.67%
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC. 0.57% 242.54 Delayed Quote.47.48%
HEAT BIOLOGICS, INC. 0.75% 6.68 Delayed Quote.24.63%
HEXO CORP. -3.60% 4.55 Delayed Quote.-2.57%
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION 0.63% 30.12 Delayed Quote.16.52%
HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC. 0.33% 39.84 Delayed Quote.33.70%
INNOVAGE HOLDING CORP. -0.69% 15.91 Delayed Quote.0.00%
INPLAY OIL CORP. -2.70% 1.08 Delayed Quote.369.57%
INTERSECT ENT, INC. -0.04% 27.57 Delayed Quote.20.39%
JUST ENERGY GROUP INC. -0.71% 1.4 Delayed Quote.-76.55%
KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS INC. -1.15% 5.14 Delayed Quote.-3.93%
LHC GROUP, INC. 0.81% 182.75 Delayed Quote.-14.33%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.23% 71.2 Delayed Quote.37.64%
LYFT, INC. -0.17% 53.82 Delayed Quote.9.55%
MCAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION 1.16% 17.39 Delayed Quote.10.27%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. -6.37% 70.25 Delayed Quote.-6.56%
MORGAN STANLEY 0.76% 104.67 Delayed Quote.52.74%
NEMAURA MEDICAL INC. 0.14% 7.23 Delayed Quote.91.78%
OGE ENERGY CORP. 1.21% 36.07 Delayed Quote.13.21%
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC. 0.00% 3.36 Delayed Quote.98.82%
PARSONS CORPORATION -0.34% 35.47 Delayed Quote.-2.58%
PBF ENERGY INC. -1.92% 9.21 Delayed Quote.29.72%
PERPETUAL ENERGY INC. 0.00% 0.32 Delayed Quote.0.00%
PFSWEB, INC. -0.30% 13.13 Delayed Quote.95.10%
PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES 0.49% 144.09 Delayed Quote.42.80%
PRETIUM RESOURCES INC. -2.85% 10.58 Delayed Quote.-27.48%
RADNET, INC. -4.32% 31.91 Delayed Quote.63.06%
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC. 0.49% 139.16 Delayed Quote.45.46%
S&P 500 0.30% 4460.83 Delayed Quote.18.41%
S&P GSCI PRECIOUS METALS INDEX 0.07% 2311.212 Delayed Quote.-8.87%
SCHOLAR ROCK HOLDING CORPORATION 3.24% 39.49 Delayed Quote.-18.63%
SIGNIFY HEALTH, INC. 3.87% 25.24 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SILVER 0.57% 23.3284 Delayed Quote.-10.67%
SOLIGENIX, INC. 0.78% 0.9446 Delayed Quote.-26.20%
SPECTRAL MEDICAL INC. -4.23% 0.34 Delayed Quote.-12.35%
SPHERE 3D CORP. -4.39% 3.92 Delayed Quote.174.13%
SUPREME CANNABIS 1.52% 0.335 End-of-day quote.112.90%
TALIS BIOMEDICAL CORPORATION -3.81% 8.07 Delayed Quote.0.00%
TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION 3.67% 70 Delayed Quote.75.31%
THE EXONE COMPANY 45.14% 25.08 Delayed Quote.164.28%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 0.27% 415 Delayed Quote.57.37%
THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD. -7.58% 0.305 Delayed Quote.29.79%
TREAN INSURANCE GROUP, INC. -32.52% 9.38 Delayed Quote.-28.40%
U.S. ENERGY CORP. 0.00% 3.9 Delayed Quote.5.98%
UBS GROUP AG 0.16% 15.7 Delayed Quote.25.70%
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. 0.20% 148.65 Delayed Quote.8.11%
VENUS CONCEPT INC. 2.45% 2.09 Delayed Quote.20.81%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 0.97% 51.15 Delayed Quote.69.48%
WTI 0.12% 68.889 Delayed Quote.43.83%
Latest news "Markets"
11:06aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Blockbuster -3-
DJ
11:06aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Blockbuster -2-
DJ
11:06aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Blockbuster Earnings Continue to Boost Mood
DJ
10:03aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 set for best weekly winning streak since November
RE
09:55aEUROPE : European stocks set for fourth straight week of gains
RE
09:51aBABCOCK INTERNATIONAL : FTSE 100 set for best weekly winning streak since November
RE
09:50aEuropean stocks set for fourth straight week of gains
RE
09:48aEUROPE : European stocks head for record run as summer rally rolls on
RE
09:42aFTSE 100 Rises as Retail, Insurers Gain
DJ
09:35aEuropean stocks head for record run as summer rally rolls on
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Explainer-How hackers stole and returned $600 million in tokens from Poly Network
2Japan's Q3 growth forecast slashed on COVID-19 surge
3LAKESTAR SPAC I SE : PRESS RELEASE : Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I to hold Extraordinary General Meetin..
4Crypto platform Poly Network rewards hacker with $500,000 'bug bounty'
5BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P. : Italy's problem bank casts shadow over Draghi's summer break

HOT NEWS