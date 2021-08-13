North American Morning Briefing: Blockbuster -3

With most public schools in the country set to begin classes in coming weeks, city and county officials are wrestling with decisions about whether to require masks as the highly-contagious Delta variant causes a surge in Covid-19 cases. The federal government recommends their universal use, but most states have left policy creation to local school boards.

Algonquin Power 2Q EPS 16c; Adj EPS 15c; Rev $527.5M

Anaergia 2Q Rev C$32.1M Vs. C$22.4M' 1H Rev C$69.6M Vs. C$45.6M; Revenue Increase Driven by Activity in EMEA, North Amer Markets; Monitoring Pandemic's Continued Impact on Business Activity in California; Expect Increased Sales in Europe to Offset Fincl Impact of Slower Than Expected Ramp-Up at Rialto;

Avcorp 2Q Loss C$1.21M; Rev C$24.4M; EPS C$0.00

CN Reaffirms Commitment to Combination With KCS; Canadian National Supports KCS Decision on Possible Meeting Adjournment in Light of STB Timetable

Karnalyte Resources 2Q Loss/Shr C$0.02 Vs. Loss C$0.02; Will Continue Discussions With Potential Strategic Partners for Potash, Nitrogen Projects; Expects to Have Adequate Cash to Meet Existing Commitments, Short-Term Operating and Capital Requirements; Doesn't Have Enough Funds to Proceed With Full-Scale Development of Solution Mining Facility; Pursuing Sale of Nonstrategic Assets, Considering Alternatives; Ability to Continue as a Going Concern Will Require Further Equity Issuances or Other Forms of Financings; Plan to Move to Virtual Corporate Office Model in 3Q to Maximize Cost Savings

Farmers Edge 2Q Rev C$6.2M Vs. C$9.1M; Loss/Shr C$0.24 Vs. Loss C$1.93; To Acquire Indiana-based CommoditAg To Expand Agriculture E-Commerce Presence; to Acquire Online Agriculture Product Marketplace CommoditAg; CommoditAg to Be a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Farmers Edge; Deal Is Expected to Close Over Next Few Business Days

High Arctic Energy 2Q Rev C$16.4M Vs. C$16.1M; 2Q Loss/Shr C$0.08 Vs. Loss C$0.12; 1H Rev C$34.1M Vs. C$55.7M; 1H Loss/Shr C$0.19 Vs. Loss C$0.17

MCAN Mortgage 2Q EPS C$0.73; Net C$19.4M

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT 2Q Rev C$90.1M; AFFO/Unit C$0.22, Up 7.8%

Nova Cannabis 2Q Sales C$29.7M

Perpetual Energy 2Q EPS C$0.38; Rev C$13.2M

Pretium Resources 2Q EPS 16c; Adj EPS 15c; Rev $152.3M

Expected Major Events for Friday

05:30/FRA: 2Q ILO Unemployment and Labour Market-related indicators

06:00/GER: Jul WPI

06:45/FRA: Jul CPI

12:30/US: Jul Import & Export Price Indexes

14:00/US: Aug University of Michigan Survey of Consumers - preliminary

Expected Earnings for Friday

23andMe Holding Co (ME) is expected to report for 1Q.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd (ASA) is expected to report for 2Q.

Acura Pharmaceuticals (ACUR) is expected to report for 2Q.

Alimera Sciences Inc (ALIM) is expected to report for 2Q.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc (BPTH) is expected to report for 2Q.

Boston Omaha Corp (BOMN) is expected to report for 2Q.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (BTX) is expected to report for 2Q.

Carver Bancorp Inc (CARV) is expected to report for 1Q.

Cinedigm Corp (CIDM) is expected to report $-0.02 for 1Q.

ContraFect Corp (CFRX) is expected to report for 2Q.

Crawford United Corp (CRAWA) is expected to report for 2Q.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX) is expected to report $-0.69 for 2Q.

Diversey Holdings Ltd (DSEY) is expected to report for 2Q.

Document Security Systems Inc (DSS) is expected to report for 2Q.

Enservco Corp (ENSV) is expected to report for 2Q.

Enterprise Group is expected to report for 2Q.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc (FMTX) is expected to report for 2Q.

Heat Biologics Inc (HTBX) is expected to report for 2Q.

Home Capital (HCG.T) is expected to report $1.10 for 2Q.

Honest Company Inc (HNST) is expected to report for 2Q.

ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) is expected to report for 2Q.

InPlay Oil Corp (IPO.T) is expected to report $-0.03 for 2Q.

Just Energy Group iNC (JE,JE.V) is expected to report for 1Q.

Knight Therapeutics is expected to report $-0.07 for 2Q.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (MSGE) is expected to report for 4Q.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc (MMED.GR) is expected to report for 2Q.

Nemaura Medical Inc (NMRD) is expected to report for 1Q.

PFSweb (PFSW) is expected to report $-0.06 for 2Q.

Rubicon Technology Inc (RBCN) is expected to report for 2Q.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) is expected to report $-0.84 for 2Q.

Soligenix Inc (SNGX) is expected to report $-0.11 for 2Q.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc (SONN) is expected to report for 3Q.

Spectral Medical is expected to report $-0.01 for 2Q.

Sphere 3D Corp (ANY) is expected to report for 2Q.

Taylor Devices (TAYD) is expected to report for 4Q.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc (TTNP) is expected to report for 2Q.

Twin Disc Inc (TWIN) is expected to report $-0.04 for 4Q.

US Energy Corp (USEG) is expected to report for 2Q.

Unity Biotechnology Inc (UBX) is expected to report for 2Q.

Venus Concept Inc (VERO) is expected to report for 2Q.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

American Eagle Outfitters Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Wedbush

Arcturus Therapeutics Cut to Underperform From Market Perform by Raymond James

Aspen Technology Cut to Hold From Buy by Benchmark

Aspen Technology Cut to Underweight From Neutral by JP Morgan

AudioEye Cut to Hold From Buy by Maxim Group

Beacon Roofing Supply Cut to Hold From Buy by Berenberg

Blink Charging Cut to Neutral From Buy by Roth Capital

BRP Group Raised to Buy From Neutral by Northcoast Research

CarGurus Raised to Buy From Hold by Needham

Carrier Global Cut to Neutral From Buy by UBS

Cohu Cut to Sell From Neutral by Goldman Sachs

DaVita Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Barclays

Exelon Raised to Neutral From Underperform by Mizuho

ExOne Cut to Hold From Buy by Canaccord Genuity

ExOne Cut to Hold From Buy by Stifel

ExOne Cut to Neutral From Buy by Alliance Global Partners

GoHealth Cut to In-Line From Outperform by Evercore ISI Group

GoHealth Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James

GoHealth Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Credit Suisse

HCA Healthcare Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Barclays

HollyFrontier Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Wells Fargo

HollyFrontier Raised to Market Perform From Underperform by Cowen & Co.

InnovAge Holding Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Barclays

Intersect ENT Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by SVB Leerink

Laird Superfood Cut to Neutral From Buy by Roth Capital

LHC Group Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Barclays

Lyft Raised to Buy From Neutral by Northcoast Research

M/I Homes Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Wedbush

Mastercard Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Daiwa Capital

Micron Technology Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley

OGE Energy Raised to Buy From Neutral by Mizuho

Parsons Cut to Underperform From Neutral by B of A Securities

Paysign Raised to Buy From Neutral by Ladenburg Thalmann

PBF Energy Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo

Rackspace Technology Cut to Market Perform From Strong Buy by Raymond James

RadNet Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James

Rent-A-Center Raised to Buy From Neutral by Janney Montgomery Scott

Revolution Medicines Cut to Neutral From Buy by Goldman Sachs

Ruth's Hospitality Raised to Buy From Neutral by CL King

Signify Health Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Barclays

Talis Biomedical Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler

Tenet Healthcare Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Barclays

Trean Insurance Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by William Blair

Universal Health Cut to Underweight From Overweight by Barclays

Visa Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Daiwa Capital

Wendy's Raised to Outperform From In-Line by Evercore ISI Group

