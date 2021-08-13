North American Morning Briefing : Blockbuster Earnings Continue to Boost Mood

MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

U. Michigan Preliminary Consumer Survey for August

Opening Call:

Stock futures wavered, putting major indexes on course to end a muted week close to record highs, as investors drew confidence from a blockbuster round of earnings.

Walt Disney shares jumped 5.1% ahead of the bell in New York after posting $918 million in profit for its fiscal third quarter compared with a loss of $4.72 billion in the same period last year. Moderna rose 1.7% and Pfizer edged up 0.2% after the Food and Drug Administration authorized booster shots for certain people with weakened immune systems.

Stocks have ground higher in thin summer trading, bolstered by a rapid pace of earnings growth at the biggest American companies, even as the spread of the Delta variant threatens to sap some speed from the economic recovery. Companies including Disney and Tyson Foods posted a big jump in profits this week, and 86% of S&P 500 constituents that have filed quarterly reports have beaten analysts' expectations.

"It's a quiet market but the underlying tone still seems fairly positive despite these background concerns," said Paul O'Connor, head of multi asset at Janus Henderson Investors.

One risk is that Beijing's regulatory crackdown on tech and financial companies spills over into markets outside China, Mr. O'Connor said. Another is that the Federal Reserve withdraws stimulus faster than investors are expecting.

Trading has been listless, with many traders and money managers on vacation. Just under 3.4 billion shares of New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks changed hands Thursday, well below the average daily volume for the year of almost 4.7 billion.

The University of Michigan's first gauge of consumer sentiment in August is due to be published at 10 a.m. ET. The data could show if rising Covid-19 cases have knocked consumer confidence.

In overseas markets, the Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2%, putting the regional benchmark on track for a 10th consecutive closing record. Asian markets broadly slipped. China's Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.2% by the close and Japan's Nikkei 225 ticked down 0.1%.

Stocks to Watch:

Baidu's core-business growth looks intact but Jefferies has cut the target prices on its ADRs by 22% to $289.00, citing "recent industry and regulatory trends," while keeping the rating at buy. Baidu has guided for 3Q revenue of CNY30.6 billion-CNY33.5 billion and the midpoint is below Jefferies' and consensus forecasts.

The search-engine giant said the guidance takes into account the current Covid-19 outbreak in China, which has created uncertainties and dealt a blow to the travel sector. Baidu holds a 11.5% stake in travel-booking company Trip.com.

---

Mustang Bio on Thursday said it would work with the Mayo Clinic on a novel CAR T technology which can potentially be used as an off-the-shelf therapy. Under an exclusive license agreement with Mayo Clinic, Mustang said, it will work on "a novel technology that may be able to transform the administration of chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell therapies."

Mustang said development of the technology would take place at the Mayo Clinic. The company also said it plans to file an investigational new drug application for "a multicenter Phase 1 clinical trial once a lead construct has been identified." Shares of Mustang Bio traded 5% higher after hours having finished the day's regular-trading session with a 12.1% loss.

---

Shares of SOC Telemed traded down almost 16% in after hours Thursday, after the company said it was lowering its fiscal year 2021 revenue guidance. The stock finished the day's regular session with a 4.2% loss.

After the bell, the telemedicine company said it was revising its fiscal year 2021 revenue guidance lower, to a range between $90 million and $92 million, from earlier guidance of between $97 million and $103 million. For the quarter, the company reported a net loss per share of 16 cents on revenue of $24.9 million.

In the year-ago period, the company reported a net loss per share of 30 cents on revenue of $13.5 million. In the second quarter, the company said, total system-wide consults increased 98% year over year to 130,200. Second-quarter booking totaled $6.7 million, an increase of 136% year over year, the company said.

---

Shares of ZipRecruiter rose 13% in Thursday's after-hours market, following the release of the company's second-quarter financial results. The stock finished the day's regular-trading session with a 1.1% gain, having hit a 52-week high of $29.85 a share earlier Thursday.

After the bell, online employment marketplace ZipRecruiter reported a second-quarter loss per share of 55 cents on revenue of $182.9 million. In the year-ago period, the company reported earnings per share of 18 cents on revenue of $87.6 million.

For the third quarter, the company said it is expecting revenue between $182 million and $188 million. For fiscal year 2021, the company said it is expecting revenue between $651 million and $665 million. Previously, the company said it was expecting fiscal year 2021 revenue in a range between $580 million and $600 million.

Forex:

The dollar eased down slightly against a basket of currencies, with more economic data in focus later Friday. The University of Michigan's consumer survey will be watched for its indicator of long-run inflation expectations, which have increased materially in recent months and could lead to higher wage and price inflation, said CBA.

Commerzbank said the dollar will rise if Jerome Powell announces a plan to taper its asset purchases at the Jackson Hole conference in late August, but the gains won't last.

"The sooner the Fed reduces its asset purchases, the earlier it reaches the point at which the necessary conditions for future interest rate hikes have been reached from the market's point of view," said Commerzbank's Ulrich Leuchtmann. That would increase the prospect of an interest rate rise in early 2023, lifting the dollar, he said.

However, inflation will soon fall considerably, reducing the likelihood of a rate rise in early 2023 and weakening the dollar, he added.

Deutsche Bank said EUR/USD is on track for the narrowest range in 30 years, at 6 cents, which is well short of the average 19 cents. "The narrow range means making new lows [or highs] would be far from surprising, while history also suggests a large extension of the range later in the year is unlikely," said Deutsche Bank, adding that it "can't see a catalyst that will meaningfully extend the range this year."

Bonds:

In the bond market, Treasury yields ticked down but are still on course to rise for a second-consecutive week.

Stefan Keller, senior strategist at Candriam, said 10-year yields are likely to rise to 1.75% by the end of 2021, and toward 2% in a year's time. He said that even after their recent recovery, yields are too low given the likelihood of a sustained period of higher inflation in the U.S.

Yields ended higher on Thursday following a $27 billion auction of 30-year bonds and the release of producer price index data, which came in hotter than economists had expected.

Inflation running hot, in theory, should push up yields for longer dated bonds because rising pricing pressures can erode government debts fixed value.

Ultimately, "we suspect that the most rapid monthly price increases are now behind us, as used vehicle prices are starting to cool and price rebounds in some Covid-affected sectors like lodging may be complete," JPMorgan Chase's Jesse Edgerton wrote in a note.

"The current market consensus is a late fourth-quarter Fed tapering announcement [Nomura's house view is December, with risk of November], which seems reasonable," wrote Nomura research analysts in a research note.

However, they warned that the Fed could surprise the market by announcing tapering earlier and that the market is ill prepared for a September tapering announcement. "It is conceivable that Jay Powell will start to prepare the markets for tapering at his Jackson Hole speech, followed by a formal taper announcement at the September [FOMC] meeting, " the analysts wrote.

Declining jobless claims Thursday, in line with expectations, eased fears of renewed pandemic disruptions and fuelled forecasts of a speedy recovery likely prompting the Fed to reduce demand for U.S. government debt soon.

"We expect more big declines in total continuing [jobless] claims in the months ahead, reflecting both reopenings, and 25 states opting out of extra federal unemployment benefits," said Cornerstone.

Treasury bonds could fall further in value, pushing yields higher, which has led Commmerzbank to recommend clients to sell German government debt at a higher price than the previous trade.

"In view of the U.S. Treasury risks we prefer selling Bunds into upticks, " said Commerzbank, adding that Treasury yields rose recently, receiving fresh fuel from much stronger-than-expected producer prices and concessions around another sluggish 30-year bond auction.

Commodities:

Crude oil futures were lower in European trade, on course to close out the week with losses of around 6-7%, with monthly market reports from the IEA and OPEC on Thursday doing little to erase the week's declines.

DNB's Helge Andre Martinsen cited upgraded expectations for OPEC+ supply next year as being behind the price falls Friday, with both organizations reducing their forecasts for consumption of OPEC crude in 2022. While OPEC left its demand forecast for 2021 unchanged, the IEA cut its own forecast for global demand this year, citing the impact of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Copper prices rose 0.2% as workers at two mines in Chile opted to strike, adding to supply worries for the red-metal, which is in demand thanks to its role in green technologies, such as electric vehicles.

