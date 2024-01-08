Commercial National Financial Corp (CNAF) is expected to report for 4Q.
Ford Motor Company (F) is expected to report.
Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) is expected to report $0.26 for 4Q.
Pure Cycle Corp (PCYO) is expected to report for 1Q.
ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS
Acadia Healthcare Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Stephens & Co.
agilon health Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities
agilon health Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan
Allogene Therapeutics Cut to Market Perform From Market Outperform by JMP Securities
Allogene Therapeutics Cut to Neutral From Buy by Guggenheim
Ally Financial Inc Cut to Underperform From Market Perform by Raymond James
APA Cut to Hold From Buy by Johnson Rice
AvalonBay Cut to Sector Weight From Overweight by Keybanc
Bally's Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo
Bank OZK Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo
Bank OZK Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Raymond James
Beyond Raised to Buy From Hold by Needham
Boot Barn Holdings Raised to Buy From Neutral by UBS
Booz Allen Hamilton Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Barclays
Boyd Gaming Cut to Hold From Buy by Stifel
Buckle Inc Cut to Sell From Neutral by UBS
Business First Bancshares Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James
CACI International Raised to Buy From Hold by Stifel
California Resources Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities
Carnival Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo
Churchill Downs Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo
CNX Resources Raised to Neutral From Underperform by B of A Securities
Cognizant Tech Solutions Cut to Sell From Hold by Societe Generale
Columbia Sportswear Cut to Sell From Neutral by UBS
Coterra Energy Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities
CrossFirst Bankshares Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Raymond James
Cyteir Therapeutics Cut to Underperform From Neutral by B of A Securities
Cytokinetics Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley
D&B Raised to Strong Buy From Outperform by Raymond James
Definitive Healthcare Cut to Hold From Buy by Canaccord Genuity
Diodes Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities
DT Midstream Cut to Neutral From Buy by Mizuho
Dynatrace Raised to Buy From Hold by Jefferies
Eagle Bulk Shipping Cut to Neutral From Buy by BTIG
Elanco Animal Health Raised to Buy From Hold by Stifel
EOG Resources Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities
Erasca Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities
ESCO Technologies Cut to Neutral From Buy by Sidoti & Co.
Farmers National Banc Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Raymond James
First Foundation Raised to Strong Buy From Outperform by Raymond James
First Hawaiian Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo
First Horizon Raised to Strong Buy From Outperform by Raymond James
Freshworks Raised to Buy From Hold by Jefferies
Genco Shipping & Trading Cut to Neutral From Buy by BTIG
German American Bancorp Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Raymond James
Gulfport Energy Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities
Hancock Whitney Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities
Hilltop Holdings Raised to Market Perform From Underperform by Raymond James
Huntington Ingalls Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Barclays
IBM Cut to Sell From Hold by Societe Generale
Independent Bank Group Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Raymond James
Instructure Raised to Buy From Hold by Jefferies
Leidos Holdings Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Barclays
Manpower Cut to Underperform From Outperform by Exane BNP Paribas
McDonald's Cut to Perform From Outperform by Oppenheimer
Medical Properties Trust Cut to Sector Weight From Overweight by Keybanc
Monarch Casino Cut to Hold From Buy by Stifel
MSCI Inc Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James
Natl Storage Affiliates Raised to Overweight From Sector Weight by Keybanc
Northern Oil Cut to Underperform From Buy by B of A Securities
Norwegian Cruise Line Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo
OceanFirst Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Raymond James
Okta Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies
Old Second Bancorp Cut to Outperform From Strong Buy by Raymond James
Omnicom Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Macquarie
Palantir Technologies Cut to Underperform From Hold by Jefferies
Papa John's Cut to Perform From Outperform by Oppenheimer
Paycom Software Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies
Paycor HCM Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies
Paylocity Holding Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies
PayPal Holdings Cut to Neutral From Buy by BTIG
Pennant Group Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Stephens & Co.
Physicians Realty Trust Cut to Sector Weight From Overweight by Keybanc
Retail Opp Investment Raised to Overweight From Sector Weight by Keybanc
Revolution Medicines Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities
Rexford Industrial Realty Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Baird
Seacoast Banking of FL Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities
SITE Centers Cut to Peer Perform From Outperform by Wolfe Research
SouthState Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James
STAG Industrial Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Baird
Synovus Raised to Strong Buy From Outperform by Raymond James
Texas Capital Bancshares Cut to Outperform From Strong Buy by Raymond James
Triumph Group Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Barclays
United Rentals Cut to Underperform From Outperform by Exane BNP Paribas
V2X Cut to Hold From Buy by Stifel
Vimeo Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies
WesBanco Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Raymond James
Yum Brands Raised to Outperform From Perform by Oppenheimer
Zions Bancorp Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities
