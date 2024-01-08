January 08, 2024 at 06:13 am EST

Commercial National Financial Corp (CNAF) is expected to report for 4Q.

Ford Motor Company (F) is expected to report.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) is expected to report $0.26 for 4Q.

Pure Cycle Corp (PCYO) is expected to report for 1Q.

Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

Acadia Healthcare Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Stephens & Co.

agilon health Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities

agilon health Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan

Allogene Therapeutics Cut to Market Perform From Market Outperform by JMP Securities

Allogene Therapeutics Cut to Neutral From Buy by Guggenheim

Ally Financial Inc Cut to Underperform From Market Perform by Raymond James

APA Cut to Hold From Buy by Johnson Rice

AvalonBay Cut to Sector Weight From Overweight by Keybanc

Bally's Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo

Bank OZK Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo

Bank OZK Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Raymond James

Beyond Raised to Buy From Hold by Needham

Boot Barn Holdings Raised to Buy From Neutral by UBS

Booz Allen Hamilton Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Barclays

Boyd Gaming Cut to Hold From Buy by Stifel

Buckle Inc Cut to Sell From Neutral by UBS

Business First Bancshares Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James

CACI International Raised to Buy From Hold by Stifel

California Resources Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities

Carnival Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo

Churchill Downs Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo

CNX Resources Raised to Neutral From Underperform by B of A Securities

Cognizant Tech Solutions Cut to Sell From Hold by Societe Generale

Columbia Sportswear Cut to Sell From Neutral by UBS

Coterra Energy Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities

CrossFirst Bankshares Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Raymond James

Cyteir Therapeutics Cut to Underperform From Neutral by B of A Securities

Cytokinetics Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley

D&B Raised to Strong Buy From Outperform by Raymond James

Definitive Healthcare Cut to Hold From Buy by Canaccord Genuity

Diodes Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities

DT Midstream Cut to Neutral From Buy by Mizuho

Dynatrace Raised to Buy From Hold by Jefferies

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cut to Neutral From Buy by BTIG

Elanco Animal Health Raised to Buy From Hold by Stifel

EOG Resources Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities

Erasca Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities

ESCO Technologies Cut to Neutral From Buy by Sidoti & Co.

Farmers National Banc Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Raymond James

First Foundation Raised to Strong Buy From Outperform by Raymond James

First Hawaiian Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo

First Horizon Raised to Strong Buy From Outperform by Raymond James

Freshworks Raised to Buy From Hold by Jefferies

Genco Shipping & Trading Cut to Neutral From Buy by BTIG

German American Bancorp Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Raymond James

Gulfport Energy Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities

Hancock Whitney Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities

Hilltop Holdings Raised to Market Perform From Underperform by Raymond James

Huntington Ingalls Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Barclays

IBM Cut to Sell From Hold by Societe Generale

Independent Bank Group Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Raymond James

Instructure Raised to Buy From Hold by Jefferies

Leidos Holdings Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Barclays

Manpower Cut to Underperform From Outperform by Exane BNP Paribas

McDonald's Cut to Perform From Outperform by Oppenheimer

Medical Properties Trust Cut to Sector Weight From Overweight by Keybanc

Monarch Casino Cut to Hold From Buy by Stifel

MSCI Inc Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James

Natl Storage Affiliates Raised to Overweight From Sector Weight by Keybanc

Northern Oil Cut to Underperform From Buy by B of A Securities

Norwegian Cruise Line Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo

OceanFirst Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Raymond James

Okta Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies

Old Second Bancorp Cut to Outperform From Strong Buy by Raymond James

Omnicom Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Macquarie

Palantir Technologies Cut to Underperform From Hold by Jefferies

Papa John's Cut to Perform From Outperform by Oppenheimer

Paycom Software Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies

Paycor HCM Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies

Paylocity Holding Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies

PayPal Holdings Cut to Neutral From Buy by BTIG

Pennant Group Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Stephens & Co.

Physicians Realty Trust Cut to Sector Weight From Overweight by Keybanc

Retail Opp Investment Raised to Overweight From Sector Weight by Keybanc

Revolution Medicines Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities

Rexford Industrial Realty Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Baird

Seacoast Banking of FL Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities

SITE Centers Cut to Peer Perform From Outperform by Wolfe Research

SouthState Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James

STAG Industrial Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Baird

Synovus Raised to Strong Buy From Outperform by Raymond James

Texas Capital Bancshares Cut to Outperform From Strong Buy by Raymond James

Triumph Group Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Barclays

United Rentals Cut to Underperform From Outperform by Exane BNP Paribas

V2X Cut to Hold From Buy by Stifel

Vimeo Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies

WesBanco Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Raymond James

Yum Brands Raised to Outperform From Perform by Oppenheimer

Zions Bancorp Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-08-24 0612ET