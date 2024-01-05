January 05, 2024 at 06:13 am EST

15:00/US: Nov Manufacturers' Shipments, Inventories & Orders (M3)

15:00/US: Dec ISM Report On Business Services PMI

15:00/CAN: Dec Ivey Purchasing Managers Index

Expected Earnings for Friday

AngioDynamics (ANGO) is expected to report $-0.24 for 2Q.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (CSSE) is expected to report $-0.77 for 3Q.

Clearday Inc (CLRD) is expected to report for 3Q.

Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) is expected to report $2.99 for 3Q.

Drive Shack Inc (DSHK) is expected to report $-0.06 for 3Q.

Environmental Tectonics Corp (ETCC) is expected to report for 3Q.

Greenbrier Cos (GBX) is expected to report $0.78 for 1Q.

Hurco Cos (HURC) is expected to report for 4Q.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc (INFIQ) is expected to report $0.03 for 3Q.

National American University Holding Inc (NAUH) is expected to report for 2Q.

SIFCO Industries (SIF) is expected to report for 4Q.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

Aflac Cut to Underperform From In-Line by Evercore ISI Group

Akoustis Technologies Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler

Allstate Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley

Ameren Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities

American Express Raised to Overweight From Neutral by JP Morgan

Ameriprise Cut to In-Line From Outperform by Evercore ISI Group

Apple Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler

Armstrong World Raised to Neutral From Sell by UBS

Automatic Data Raised to Peer Perform From Underperform by Wolfe Research

Avantor Raised to Outperform From In-Line by Evercore ISI Group

Bath & Body Works Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Barclays

BJ's Wholesale Club Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo

Brunswick Corp Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James

Builders FirstSource Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities

Capital One Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan

Chart Industries Raised to Strong Buy From Outperform by Raymond James

Cigna Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Bernstein

Clarus Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies

CNO Financial Cut to Underperform From In-Line by Evercore ISI Group

Cognizant Tech Solutions Raised to Peer Perform From Underperform by Wolfe Research

Collegium Pharmaceutical Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies

Comerica Raised to Buy From Neutral by Goldman Sachs

Consolidated Edison Raised to Sector Weight From Underweight by Keybanc

Dollar General Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Barclays

Edwards Lifesciences Cut to In-Line From Outperform by Evercore ISI Group

Emerson Electric Raised to Buy From Neutral by Mizuho

Enphase Energy Cut to Sector Weight From Overweight by Keybanc

EPAM Systems Raised to Outperform From Peer Perform by Wolfe Research

First Watch Restaurant Cut to Hold From Buy by Stifel

Five Below Raised to Outperform From In-Line by Evercore ISI Group

Floor & Decor Holdings Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo

Fox Corp. Raised to Peer Perform From Underperform by Wolfe Research

General Motors Raised to Outperform From Peer Perform by Wolfe Research

Guess Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies

HCA Healthcare Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Bernstein

Home Depot Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Barclays

Illumina Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by TD Cowen

Installed Building Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities

International Game Tech Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies

Itron Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James

MACOM Technology Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler

Mattel Cut to Neutral From Buy by Roth MKM

Merck Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by TD Cowen

Mesa Labs Raised to Outperform From In-Line by Evercore ISI Group

Microchip Tech Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler

Micron Technology Raised to Overweight From Neutral by Piper Sandler

MongoDB Cut to Neutral From Buy by UBS

Murphy USA Raised to Buy From Hold by Jefferies

NorthWestern Cut to Sector Weight From Overweight by Keybanc

Papa John's Cut to Sell From Hold by Stifel

PayPal Holdings Cut to Perform From Outperform by Oppenheimer

Pfizer Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by TD Cowen

Principal Financial Raised to In-Line From Underperform by Evercore ISI Group

PTC Raised to Overweight From Neutral by JP Morgan

PulteGroup Cut to Neutral From Buy by UBS

Qorvo Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler

RealReal Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Baird

Revolve Group Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies

Revolve Group Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Baird

Revvity Raised to Outperform From In-Line by Evercore ISI Group

Rivian Automotive Cut to Peer Perform From Outperform by Wolfe Research

Rocket Cos. Cut to Underweight From Neutral by JP Morgan

Roper Technologies Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by TD Cowen

Sallie Mae Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan

Schneider National Cut to In-Line From Outperform by Evercore ISI Group

Skyworks Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler

Snowflake Cut to Sell From Neutral by Monness, Crespi, Hardt

Sprouts Farmers Market Raised to In-Line From Underperform by Evercore ISI Group

State Street Cut to Underperform From Neutral by B of A Securities

Steven Madden Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies

SunPower Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James

Sunrun Cut to Sector Weight From Overweight by Keybanc

TopBuild Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities

Truist Financial Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities

Unifirst Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Baird

United Natural Foods Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo

Verizon Raised to Outperform From Peer Perform by Wolfe Research

Visteon Cut to Peer Perform From Outperform by Wolfe Research

WEC Energy Group Cut to Underperform From Neutral by B of A Securities

Western Union Cut to Underperform From Peer Perform by Wolfe Research

Yeti Holdings Cut to Hold From Buy by Canaccord Genuity

Yum Brands Cut to Hold From Buy by Stifel

Yum China Holdings Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Cut to In-Line From Outperform by Evercore ISI Group

