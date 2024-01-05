15:00/US: Nov Manufacturers' Shipments, Inventories & Orders (M3)
15:00/US: Dec ISM Report On Business Services PMI
15:00/CAN: Dec Ivey Purchasing Managers Index
15:00/CAN: Dec Ivey Purchasing Managers Index

All times in GMT.
Expected Earnings for Friday
AngioDynamics (ANGO) is expected to report $-0.24 for 2Q.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (CSSE) is expected to report $-0.77 for 3Q.
Clearday Inc (CLRD) is expected to report for 3Q.
Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) is expected to report $2.99 for 3Q.
Drive Shack Inc (DSHK) is expected to report $-0.06 for 3Q.
Environmental Tectonics Corp (ETCC) is expected to report for 3Q.
Greenbrier Cos (GBX) is expected to report $0.78 for 1Q.
Hurco Cos (HURC) is expected to report for 4Q.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc (INFIQ) is expected to report $0.03 for 3Q.
National American University Holding Inc (NAUH) is expected to report for 2Q.
SIFCO Industries (SIF) is expected to report for 4Q.
ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS
Aflac Cut to Underperform From In-Line by Evercore ISI Group
Akoustis Technologies Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler
Allstate Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley
Ameren Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities
American Express Raised to Overweight From Neutral by JP Morgan
Ameriprise Cut to In-Line From Outperform by Evercore ISI Group
Apple Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler
Armstrong World Raised to Neutral From Sell by UBS
Automatic Data Raised to Peer Perform From Underperform by Wolfe Research
Avantor Raised to Outperform From In-Line by Evercore ISI Group
Bath & Body Works Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Barclays
BJ's Wholesale Club Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo
Brunswick Corp Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James
Builders FirstSource Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities
Capital One Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan
Chart Industries Raised to Strong Buy From Outperform by Raymond James
Cigna Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Bernstein
Clarus Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies
CNO Financial Cut to Underperform From In-Line by Evercore ISI Group
Cognizant Tech Solutions Raised to Peer Perform From Underperform by Wolfe Research
Collegium Pharmaceutical Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies
Comerica Raised to Buy From Neutral by Goldman Sachs
Consolidated Edison Raised to Sector Weight From Underweight by Keybanc
Dollar General Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Barclays
Edwards Lifesciences Cut to In-Line From Outperform by Evercore ISI Group
Emerson Electric Raised to Buy From Neutral by Mizuho
Enphase Energy Cut to Sector Weight From Overweight by Keybanc
EPAM Systems Raised to Outperform From Peer Perform by Wolfe Research
First Watch Restaurant Cut to Hold From Buy by Stifel
Five Below Raised to Outperform From In-Line by Evercore ISI Group
Floor & Decor Holdings Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo
Fox Corp. Raised to Peer Perform From Underperform by Wolfe Research
General Motors Raised to Outperform From Peer Perform by Wolfe Research
Guess Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies
HCA Healthcare Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Bernstein
Home Depot Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Barclays
Illumina Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by TD Cowen
Installed Building Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities
International Game Tech Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies
Itron Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James
MACOM Technology Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler
Mattel Cut to Neutral From Buy by Roth MKM
Merck Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by TD Cowen
Mesa Labs Raised to Outperform From In-Line by Evercore ISI Group
Microchip Tech Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler
Micron Technology Raised to Overweight From Neutral by Piper Sandler
MongoDB Cut to Neutral From Buy by UBS
Murphy USA Raised to Buy From Hold by Jefferies
NorthWestern Cut to Sector Weight From Overweight by Keybanc
Papa John's Cut to Sell From Hold by Stifel
PayPal Holdings Cut to Perform From Outperform by Oppenheimer
Pfizer Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by TD Cowen
Principal Financial Raised to In-Line From Underperform by Evercore ISI Group
PTC Raised to Overweight From Neutral by JP Morgan
PulteGroup Cut to Neutral From Buy by UBS
Qorvo Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler
RealReal Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Baird
Revolve Group Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies
Revolve Group Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Baird
Revvity Raised to Outperform From In-Line by Evercore ISI Group
Rivian Automotive Cut to Peer Perform From Outperform by Wolfe Research
Rocket Cos. Cut to Underweight From Neutral by JP Morgan
Roper Technologies Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by TD Cowen
Sallie Mae Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan
Schneider National Cut to In-Line From Outperform by Evercore ISI Group
Skyworks Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler
Snowflake Cut to Sell From Neutral by Monness, Crespi, Hardt
Sprouts Farmers Market Raised to In-Line From Underperform by Evercore ISI Group
State Street Cut to Underperform From Neutral by B of A Securities
Steven Madden Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies
SunPower Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James
Sunrun Cut to Sector Weight From Overweight by Keybanc
TopBuild Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities
Truist Financial Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities
Unifirst Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Baird
United Natural Foods Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo
Verizon Raised to Outperform From Peer Perform by Wolfe Research
Visteon Cut to Peer Perform From Outperform by Wolfe Research
WEC Energy Group Cut to Underperform From Neutral by B of A Securities
Western Union Cut to Underperform From Peer Perform by Wolfe Research
Yeti Holdings Cut to Hold From Buy by Canaccord Genuity
Yum Brands Cut to Hold From Buy by Stifel
Yum China Holdings Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Cut to In-Line From Outperform by Evercore ISI Group
