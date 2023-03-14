Caleres Inc (CAL) is expected to report $0.89 for 4Q.
Casa Systems Inc (CASA) is expected to report $-0.16 for 4Q.
Charles Schwab (SCHW) is expected to report.
Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) is expected to report for 4Q.
Cogent Biosciences Inc (COGT) is expected to report for 4Q.
Core Molding (CMT) is expected to report $0.14 for 4Q.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corp (CMCT) is expected to report for 4Q.
Crossroads Impact Corp (CRSS) is expected to report for 1Q.
CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) is expected to report $-0.24 for 4Q.
Dawson Geophysical Co (DWSN) is expected to report for 4Q.
Dorel Industries - B Shares (DII.A.T,DII.B.T,DIIBF) is expected to report for 4Q.
ECN Capital Corp (ECN.T) is expected to report $0.07 for 4Q.
Emerald Holding Inc (EEX) is expected to report for 4Q.
FTI Consulting (FCN) is expected to report $1.67 for 4Q.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment is expected to report for 4Q.
Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc (FRTX) is expected to report for 4Q.
Giga-Tronics Inc (GIGA) is expected to report for 3Q.
Invacare Corp (IVCRQ) is expected to report $-0.36 for 4Q.
J.Jill (JILL) is expected to report for 4Q.
Kopin Corp (KOPN) is expected to report $-0.05 for 4Q.
Laird Superfood Inc (LSF) is expected to report for 4Q.
Magenta Therapeutics Inc (MGTA) is expected to report $-0.29 for 4Q.
Mannatech Inc (MTEX) is expected to report for 4Q.
McEwen Mining (MUX,MUX.T) is expected to report for 4Q.
MoneyLion Inc (ML) is expected to report for 4Q.
Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc (NLTX) is expected to report for 4Q.
Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS) is expected to report for 4Q.
Orion Group Holdings (ORN) is expected to report $0.00 for 4Q.
Porch Group Inc (PRCH) is expected to report for 4Q.
Proterra Inc (PTRA) is expected to report for 4Q.
Skillz Inc (SKLZ) is expected to report for 4Q.
ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS
Advance Auto Parts Cut to Hold From Buy by Argus Research
Air Products & Chemicals Raised to Buy From Hold by Vertical Research
Allbirds Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by TD Cowen
Amgen Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo
Charles Schwab Raised to Buy From Neutral by Citigroup
Comerica Cut to Hold From Buy by Odeon Capital
Edgio Cut to Hold From Buy by Craig-Hallum
Eli Lilly Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo
First Republic Bank Cut to Market Perform From Strong Buy by Raymond James
First Republic Bank Cut to Neutral From Buy by Compass Point
First Republic Bank Cut to Peer Perform From Outperform by Wolfe Research
Hercules Capital Cut to Underperform From Market Perform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods
Joint Raised to Neutral From Underperform by DA Davidson
JPMorgan Chase Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo
KeyCorp Cut to Hold From Buy by Odeon Capital
Lam Research Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Bernstein
Merck Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo
Moderna Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by TD Cowen
PacWest Bancorp Raised to Buy From Neutral by DA Davidson
Petco Health & Wellness Cut to Neutral From Buy by Citigroup
PNC Financial Raised to Buy From Neutral by Citigroup
Prosperity Bancshares Raised to Buy From Neutral by DA Davidson
Prosperity Bancshares Raised to Buy From Neutral by Janney Montgomery Scott
Sage Therapeutics Raised to Outperform From Sector Perform by RBC Capital
Seagen Cut to In-Line From Outperform by Evercore ISI Group
Signature Bank Cut to Overweight by Wells Fargo
SVB Financial Cut to Overweight by Wells Fargo
Tesla Cut to Peer Perform From Outperform by Wolfe Research
Trinity Capital Cut to Underperform From Market Perform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods
Truist Financial Raised to Market Perform From Underperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods
Truist Financial Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Baird
Under Armour Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan
United Natural Foods Cut to Neutral From Buy by UBS
Wells Fargo Cut to Hold From Buy by Odeon Capital
Wolverine World Wide Raised to Buy From Neutral by Seaport Global
