MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

Consumer Price Index for February

Today's Top Headlines/Must Reads:

- Inflation Report Arrives as Fed Confronts Bank Failures

- Investor Anxiety Hits a Fever Pitch After Silicon Valley Bank Collapse

- Banking Crisis Could Lend Fed a Hand in Inflation Fight

- Credit Suisse Finds Material Weaknesses in Financial Reporting

- North Korea Fires Two Short-Range Ballistic Missiles

Opening Call:

Stock futures gained ground on Tuesday ahead of inflation data that has taken on added importance given ructions in the banking sector.

For the Federal Reserve to halt its rate hikes - now priced at a 44.6% probability, according to futures markets - it may need the cover of declining inflationary pressures.

Consequently, the looming CPI report is arguably the most consequential to date. If it comes in lower than the expected annual headline rate of 6%, down from January's 6.4%, then investors can embrace a Fed loosening the monetary screws to support markets.

However, if inflation proves stickier than feared, then it's likely the market will balk at greater uncertainty as it asks whether the Fed will stick with its inflation battle despite financial sector ructions, or will it retreat on concerns its tightening policy already has caused too much damage.

"There is now a massive lack of consensus in the market regarding what the Fed should do, and what the Fed will do," Swissquote Bank said.

Fundstrat noted that there was welcome strength in big tech and healthcare stocks on Monday as financials struggled, but that with retail sales data also due Wednesday, investors should brace for volatility.

"While it might be premature to think healthcare strength can completely offset financials weakness, it's certainly helpful to see that technology, discretionary, industrials were all stronger relative to S&P 5000," Fundstat said.

Stocks to Watch

AMC Entertainment was up 0.4%. The company is holding a special meeting Tuesday at which shareholders will vote on whether to increase the company's stock authorization and convert AMC Preferred Equity Units into AMC common shares.

Bunge was chosen to join the S&P 500, replacing Signature Bank. Shares climbed 7.8% to $98.50 in after-hours trading.

First Republic Bank gained 17.1% in premarket trading after closing nearly 62% lower on Monday. The bank led shares of regional lenders down. KeyCorp gained 9.8% after tumbling 27.3% in the previous session.

GitLab fell 33% in premarket trading after its revenue forecast for the fiscal first quarter and year missed analysts' expectations.

Momentive Global agreed to be acquired by the private equity firm Symphony Technology Group for $1.5 billion. Shares rose 19% to $9.20 in after-hours trading.

United Airlines was falling 6.1% after issuing a profit warning for the first quarter.

Forex:

The dollar rose after recent losses on worries over the banking system but gains will likely remain limited even though another firm inflation report is expected later, MUFG Bank said.

"In light of ongoing concerns over the health of regional banks, it will take a significant upside inflation surprise to trigger a sharp rebound in yields and the dollar."

Given these concerns, interest rate expectations have been slashed from 100 basis points of further rises to not even fully pricing in one more 25 basis-point move, MUFG said.

---

U.K. wage data Tuesday cast doubt on another interest rate rise by the Bank of England but sterling could still rise against the dollar, ING said.

The data showed average earnings excluding bonuses rose 6.5% in the three months to January after a 6.7% increase previously.

Slowing wage growth in recent months questions whether the BOE will lift rates by 25 basis points on March 23, ING added.

Even if the BOE holds rates, GBP/USD could test the January 1.2450 highs if the Fed turns cautious and risk sentiment recovers amid the fallout of SVB's collapse, it said.

Bonds:

The 10-year Treasury yield may give up all of its 2023 rise, based on technical charts, UOB said.

The 10-year yield has fallen below two strong support levels on the daily chart--rising trendline connecting the lows of August 2022 and January 2023 and the bottom of the Ichimoku cloud, it noted.

The break below these supports has been accompanied by strong downward momentum and the 10-year yield could erase its entire 2023 rise as it is likely to decline toward the January 2023 low of 3.321%, UOB said.

Energy:

Oil prices weakened further in Europe as concerns over the fallout from SVB's collapse reverberated through commodity markets and investors awaited crucial inflation data.

"The oil market was unable to escape the broader risk-off move as markets grappled with the spillover from the SVB collapse," ING said.

SVB's end has prompted worries about the impact of interest rate rises on banks and driven some investors to anticipate the Fed will ease off on its interest rate rising. Today's CPI data would be key for gauging the Fed's plans.

Metals:

Base metals prices were moving lower, while gold was flat, in Europe, with traders looking to today's CPI print.

Peak Trading Reaseach said "the big drop in rate expectations yesterday levered the U.S. dollar lower, which helped limit the macro damage to our commodity markets," adding that "now it is all eyes on today's CPI inflation print."

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

Volkswagen Plans $192 Billion Investment Focusing on EVs, New Tech

BERLIN-Volkswagen AG is planning a $192 billion spending spree over the next five years to fix its struggling business in China and try to hoist the German car maker out of its niche as an also-ran in the U.S., the company said Tuesday.

VW said it would target two-thirds of that investment, or about $127 billion, on the development of electric vehicles and new technology, with a particular focus on the expansion of its business in China and the U.S.

Credit Suisse Finds Material Weaknesses in Financial Reporting

Credit Suisse Group AG said it found material weaknesses in its financial reporting over the past two years because of ineffective internal controls.

The bank said in its annual report that management including Chief Executive Ulrich Körner and Chief Financial Officer Dixit Joshi, who both started in their jobs in 2022, concluded that the controls weren't effective. The bank said the weaknesses meant that controls around 2021's financial reporting also were not effective.

Uber, Lyft Score Victory as California Court Affirms Right to Treat Drivers as Contractors

Uber Technologies Inc., Lyft Inc. and other companies scored a victory with a California court ruling that preserves their independent-contractor model in the state and could boost their efforts to maintain that model elsewhere.

A state appeals court said that workers should continue to be treated as independent contractors under a California ballot measure known as Proposition 22, though it asked that a clause which put restrictions on collective bargaining by workers be severed from it.

CEO Greg Becker Was There for SVB's Quick Rise and Even Quicker Fall

Greg Becker and two top lieutenants, Chief Financial Officer Daniel Beck and President Michael Descheneaux, were at the helm of Silicon Valley Bank as it rode a wave of low rates and easy-money policies.

Last year, when the world changed and the Federal Reserve started raising rates at its fastest pace in decades, they all but ignored it, betting that interest rates would fall and homing in on the boom-and-bust tech industry.

United Airlines Shares Fall as Carrier Warns of First-Quarter Loss

United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares fell late Monday after the airline operator said it expects to post a loss in the current quarter due to expenses tied to a potential agreement with its pilots union and weaker traveling trends to start the year.

The airline operator said in a securities filing that it expects an adjusted per-share loss of between $1 and 60 cents in the first quarter, compared with a previous projection for a profit between 50 cents and $1 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet, meanwhile, were expecting first-quarter earnings of 64 cents a share.

Smithfield Foods CEO Defends Pork Producer's Chinese Ownership

SMITHFIELD, Va.-Smithfield Foods Inc., the country's largest pork producer, is defending its turf against growing concerns from lawmakers over Chinese control of U.S. agriculture.

The Virginia company, which was acquired in 2013 by Chinese pork company WH Group Ltd., said its ownership has helped fuel steady growth over the past decade and export more of its products to China, the world's biggest pork market. Shane Smith, Smithfield's chief executive, said WH's backing has helped the company increase its sales, hire more U.S. workers and expand its plants' processing capabilities.

Investors Are Searching for Safe Spaces in Banking

The Federal Reserve can do its best to shore up confidence at banks large and small. Yet investors are still probing at the industry's weak points.

Despite the regulators' actions on Sunday, bank stocks were hit hard on Monday in the wake of the collapse of SVB Financial Group and, subsequently, the closure of Signature Bank. Investors still seem to be zooming in on a few specific bank characteristics for concern.

U.S. alleges Rite Aid filled 'hundreds of thousands' of unlawful prescriptions and 'opened the floodgates' for illegal opioid market

Drugstore chain Rite Aid Corp. fueled the nation's opioid crisis for several years by knowingly filling hundreds of thousands of illegal prescriptions for drugs like oxycodone and fentanyl, the U.S. alleged in a complaint announced Monday by the Justice Department.

