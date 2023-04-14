Today at 06:15 am

Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda said he told the Group of 20 forum that the bank needs to maintain its monetary policy easing stance, with inflation expected to slow soon.

Japan's consumer inflation, which was at around 3% in February, is expected to fall below the bank's 2% target toward the latter half of this fiscal year, which started in April, Mr. Ueda said at a news conference in Washington, D.C.

Singapore's Central Bank Unexpectedly Keeps Monetary Policy Unchanged

SINGAPORE-Singapore's central bank unexpectedly kept its monetary policy stance unchanged, citing cooling core inflation and the dimming economic growth prospects of the export-dependent nation.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore will maintain the prevailing rate of appreciation of the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate policy band, as the current path of appreciation is sufficiently tight and appropriate for achieving medium-term price stability, it said in a statement Friday.

Despite Leak, U.S. and Allies Will Keep Sharing Intelligence

Deepening intelligence ties between the U.S. and its allies in an increasingly adversarial world mean that Washington's foreign partners see little choice but to shake off the apparent leak of classified documents and won't curtail cooperation.

Among the dozens of purportedly secret documents posted online are details of U.S. and allied militaries, politics and strategic weak points. They include information and analysis concerning Ukraine's armed forces as they prepare for an offensive against Russian forces occupying large parts of the country. The photographed pages also include what is presented as confidential information about Israel, South Korea, Egypt and other countries. Much of the information, the papers say, was obtained by U.S. intelligence agencies through intercepts of foreign communications.

Air Guardsman Arrested in Connection With Leaked Documents

The FBI arrested a 21-year-old Massachusetts Air National Guardsman in connection with a leak of what appear to be highly classified intelligence documents, a security breach that posed a threat to U.S. ties to some allies and efforts to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

Federal agents took Jack Douglas Teixeira into custody in Dighton, Mass., on Thursday afternoon. Television footage showed armed agents leading a male wearing red shorts and an olive green T-shirt with his hands cuffed behind his back.

Barrick Gold could consider opportunities to increase its exposure to copper via M&A, following efforts by other large miners to seek copper-rich deals, Jefferies said.

"We are already seeing sizable transactions in the mining sector, and we expect to see more large-scale mining M&A in the near future."

Barrick had previously signaled it wasn't interested in competing for Newcrest, an Australian miner with large copper resources that Newmont is seeking to buy.

Jefferies noted that Barrick had a challenging 1Q, as anticipated. "Despite the challenging quarter, Barrick reports that it is on course to meet its full year 2023 operational targets."

