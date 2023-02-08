North American Morning Briefing: Caution Likely -3

Ingredion Inc (INGR) is expected to report $1.36 for 4Q.

Mastech Digital Inc (MHH) is expected to report for 4Q.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc (MCFT) is expected to report $0.89 for 2Q.

Natural Health Trends Corp (NHTC) is expected to report for 4Q.

Penske Automotive Group Inc (PAG) is expected to report $4.07 for 4Q.

Performance Food Group (PFGC) is expected to report $0.47 for 2Q.

Radware Ltd (RDWR) is expected to report for 4Q.

Reservoir Media Inc (RSVR) is expected to report for 3Q.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc (REYN) is expected to report for 4Q.

Rithm Capital Corp (RITM) is expected to report $0.21 for 4Q.

SITE Centers Corp (SITC) is expected to report $0.10 for 4Q.

TerraVest Industries Inc (TVK.T) is expected to report for 1Q.

The New York Times Company (NYT) is expected to report $0.43 for 4Q.

Trimble Inc (TRMB) is expected to report for 4Q.

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) is expected to report for 4Q.

Under Armour Inc - Class A (UA,UAA) is expected to report $0.10 for 4Q.

Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) is expected to report $0.80 for 4Q.

YUM! Brands Inc (YUM) is expected to report $1.22 for 4Q.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

Bed Bath & Beyond Cut to Sell From Hold by Odeon Capital

Chegg Cut to Sector Weight From Overweight by Keybanc

Children's Place Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Telsey Advisory Group

Cipher Mining Raised to Buy From Neutral by HC Wainwright & Co.

Holley Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Telsey Advisory Group

Kemper Corp Raised to Strong Buy From Outperform by Raymond James

Lockheed Martin Raised to Outperform From Underperform by Credit Suisse

PennyMac Mtg Invt Tr Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler

Pfizer Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Daiwa Capital

Plains All American Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Bernstein

Silk Road Medical Cut to Peer Perform From Outperform by Wolfe Research

SJW Group Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan

Spire Inc Cut to Hold From Buy by Stifel

Sweetgreen Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Cowen & Co.

Tyson Foods Cut to Neutral From Buy by Goldman Sachs

ZoomInfo Technologies Cut to Neutral From Buy by UBS

