13:30/US: Dec Advance Monthly Sales for Retail & Food Services
13:30/CAN: Dec Industrial product and raw materials price indexes
13:55/US: 01/13 Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index
14:15/US: Dec Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization
15:00/US: Nov Manufacturing & Trade: Inventories & Sales
15:00/US: Jan NAHB Housing Market Index
19:00/US: U.S. Federal Reserve Beige Book
21:30/US: 01/12 API Weekly Statistical Bulletin
23:50/JPN: Nov Orders Received for Machinery
All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.
Expected Earnings for Wednesday
Alcoa Corp (AA) is expected to report $-1.04 for 4Q.
Avalon Advanced Materials is expected to report for 1Q.
BancFirst Corp (BANF) is expected to report $1.44 for 4Q.
Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) is expected to report $0.67 for 4Q.
CNB Financial Corp (Pennsylvania) (CCNE) is expected to report $0.54 for 4Q.
Caldwell Partners International Inc (CWL.T) is expected to report for 1Q.
Cass Information Systems (CASS) is expected to report $0.48 for 4Q.
Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) is expected to report $0.50 for 4Q.
Citizens Financial Group (CFG) is expected to report $0.60 for 4Q.
Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) is expected to report $1.08 for 4Q.
Discover Financial Services (DFS) is expected to report $2.51 for 4Q.
FRMO Corp (FRMO) is expected to report for 2Q.
First Community Corp. (South Carolina) (FCCO) is expected to report $0.37 for 4Q.
First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) is expected to report $0.34 for 4Q.
Fortrea Holdings Inc (FTRE) is expected to report for 4Q.
HB Fuller Co (FUL) is expected to report $1.07 for 4Q.
Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) is expected to report for 4Q.
John Marshall Bancorp Inc (JMSB) is expected to report for 4Q.
Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) is expected to report $0.31 for 4Q.
Madison Pacific Properties Inc - B Share (MPC.T) is expected to report for 1Q.
Ocean Biomedical Inc (OCEA) is expected to report for 3Q.
Parke Bancorp Inc (PKBK) is expected to report for 4Q.
Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) is expected to report $1.23 for 4Q.
Prologis Inc (PLD) is expected to report $0.60 for 4Q.
SeaChange International Inc (SEAC) is expected to report for 3Q.
Synovus Financial (SNV) is expected to report $0.40 for 4Q.
U.S. Bancorp (USB) is expected to report $0.71 for 4Q.
Wayne Savings Bancshares Inc (WAYN) is expected to report for 4Q.
Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) is expected to report $2.42 for 4Q.
Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.
ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS
Acadia Realty Trust Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities
Ambrx Biopharma Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Baird
Americold Realty Trust Raised to Buy From Hold by Truist Securities
APA Cut to Sector Perform From Sector Outperform by Scotiabank
AvalonBay Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities
Axonics Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities
Bank of America Cut to Hold From Buy by Odeon Capital
BlackRock Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by TD Cowen
Boeing Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo
Boot Barn Holdings Cut to Hold From Buy by Williams Trading
Boston Beer Raised to Market Perform From Underperform by Bernstein
Brinker International Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley
Brinker International Raised to Buy From Hold by Gordon Haskett
Cactus Cut to Hold From Buy by Benchmark
Carrols Restaurant Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Stephens & Co.
Celanese Cut to Underperform From Neutral by B of A Securities
Centerspace Raised to Outperform From Sector Perform by RBC Capital
Chevron Cut to Sector Perform From Sector Outperform by Scotiabank
CMS Energy Raised to Outperform From Peer Perform by Wolfe Research
Coherent Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Barclays
CVR Energy Cut to Sector Underperform From Sector Perform by Scotiabank
DocuSign Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Morgan Stanley
Dollar General Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley
Domino's Pizza Raised to Buy From Hold by Gordon Haskett
Dow Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities
Driven Brands Holdings Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley
DTE Energy Cut to Peer Perform From Outperform by Wolfe Research
DuPont de Nemours Cut to Underperform From Buy by B of A Securities
Dutch Bros Raised to Buy From Hold by Stifel
Ecolab Raised to Neutral From Underperform by B of A Securities
Equinix Raised to Buy From Hold by Truist Securities
Equity Lifestyle Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities
Federal Realty Raised to Buy From Hold by Truist Securities
Five Below Cut to Hold From Buy by Craig-Hallum
Floor & Decor Holdings Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Bernstein
Fluence Energy Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by BMO Capital
FMC Corporation Cut to Underperform From Neutral by B of A Securities
G-III Apparel Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo
Harpoon Therapeutics Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by TD Cowen
Helmerich & Payne Cut to Hold From Buy by Benchmark
Hercules Capital Cut to Neutral From Buy by Compass Point
Hewlett Packard Ent Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Bernstein
Home Depot Raised to Overweight From Neutral by Piper Sandler
Hyatt Hotels Cut to Neutral From Buy by Redburn Atlantic
Levi Strauss Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo
MasTec Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Baird
Mid-America Apartment Raised to Buy From Hold by Truist Securities
Mid-America Apartment Raised to Sector Perform From Sector Underperform by Scotiabank
Nabors Cut to Hold From Buy by Benchmark
NetApp Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James
Northrop Grumman Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Baird
NOV Cut to Hold From Buy by Benchmark
OGE Energy Cut to Neutral From Buy by Ladenburg Thalmann
Omega Healthcare Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities
Parsons Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Baird
Patterson-UTI Cut to Hold From Buy by Benchmark
PayPal Holdings Cut to Neutral From Buy by Mizuho
ProPetro Holding Cut to Hold From Buy by Benchmark
Raytheon Technologies Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Baird
Rent the Runway Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo
Revvity Cut to Neutral From Buy by UBS
Rocket Cos. Cut to Sell From Neutral by Citigroup
Sallie Mae Raised to Buy From Neutral by Citigroup
Sana Biotechnology Raised to Buy From Neutral by HC Wainwright & Co.
SL Green Realty Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities
Starbucks Cut to Hold From Buy by Gordon Haskett
Starbucks Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley
Sun Communities Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities
Sweetgreen Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley
Tractor Supply Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley
Transphorm Cut to Hold From Buy by Benchmark
Triumph Group Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Baird
Valvoline Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley
Ventas Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities
Wabtec Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities
Wayfair Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley
Wendy's Cut to Hold From Buy by Gordon Haskett
Western Digital Raised to Buy From Hold by Deutsche Bank
Western Digital Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Barclays
Whitestone REIT Raised to Buy From Hold by Truist Securities
This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-17-24 0629ET