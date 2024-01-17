January 17, 2024 at 06:30 am EST

13:30/US: Dec Advance Monthly Sales for Retail & Food Services

13:30/CAN: Dec Industrial product and raw materials price indexes

13:55/US: 01/13 Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index

14:15/US: Dec Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization

15:00/US: Nov Manufacturing & Trade: Inventories & Sales

15:00/US: Jan NAHB Housing Market Index

19:00/US: U.S. Federal Reserve Beige Book

21:30/US: 01/12 API Weekly Statistical Bulletin

23:50/JPN: Nov Orders Received for Machinery

Expected Earnings for Wednesday

Alcoa Corp (AA) is expected to report $-1.04 for 4Q.

Avalon Advanced Materials is expected to report for 1Q.

BancFirst Corp (BANF) is expected to report $1.44 for 4Q.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) is expected to report $0.67 for 4Q.

CNB Financial Corp (Pennsylvania) (CCNE) is expected to report $0.54 for 4Q.

Caldwell Partners International Inc (CWL.T) is expected to report for 1Q.

Cass Information Systems (CASS) is expected to report $0.48 for 4Q.

Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) is expected to report $0.50 for 4Q.

Citizens Financial Group (CFG) is expected to report $0.60 for 4Q.

Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) is expected to report $1.08 for 4Q.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is expected to report $2.51 for 4Q.

FRMO Corp (FRMO) is expected to report for 2Q.

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) (FCCO) is expected to report $0.37 for 4Q.

First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) is expected to report $0.34 for 4Q.

Fortrea Holdings Inc (FTRE) is expected to report for 4Q.

HB Fuller Co (FUL) is expected to report $1.07 for 4Q.

Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) is expected to report for 4Q.

John Marshall Bancorp Inc (JMSB) is expected to report for 4Q.

Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) is expected to report $0.31 for 4Q.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc - B Share (MPC.T) is expected to report for 1Q.

Ocean Biomedical Inc (OCEA) is expected to report for 3Q.

Parke Bancorp Inc (PKBK) is expected to report for 4Q.

Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) is expected to report $1.23 for 4Q.

Prologis Inc (PLD) is expected to report $0.60 for 4Q.

SeaChange International Inc (SEAC) is expected to report for 3Q.

Synovus Financial (SNV) is expected to report $0.40 for 4Q.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) is expected to report $0.71 for 4Q.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Inc (WAYN) is expected to report for 4Q.

Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) is expected to report $2.42 for 4Q.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

Acadia Realty Trust Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities

Ambrx Biopharma Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Baird

Americold Realty Trust Raised to Buy From Hold by Truist Securities

APA Cut to Sector Perform From Sector Outperform by Scotiabank

AvalonBay Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities

Axonics Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities

Bank of America Cut to Hold From Buy by Odeon Capital

BlackRock Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by TD Cowen

Boeing Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo

Boot Barn Holdings Cut to Hold From Buy by Williams Trading

Boston Beer Raised to Market Perform From Underperform by Bernstein

Brinker International Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley

Brinker International Raised to Buy From Hold by Gordon Haskett

Cactus Cut to Hold From Buy by Benchmark

Carrols Restaurant Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Stephens & Co.

Celanese Cut to Underperform From Neutral by B of A Securities

Centerspace Raised to Outperform From Sector Perform by RBC Capital

Chevron Cut to Sector Perform From Sector Outperform by Scotiabank

CMS Energy Raised to Outperform From Peer Perform by Wolfe Research

Coherent Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Barclays

CVR Energy Cut to Sector Underperform From Sector Perform by Scotiabank

DocuSign Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Morgan Stanley

Dollar General Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley

Domino's Pizza Raised to Buy From Hold by Gordon Haskett

Dow Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities

Driven Brands Holdings Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley

DTE Energy Cut to Peer Perform From Outperform by Wolfe Research

DuPont de Nemours Cut to Underperform From Buy by B of A Securities

Dutch Bros Raised to Buy From Hold by Stifel

Ecolab Raised to Neutral From Underperform by B of A Securities

Equinix Raised to Buy From Hold by Truist Securities

Equity Lifestyle Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities

Federal Realty Raised to Buy From Hold by Truist Securities

Five Below Cut to Hold From Buy by Craig-Hallum

Floor & Decor Holdings Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Bernstein

Fluence Energy Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by BMO Capital

FMC Corporation Cut to Underperform From Neutral by B of A Securities

G-III Apparel Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo

Harpoon Therapeutics Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by TD Cowen

Helmerich & Payne Cut to Hold From Buy by Benchmark

Hercules Capital Cut to Neutral From Buy by Compass Point

Hewlett Packard Ent Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Bernstein

Home Depot Raised to Overweight From Neutral by Piper Sandler

Hyatt Hotels Cut to Neutral From Buy by Redburn Atlantic

Levi Strauss Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo

MasTec Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Baird

Mid-America Apartment Raised to Buy From Hold by Truist Securities

Mid-America Apartment Raised to Sector Perform From Sector Underperform by Scotiabank

Nabors Cut to Hold From Buy by Benchmark

NetApp Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James

Northrop Grumman Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Baird

NOV Cut to Hold From Buy by Benchmark

OGE Energy Cut to Neutral From Buy by Ladenburg Thalmann

Omega Healthcare Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities

Parsons Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Baird

Patterson-UTI Cut to Hold From Buy by Benchmark

PayPal Holdings Cut to Neutral From Buy by Mizuho

ProPetro Holding Cut to Hold From Buy by Benchmark

Raytheon Technologies Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Baird

Rent the Runway Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo

Revvity Cut to Neutral From Buy by UBS

Rocket Cos. Cut to Sell From Neutral by Citigroup

Sallie Mae Raised to Buy From Neutral by Citigroup

Sana Biotechnology Raised to Buy From Neutral by HC Wainwright & Co.

SL Green Realty Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities

Starbucks Cut to Hold From Buy by Gordon Haskett

Starbucks Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley

Sun Communities Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities

Sweetgreen Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley

Tractor Supply Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley

Transphorm Cut to Hold From Buy by Benchmark

Triumph Group Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Baird

Valvoline Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley

Ventas Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities

Wabtec Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities

Wayfair Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley

Wendy's Cut to Hold From Buy by Gordon Haskett

Western Digital Raised to Buy From Hold by Deutsche Bank

Western Digital Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Barclays

Whitestone REIT Raised to Buy From Hold by Truist Securities

