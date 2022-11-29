North American Morning Briefing: China Reopening -2

Many are driven in part by China's slowing economy and toughened regulatory environment as well as the uncertainty of the zero-Covid policy, which in recent days sparked one of the largest nationwide protests that China has seen in decades. Others are inspired by the enormous global success of companies like TikTok owner ByteDance Ltd. and fast-fashion retailer Shein.
Biden Calls on Congress to Pass Legislation to Avert Rail Shutdown
WASHINGTON-President Biden called on Congress to pass legislation that would avert a rail shutdown by imposing a proposed contract that members at four railroad unions had rejected.
The move would cut short a long-running labor dispute between the country's biggest freight railroads and more than 115,000 workers that threatens to hurt the economy and disrupt the flow of goods as soon as next week.
Supreme Court Considers Challenge to Biden Policy Curbing Immigration Arrests
WASHINGTON-The Supreme Court on Tuesday will consider the executive branch's power to set priorities in enforcing immigration law, in a case that also tests the legal standing of states to bring their policy differences with Washington to court.
Last year, Texas and Louisiana sued to invalidate enforcement guidelines, issued by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, that prioritize the deportation of those immigrants illegally in the country who pose an imminent threat to national security or public safety. That approach replaced Trump-era policies that sought to have immigration officers remove any noncitizen present illegally.
U.S., Iran Face Off in World Cup Amid Growing Political Hostility
As the U.S. and Iran prepare to face off in a must-win match at the soccer World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday, tensions off the field have raised the stakes in what is turning out to be one of the most politically charged games in the tournament's recent history.
Iran has already called foul after the U.S. Soccer Federation posted a small graphic of the World Cup standings on its Instagram account in which the emblem in the center of the Islamic Republic's flag had been removed. The federation said the move was to show solidarity with a monthslong human-rights movement sweeping across Iran, but it later deleted the post. A State Department spokesperson said that the agency wasn't involved in either decision.
Ukraine War's Economic Ripples Sow Discord Between Washington, Allies
WASHINGTON-Trans-Atlantic ties are starting to fray as French President Emmanuel Macron and other European leaders chafe at new U.S. policies they say compound economic woes fueled by the war in Ukraine and the resulting energy crisis.
Russia's war in Ukraine has reinvigorated the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and ignited a boom in trade and investment between the U.S. and Europe. But after nearly a year of unity as the U.S. and its allies confronted the fallout from Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, European officials are starting to express frustration at their increasing reliance on Washington for security and economic stability.
Mike Pence Says Donald Trump Should Apologize for Dinner With Nick Fuentes, Kanye West
WASHINGTON-Donald Trump should apologize for having dinner with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and Kanye West, former Vice President Mike Pence said, adding to fellow Republicans' criticism of the meeting just as Mr. Trump is attempting to ramp up a third presidential bid.
"President Trump was wrong to give a white nationalist, an anti-Semite and a Holocaust denier a seat at the table, and I think he should apologize for it," Mr. Pence said Monday in an interview with NewsNation. "He should denounce those individuals and their hateful rhetoric without qualification."
