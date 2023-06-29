Today at 06:15 am

Cineverse Corp (CNVS) is expected to report for 4Q.

Corus Entertainment Inc - Class B (CJR.B.T,CJREF) is expected to report for 3Q.

DATATRAK International Inc (DTRK) is expected to report for 1Q.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc (ELTP) is expected to report for 4Q.

Greenbrier Cos (GBX) is expected to report $0.59 for 3Q.

Lindsay Corp (LNN) is expected to report $2.15 for 3Q.

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) is expected to report $1.74 for 3Q.

McCormick & Co (MKC) is expected to report $0.58 for 2Q.

Mitek Systems Inc (MITK) is expected to report $0.08 for 4Q.

NIKE Inc (NKE) is expected to report $0.72 for 4Q.

Organovo Holdings Inc (ONVO) is expected to report for 4Q.

Paychex Inc (PAYX) is expected to report $0.98 for 4Q.

Progress Software Corp (PRGS) is expected to report $0.15 for 2Q.

Rite Aid Corp (RAD) is expected to report for 1Q.

SMART Global Holdings Inc (SGH) is expected to report $-0.01 for 3Q.

Simply Good Foods (SMPL) is expected to report $0.37 for 3Q.

Statera Biopharma Inc (STAB) is expected to report for 4Q.

System1 Inc (SST) is expected to report for 1Q.

TECSYS is expected to report $0.04 for 4Q.

tinyBuild is expected to report for Full year.

Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

Advanced Drainage Systems Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Alphabet Cut to Neutral From Buy by UBS

Amedisys Cut to Hold From Buy by Benchmark

American Equity Cut to Market Perform From Strong Buy by Raymond James

American States Water Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo

American States Water Raised to Neutral From Sell by UBS

Beazer Homes Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Wedbush

Black Diamond Theraptcs Raised to Buy From Neutral by HC Wainwright & Co.

Boise Cascade Raised to Buy From Hold by Truist Securities

Calif Water Svc Grp Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Wells Fargo

Coherent Cut to Neutral From Buy by B. Riley Securities

Community Bank System Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Hovde Group

Delek Logistics Partners Cut to Sell From Neutral by Citigroup

Lincoln Electric Raised to Overweight From Sector Weight by Keybanc

Louisiana-Pacific Raised to Buy From Hold by Truist Securities

Natl Retail Properties Raised to Buy From Neutral by Janney Montgomery Scott

Old Dominion Freight Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities

Pinterest Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo

Regeneron Pharma Cut to Hold From Buy by Canaccord Genuity

Saia Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities

Uber Technologies Cut to Outperform From Buy by Daiwa Capital

Veeva Systems Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cut to Hold From Buy by Deutsche Bank

Western Asset Mortgage Cut to Hold From Buy by JonesTrading

XPO Logistics Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-29-23 0614ET