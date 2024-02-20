Expected Earnings for Tuesday
Allete Inc (ALE) is expected to report $0.90 for 4Q.
Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) is expected to report $1.04 for 4Q.
Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS) is expected to report $-0.17 for 4Q.
Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM) is expected to report $-1.13 for 4Q.
CXApp Inc (CXAI,CXAIV) is expected to report for 4Q.
Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH) is expected to report $1.10 for 4Q.
Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) is expected to report for 4Q.
Dana Incorporated (DAN) is expected to report $-0.02 for 4Q.
DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) is expected to report for 4Q.
Dillard's Inc (DDS) is expected to report $12.05 for 4Q.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN) is expected to report $0.48 for 4Q.
Enpro Inc (NPO) is expected to report $0.75 for 4Q.
Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN) is expected to report $0.16 for 4Q.
Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD) is expected to report $1.23 for 4Q.
Fluor Corp (FLR) is expected to report $0.56 for 4Q.
Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET) is expected to report for 4Q.
Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE,GTE.T) is expected to report for 4Q.
Home Depot Inc (HD) is expected to report $2.78 for 4Q.
KBR Inc (KBR) is expected to report $0.34 for 4Q.
LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) is expected to report $2.66 for 4Q.
LiveWorld Inc (LVWD) is expected to report for 4Q.
Medtronic plc (MDT) is expected to report $0.89 for 3Q.
NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT) is expected to report $-0.17 for 4Q.
Oil States International (OIS) is expected to report $0.08 for 4Q.
Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc (OBIO) is expected to report for 4Q.
Owens & Minor Inc (OMI) is expected to report $0.26 for 4Q.
Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (MD) is expected to report $0.29 for 4Q.
Singing Machine Co Inc (MICS) is expected to report for 3Q.
Stepan Co (SCL) is expected to report $0.44 for 4Q.
Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) is expected to report for 4Q.
Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) is expected to report $0.20 for 4Q.
Tellurian Inc (TELL) is expected to report $-0.08 for 4Q.
The Middleby Corp (MIDD) is expected to report $2.24 for 4Q.
Tri Pointe Homes Inc (TPH) is expected to report $1.18 for 4Q.
Triton International Ltd (TRTN) is expected to report $1.13 for 4Q.
UFP Industries Inc (UFPI) is expected to report for 4Q.
Visteon Corp (VC) is expected to report $1.95 for 4Q.
Walmart Inc (WMT) is expected to report $1.65 for 4Q.
Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) is expected to report $0.45 for 4Q.
Westlake Corp (WLK) is expected to report $0.94 for 4Q.
ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Cut to Neutral From Buy by Goldman Sachs
American Water Works Cut to In-Line From Outperform by Evercore ISI Group
Backblaze Shares Hit 52-Week High After 4Q Loss Narrower Than Expected
Bloom Energy Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan
Bloom Energy Cut to Sector Weight From Overweight by Keybanc
Booking Holdings Cut to Hold From Buy by Edward Jones
Carvana Cut to Underperform From Market Perform by Raymond James
Coinbase Raised to Market Perform From Underperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods
Digital Realty Cut to Sector Perform From Sector Outperform by Scotiabank
Dropbox Cut to Market Perform From Market Outperform by JMP Securities
Dropbox Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan
Dropbox Cut to Sell From Neutral by Goldman Sachs
Dropbox Cut to Underperform From Buy by B of A Securities
EPAM Systems Raised to Sector Outperform From Sector Perform by Scotiabank
GCM Grosvenor Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by TD Cowen
GQG Resumed at Buy by Goldman Sachs
HireRight Cut to Hold From Buy by Needham
Informatica Raised to Buy From Neutral by Goldman Sachs
IPG Photonics Cut to Sell From Neutral by Citigroup
Iridium Communications Cut to Hold From Buy by BWS Financial
Newell Brands Cut to Neutral From Buy by UBS
Nike Cut to Perform From Outperform by Oppenheimer
PVH Corp Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by TD Cowen
Reliance Worldwide Raised to Add From Hold by Morgans
Reliance Worldwide Upgraded to Accumulate from Hold by Ord Minnett
Reliance Worldwide Upgraded to Overweight from Neutral by Jarden
Roku Cut to Perform From Outperform by Oppenheimer
SunPower Cut to Sell From Neutral by Guggenheim
United Parcel Service Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Baird
Wayfair Raised to Strong Buy From Market Perform by Raymond James
