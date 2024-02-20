February 20, 2024 at 06:31 am EST

Expected Earnings for Tuesday

Allete Inc (ALE) is expected to report $0.90 for 4Q.

Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) is expected to report $1.04 for 4Q.

Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS) is expected to report $-0.17 for 4Q.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM) is expected to report $-1.13 for 4Q.

CXApp Inc (CXAI,CXAIV) is expected to report for 4Q.

Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH) is expected to report $1.10 for 4Q.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) is expected to report for 4Q.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) is expected to report $-0.02 for 4Q.

DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) is expected to report for 4Q.

Dillard's Inc (DDS) is expected to report $12.05 for 4Q.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN) is expected to report $0.48 for 4Q.

Enpro Inc (NPO) is expected to report $0.75 for 4Q.

Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN) is expected to report $0.16 for 4Q.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD) is expected to report $1.23 for 4Q.

Fluor Corp (FLR) is expected to report $0.56 for 4Q.

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET) is expected to report for 4Q.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE,GTE.T) is expected to report for 4Q.

Home Depot Inc (HD) is expected to report $2.78 for 4Q.

KBR Inc (KBR) is expected to report $0.34 for 4Q.

LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) is expected to report $2.66 for 4Q.

LiveWorld Inc (LVWD) is expected to report for 4Q.

Medtronic plc (MDT) is expected to report $0.89 for 3Q.

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT) is expected to report $-0.17 for 4Q.

Oil States International (OIS) is expected to report $0.08 for 4Q.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc (OBIO) is expected to report for 4Q.

Owens & Minor Inc (OMI) is expected to report $0.26 for 4Q.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (MD) is expected to report $0.29 for 4Q.

Singing Machine Co Inc (MICS) is expected to report for 3Q.

Stepan Co (SCL) is expected to report $0.44 for 4Q.

Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) is expected to report for 4Q.

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) is expected to report $0.20 for 4Q.

Tellurian Inc (TELL) is expected to report $-0.08 for 4Q.

The Middleby Corp (MIDD) is expected to report $2.24 for 4Q.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc (TPH) is expected to report $1.18 for 4Q.

Triton International Ltd (TRTN) is expected to report $1.13 for 4Q.

UFP Industries Inc (UFPI) is expected to report for 4Q.

Visteon Corp (VC) is expected to report $1.95 for 4Q.

Walmart Inc (WMT) is expected to report $1.65 for 4Q.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) is expected to report $0.45 for 4Q.

Westlake Corp (WLK) is expected to report $0.94 for 4Q.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Cut to Neutral From Buy by Goldman Sachs

American Water Works Cut to In-Line From Outperform by Evercore ISI Group

Backblaze Shares Hit 52-Week High After 4Q Loss Narrower Than Expected

Bloom Energy Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan

Bloom Energy Cut to Sector Weight From Overweight by Keybanc

Booking Holdings Cut to Hold From Buy by Edward Jones

Carvana Cut to Underperform From Market Perform by Raymond James

Coinbase Raised to Market Perform From Underperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Digital Realty Cut to Sector Perform From Sector Outperform by Scotiabank

Dropbox Cut to Market Perform From Market Outperform by JMP Securities

Dropbox Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan

Dropbox Cut to Sell From Neutral by Goldman Sachs

Dropbox Cut to Underperform From Buy by B of A Securities

EPAM Systems Raised to Sector Outperform From Sector Perform by Scotiabank

GCM Grosvenor Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by TD Cowen

GQG Resumed at Buy by Goldman Sachs

HireRight Cut to Hold From Buy by Needham

Informatica Raised to Buy From Neutral by Goldman Sachs

IPG Photonics Cut to Sell From Neutral by Citigroup

Iridium Communications Cut to Hold From Buy by BWS Financial

Newell Brands Cut to Neutral From Buy by UBS

Nike Cut to Perform From Outperform by Oppenheimer

PVH Corp Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by TD Cowen

Reliance Worldwide Raised to Add From Hold by Morgans

Reliance Worldwide Upgraded to Accumulate from Hold by Ord Minnett

Reliance Worldwide Upgraded to Overweight from Neutral by Jarden

Roku Cut to Perform From Outperform by Oppenheimer

SunPower Cut to Sell From Neutral by Guggenheim

United Parcel Service Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Baird

Wayfair Raised to Strong Buy From Market Perform by Raymond James

