"It really doesn't concern me. In fact, I'm quite understanding," said Christian Dorsey, chair of the Arlington County Board, in a call with reporters. "I think that we are still going to see all of the benefits that we envisioned...It's just going to take a little longer to realize."

This Department-Store Stock Has Trounced Apple, Amazon and Tesla

One of the best-performing stocks of the past few years isn't a tech giant or a highflying startup. Instead, it is a family-run department-store chain that doesn't have a wide following on Wall Street.

Shares in Dillard's Inc. have soared more than 1,500% since April 2020. The company's market value is similar to that of Macy's Inc., even though Dillard's has less than a third of Macy's annual revenue.

Apple Approves ChatGPT-Powered App After Assurance of Content Moderation

Apple Inc. has approved an email-app update after initially scrutinizing whether a feature in the software that uses language tools powered by artificial intelligence could generate inappropriate content for children.

The app, BlueMail, was approved following assurances from its developer that it features content moderation, according to Ben Volach, co-founder of the app-maker, Blix Inc.

Twitter's Revenue, Adjusted Earnings Fell About 40% in Month of December

Twitter Inc. reported a drop in revenue and adjusted earnings for the month of December, after many advertisers ditched the social-media platform following Elon Musk's takeover, according to people familiar with the matter.

In an update to investors, Twitter reported a decline of about 40% year-over-year in both revenue and adjusted earnings for the month, the people said.

Technology Chiefs Seek Help Wrangling Cloud Costs

Enterprise spending on cloud computing, largely seen as immune to economic turbulence, continues to grow, but at a slower pace as tech leaders are under pressure to control costs.

Some chief information officers have turned to cloud management tools and established internal teams to oversee their cloud spending.

Endo Secures Backing of Unsecured Creditors, Opioid Plaintiffs for Chapter 11 Exit

Endo International PLC reached a settlement with its unsecured and opioid-related creditors to lock in support for a chapter 11 restructuring that would turn the drugmaker's business over to top lenders and increase the amount it pays to resolve mass lawsuits alleging its products fueled opioid addiction.

Fed's Rate Moves Put Manufacturing Sector at Risk

The American manufacturing sector is starting to show signs of weakness after two years of strong growth, as higher interest rates and a slowdown in exports threaten production.

New orders for manufactured goods contracted for the sixth straight month through February, according to surveys by the Institute for Supply Management. Manufacturing output is down 1.7% from its postpandemic peak in May 2022, according to a three-month moving average of Federal Reserve data. And the Commerce Department's measure of civilian capital equipment orders, excluding aircraft-the building blocks of business-was down 3.4% in January from its recent high in November 2021, after adjusting for inflation.

Japan Piled Back Into U.S. Treasurys This Year. Investors Worry It Won't Last.

Japan's rebounding appetite for U.S. Treasurys supported shaky bond markets early this year. Now, investors worry it might be growing satiated.

Japanese investors bought the most long-term foreign bonds in the week ended Feb. 17 since the onset of Covid-19, according to Japan Ministry of Finance data. Institutional investors-comprising banks, life insurers and pensions-added nearly $21 billion to their foreign bondholdings. The following week, that fell to $1.6 billion.

Low-Wage Workers Climb the Earnings Ladder

When the Covid crisis struck, economists worried that poorer workers might suffer a permanent setback. With the broad job losses the pandemic set off concentrated in low-wage industries, the earnings gap between the rich and the poor seemed likely to only widen.

It has narrowed instead, with wage growth among lower-paid and less-educated workers outstripping wage growth among the better-paid and more highly educated. In a paper posted to the National Bureau of Economic Research's website on Monday, economists David Autor of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Annie McGrew and Arindrajit Dube of the University of Massachusetts Amherst explore how this came about. Their findings suggest that even as the pandemic fades, competition for low-wage workers will be more intense than before the pandemic. That could lead to further reductions in income inequality, raise labor costs at firms that employ low-wage workers, and reshape the U.S. business landscape.

Housing Market Momentum Stalls as Critical Spring Season Approaches

Rising mortgage rates are cooling the U.S. housing market, sapping recent buyer interest heading into the crucial spring selling season.

Economists, home builders and real-estate agents saw evidence of a thaw in early 2023, when rates declined from over 7% in November to 6.09% in early February. That was enough to lure back some buyers who had adjusted to higher borrowing costs.

China Sets Conservative Growth Target as Challenges Loom

HONG KONG-China unveiled its lowest growth target in more than a quarter-century as Beijing faces challenges in the domestic and global economy following its emergence from three years of strict Covid-19 measures.

China's target of around 5% growth this year in gross domestic product, announced on Sunday by Premier Li Keqiang at the start of the country's annual legislative session, suggests that officials are less concerned about raw economic expansion as they turn their attention to other priorities.

U.S. Prepares New Rules on Investment in China

WASHINGTON-The Biden administration is preparing a new program that could prohibit U.S. investment in certain sectors in China, a new step to guard U.S. technology advantages during a growing competition between the world's two largest economies.

In reports provided to lawmakers Friday on Capitol Hill, the Treasury and Commerce departments said they were considering a new regulatory system to address U.S. investment in advanced technologies abroad that could pose national security risks, according to copies of the reports viewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Energy Industry Wrestles Over Going Green Too Fast

While the race to develop cleaner energy intensified over the past year, an uneasy consensus emerged on a parallel track: At least in the short term, the world needs more oil and gas, too.

The dueling-and sometimes conflicting-imperatives are expected to be core topics in Houston starting Monday when oil executives, climate hawks and government officials gather at the industry's premier annual energy summit.

Stock Funds Fell 2.3% in February

February wasn't a Valentine to the market.

After a roaring January start to the year, February didn't show nearly as much love to stocks. Still, fund investors are sitting on strong gains on average for the year to date.

Wall Street Concedes There Is Finally an Alternative to Stocks

Wall Street says it is done with TINA.

For years after the 2008 financial crisis, investors held on to the belief that "there is no alternative" to stocks. Bond yields had hit rock bottom-they were even in negative territory in Japan and much of Europe. The stock market, especially in the U.S., seemed to be the best place to seek robust returns.

Why Some Investors Are Still Waiting for Discounts on Corporate Bonds

Corporate-debt yields are near decade-plus highs and the economy is humming. Some investors still think bonds from America's blue-chip companies are a bad bet.

Their caution stems from the relatively scant premium offered by corporate bonds relative to ultrasafe U.S. government debt, which is also paying some of its most generous yields of the past 15 years. The 5.7% yield on investment-grade corporate bonds-among the highest since 2009 in Intercontinental Exchange index data-looks less appealing next to yields above 5% on some Treasury debt, several investors said.

Effort to Ban Stock Trading Among Executive Branch Officials Renewed

WASHINGTON-Sen. Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) is expected to introduce legislation Monday that would ban senior executive branch officials from owning or trading individual stocks, a push to toughen restrictions on conflicts of interest in the federal government.

Mr. Hawley's bill is the latest fallout from a Wall Street Journal series that identified a sweeping pattern of financial conflicts across the executive branch, including finding that more than 2,600 officials invested in companies overseen by their agencies.

Biden Budget to Draw Battle Lines With GOP on Taxes, Spending Ahead of 2024 Campaign

WASHINGTON-President Biden this week will release his annual budget blueprint, a document that is unlikely to gain momentum in Congress but will shed light on his priorities ahead of an expected re-election campaign and set the stage for contentious negotiations with Republicans over government spending.

Mr. Biden, in his February State of the Union address, said his fiscal year 2024 budget will map out a plan to lower the deficit by $2 trillion over 10 years and extend the solvency of the Medicare Trust Fund by at least two decades. He pledged to achieve those goals without cutting Social Security or Medicare benefits or raising taxes on Americans making less than $400,000 a year.

Trump vs. DeSantis: A Shadow Presidential Contest Revs Up and Heads to Iowa

Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dug in this weekend for what is expected to be a bitter and personal race between the two for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

