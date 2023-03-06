MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

Factory Orders for January; no major earnings scheduled; Uber, eBay, AMD are among companies set to present at a Morgan Stanley tech conference

Today's Headlines/Must Reads

Fed's Rate Moves Put Manufacturing Sector at Risk

Japan Piled Back Into U.S. Treasurys This Year. Investors Worry It Won't Last

Housing Market Momentum Stalls as Spring Approaches

Business Hotels Face Increased Default Risk in Uneven Travel Recovery

EVs Boost Chip Demand Despite Semiconductor Makers' Woes

Opening Call:

Stock futures struggled for momentum early on Monday, with a slightly cautious tone dominating sentiment ahead of testimony from Jerome Powell and crucial jobs data later in the week.

"[Powell] will certainly reiterate that the Fed is not yet done with its fight against inflation, that the labor market remains particularly strong, that a soft landing is possible, yet the Fed won't hesitate to sacrifice growth to abate inflation as soon as possible," Swissquote Bank said.

"Looking at the latest set of data, the U-turn of easing inflation and last month's blowout jobs figures, we don't expect to hear anything less than hawkish from Mr. Powell. But it's always possible that a word like 'disinflation' slips out of his mouth, and that we get a boost on risk," Swissquote Bank added.

Some analysts remained skeptical of the latest rally's longevity.

"We think the counter-trend rally can carry a bit further, but expect the 4060-4080 zone on [the S&P 500] to represent firm resistance based on retesting the broken uptrend, horizontal resistance from the mid-Feb. breakdown, and the falling 20 day moving average," BTIG said.

"Above that, the high volume zone of 4125-4150 should act as more important resistance."

China set a 5% target for growth in 2023 over the weekend, the lowest in more than a quarter-century and global mining stocks retreated in Europe as a result.

However, most major benchmarks in Europe were higher while Asian markets were mixed.

Stocks to Watch

Apple gained 0.8% after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of the iPhone maker with a Buy rating and price target of $199, the Fly reported.

Caterpillar agreed not to close more union-represented plants under a new tentative contract deal, after years of moving production away from unionized sites in the Midwest. Shares slipped early Monday.

Freeport-McMoRan stock edged lower, mirroring a decline in European mining stocks, after China issued a modest growth target.

Incyte said on Friday it had decided to discontinue its Limber-304 study for the treatment of myelofibrosis, as the Phase 3 will likely not meet primary endpoint. Its shares fell 3% in after-hours trading.

KKR is in a $20 billion bidding war for the landline operations of Telecom Italia. An Italian state lender said it is teaming up with Macquarie for a bid. KKR shares slipped premarket.

Sallie Mae said its CFO had entered into a retention agreement with the company through February 2024, when he plans to retire. Its shares rose 0.2% in after-hours trading.

Tesla rose slightly in premarket trading after it cut prices on its Model S and Model X cars in the U.S. Based on postings on Tesla's website, the price for a Model S was dropped $5,000, bringing the basic version to $89,990. The cost of the Model X SUV was dropped by $10,000, bringing the price for the basic version to $99,990.

Forex:

The dollar is likely to be stuck in a relatively tight range this week as investors stay cautious ahead of Friday's U.S. jobs report and look for indications that January's bumper data was an aberration or not, ING said.

"We suspect it is another range-bound week for the dollar, where DXY continues to trade in a 104.00-105.50 range and local stories can win out."

In the run-up to the jobs data, Wednesday's JOLTS and ADP jobs numbers will be watched, as well as testimony to the Senate on Tuesday and Wednesday by Jerome Powell, ING said.

Separately, ING said the euro could end this month slightly higher against the dollar, supported by the European Central Bank's signals for further interest rate rises.

ECB officials continue to point to a 50 basis-point rate rise at the March 16 meeting as a done deal and the market prices in a further 150bp of increases by year-end, although this looks a "little aggressive," ING said.

"The tough ECB talk has kept the EUR-USD interest rate differential supported at the short end of the market and firmed up the 1.05 support zone for EUR/USD this month."

Bonds:

Given the yield level reached in international government bond markets, the air for a further increase is becoming significantly thinner, making sideways moves likely near term, Generali Investments said.

"Since we do not see any catalyst for lower yields in the short term, we assume a sideways trend on elevated levels for the time being before particularly U.S. yields are likely to fall again."

Generali Investments forecasts the 10-year Treasury yield to fall to 3.5% and 10-year German Bund yields to ease to 2.40% on a one-year horizon.

Energy:

Oil futures edged lower in Europe after China set its lowest growth target in more than a quarter-century and investors awaited comments from Jerome Powell later this week.

China said on Sunday it was aiming for 5% GDP growth this year, a modest target compared with previous years, suggesting officials are cautious about the nation's emergence from Covid-19 lockdowns.

Metals:

Base metals were mixed and gold slightly higher, with investors awaiting macro data signals to help gauge Fed policy.

"Investors are spooked by the hawkish Fed's 'higher for longer' interest rate projections," Peak Trading Research said.

Bond markets are pricing in a 33% chance of a 50-basis-point hike from the Fed at its next meeting, Peak said. "That's good for the dollar, bad for commodities."

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

Business Hotels Face Increased Default Risk in Uneven Travel Recovery

Some hotel owners that rode out the coronavirus pandemic are finding the recent travel rebound might not be enough to persuade lenders to extend new credit when their debts mature in the coming months or years.

Leisure travel has rebounded since the second half of last year, but the recovery has been much weaker for facilities with large meeting rooms that rely on business trips and conferences, partly because many meetings are now held remotely. Even as business-focused hotels can attract some vacationers, the numbers aren't high enough to make up for the slow recovery in business travelers.

Norfolk Southern's Second Ohio Derailment Is Investigated

Officials on Sunday were investigating what caused a Norfolk Southern Corp. train to leave a track near Springfield, Ohio, in the company's second major derailment in the state in recent weeks.

Unlike the Feb. 3 derailment near East Palestine, Ohio, which spilled toxic chemicals, no hazardous materials were aboard the train that went off track on Saturday, officials said.

EVs Boost Chip Demand Despite Semiconductor Makers' Woes

Chip sales that have declined across many customer segments are still enjoying one area of rising demand: cars.

Growing sales of electric vehicles-which tend to use more semiconductors than their gas-powered counterparts-coupled with greater automation of all vehicles, have kept producers of chips for cars busy. The long-term outlook for the market appears robust, Tesla Inc. suggested this past week, as Chief Executive Elon Musk detailed plans for his car company to scale up to 20 million vehicles a year by 2030, from around 1.3 million in 2022.

New Diabetes Drugs Like Ozempic Are Changing How Patients Are Treated

The way doctors treat diabetes is changing.

For years, people with Type 2 diabetes who needed to take drugs to lower their blood-sugar levels started with an old medicine called metformin. New guidelines now recommend patients can start with one of the newer diabetes medicines, which can also reduce weight and protect the heart and kidney.

Elon Musk's Latest Reveal? His Tesla Management Team

Usually, the cars are the stars.

But this week, Elon Musk went out of his way to highlight Tesla Inc.'s management team-even if Wall Street was eager for an update on efforts to develop a new, cheap electric car.

Goldman Sachs Doesn't Want to Be Everyone's Bank, but It Has to Be Someone's

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has admitted defeat in its ambitious plan to be the bank for everybody. Now it has to figure out how to be a bank for somebody.

Chief Executive David Solomon told analysts and shareholders this week during an in-person investor day at its headquarters that the firm is scaling back on banking consumers and their checking accounts and credit cards. Instead, he said, growth will come from managing the wealth of institutions and the rich-a business that throws off steady fees when markets are up or down.

Caterpillar Commits to Not Closing Union Plants Under New Contract

Caterpillar Inc. said it has agreed to not close additional union-represented plants under a new tentative contract deal with the members of the United Auto Workers union.

The moratorium on plant closings, outlined this past week, follows years of Caterpillar consolidating operations and moving production away from unionized work sites in the Midwest.

Amazon HQ2 Delay Isn't a Concern, Northern Virginia Officials Say

Officials in Northern Virginia largely played down Amazon.com Inc.'s decision to pause plans for a second phase of its corporate campus in Arlington, Va., describing it as an understandable speed bump on a project already benefiting the local economy.

