Livent Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities

Sallie Mae Raised to Overweight From Underweight by Morgan Stanley

Sealed Air Raised to Buy From Neutral by UBS

Steel Dynamics Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities

Trimble Raised to Buy From Hold by Edward Jones

UnitedHealth Raised to Strong Buy From Outperform by Raymond James

Welltower Raised to Buy From Neutral by Citigroup

Xponential Fitness Cut to Hold Neutral From Outperform by Baird

Zions Bancorp Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Baird

