GreenFirst 4Q Loss/Shr C$0.25 Vs. Loss C$0.13; 4Q Loss/Shr From Cont Ops C$0.15 Vs. C$0.09; FY EPS C$0.00 Vs. Loss C$0.10; FY Loss/Shr From Cont Ops C$0.02 Vs C$0.13; GreenFirst: Lumber Prices Dropped in 4Q, Reflecting Econ Headwinds, Lower Demand; Continues to Experience Challenges With Tight Labor Market, Residual Impacts of Covid, Inflationary Pressures; Liquidity From Land, Quebec Sawmills Sales Gives Co Some Flexibility
Imperial Metals 2022 Rev C$172.M Vs. C$133.6M; 2022 Loss/Shr C$0.51 Vs. Loss C$0.19; Management Continues to Evaluate Potential Acquisitions; Expects Quarterly Rev to Fluctuate on Copper, Gold Prices, USD /CAD, Timing of Concentrate Sales
Information Services 4Q EPS C$0.22; 4Q Net C$3.95M; 4Q Rev C$46.1M
Nexus Industrial REIT 4Q Property Rev C$36.8M Vs. C$27.5M; FY Property Rev C$137.1M Vs. C$83.5M; 4Q FFO C$16.7M Vs. C$14.1M; FY FFO C$63.8M Vs. C$39.6M; NAV/Unit C$12.19 Vs. C$12.18; Occupancy at 97% as of Dec 31, 2022 Vs 96% at Dec 31, 2021; Will Make Cash Distribution of C$0.05333/Unit, or C$0.64/Unit on Annualized Basis
Vox Royalty 4Q Rev $2.1M Vs. $574,214; 4Q EPS $0.00 Vs. Loss 11c; 2022 Rev $8.5M Vs. $3.7M; 2022 EPS 1c Vs. Loss 11c; Declares Dividend of $0.011
Expected Major Events for Wednesday
00:01/UK: Feb Scottish Retail Sales Monitor
07:00/GER: Feb WPI
07:45/FRA: Feb CPI
09:00/ITA: 4Q Labour Cost Index
09:00/FRA: Mar IEA Oil Market Report
09:00/GER: Ifo Economic Forecast
11:00/FRA: 4Q OECD Quarterly National Accounts G20 GDP growth
11:00/US: 03/10 MBA Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey
12:15/CAN: Feb Housing Starts
12:30/US: Feb PPI
12:30/US: Mar Empire State Manufacturing Survey
12:30/US: Feb Advance Monthly Sales for Retail & Food Services
14:00/US: Feb Online Help Wanted Index
14:00/US: Mar NAHB Housing Market Index
14:00/US: Jan Manufacturing & Trade: Inventories & Sales
14:30/US: 03/10 EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report
16:59/GER: Jan Balance of Payments
20:00/US: Jan Treasury International Capital Data
23:50/JPN: Feb Provisional Trade Statistics for the Month
23:50/JPN: Jan Orders Received for Machinery
All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.
Expected Earnings for Wednesday
AlerisLife Inc (ALR) is expected to report for 4Q.
Alpha Pro Tech Ltd (APT) is expected to report for 4Q.
Amyris Inc (AMRS) is expected to report $-0.24 for 4Q.
Aris Mining is expected to report for 4Q.
Audacy Inc (AUD) is expected to report for 4Q.
Avalo Therapeutics Inc (AVTX) is expected to report for 4Q.
BRC Inc (BRCC) is expected to report for 4Q.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) is expected to report for 4Q.
CIRCOR International Inc (CIR) is expected to report $0.11 for 4Q.
Calumet Specialty Prods (CLMT) is expected to report $0.00 for 4Q.
Charge Enterprises Inc (CRGE) is expected to report for 4Q.
Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVSQ) is expected to report $-1.72 for 4Q.
Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (CYCN) is expected to report for 4Q.
Diversey Holdings Ltd (DSEY) is expected to report for 4Q.
Ebix Inc (EBIX) is expected to report $0.55 for 4Q.
Gatos Silver Inc (GATO) is expected to report for 4Q.
InPlay Oil Corp (IPO.T) is expected to report for 4Q.
InfuSystems (INFU) is expected to report $0.04 for 4Q.
Jaguar Mining is expected to report for 4Q.
Lifecore Biomedical Inc (LFCR) is expected to report $0.16 for 2Q.
LivePerson (LPSN) is expected to report $-0.33 for 4Q.
Lyra Therapeutics Inc (LYRA) is expected to report for 4Q.
Macrogenics (MGNX) is expected to report $0.10 for 4Q.
Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (MTNB) is expected to report $-0.03 for 4Q.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NEPT,NEPT-T) is expected to report for 3Q.
Oatly Group AB - ADR (OTLY) is expected to report for 4Q.
Oncorus Inc (ONCR) is expected to report for 4Q.
Prelude Therapeutics Inc (PRLD) is expected to report for 4Q.
Progressive Corp (PGR) is expected to report.
Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK) is expected to report for 4Q.
Reading International Inc (RDI) is expected to report $0.10 for 4Q.
Star Equity Holdings Inc (STRR) is expected to report for 4Q.
Tattooed Chef Inc (TTCF) is expected to report for 4Q.
The Children's Place Inc (PLCE) is expected to report $-4.04 for 4Q.
TuSimple Holdings Inc (TSP) is expected to report for 4Q.
Tutor Perini (TPC) is expected to report $0.01 for 4Q.
U.S. Gold Corp (USAU) is expected to report for 3Q.
US Global Investors (GROW) is expected to report for 2Q.
Vaxart Inc (VXRT) is expected to report $-0.25 for 4Q.
Wilhelmina International Inc (WHLM) is expected to report for 4Q.
ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS
Acushnet Raised to Buy From Neutral by Tigress Financial
Avid Bioservices Raised to Overweight From Sector Weight by Keybanc
Crestwood Equity Partners Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan
Cvent Holding Cut to Hold From Buy by Needham
Freeport-McMoRan Raised to Sector Outperform From Sector Perform by Scotiabank
Hancock Whitney Cut to Neutral From Buy by Janney Montgomery Scott
Intellia Therapeutics Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by BMO Capital
Lightning eMotors Cut to Perform From Outperform by Oppenheimer
Match Group Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Barclays
Mid-America Apartment Cut to Sector Perform From Sector Outperform by Scotiabank
Momentive Global Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo
Momentive Global Cut to Hold From Buy by Needham
Morgan Stanley Raised to Strong Buy From Hold by CFRA
MPLX Raised to Overweight From Neutral by JP Morgan
nCino Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler
Newmont Raised to Buy From Hold by Canaccord Genuity
Ovintiv Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan
Pinnacle West Capital Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Credit Suisse
Portland General Electric Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities
Precision Biosciences Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by BMO Capital
Provention Bio Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies
Provention Bio Cut to Neutral From Outperform by SMBC Nikko
Qualtrics International Cut to Market Perform From Market Outperform by JMP Securities
Qualtrics International Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James
Qualtrics International Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler
Roku Raised to Peer Perform From Underperform by Wolfe Research
Seagen Cut to Hold From Buy by Needham
Seagen Cut to Market Perform From Market Outperform by JMP Securities
Seagen Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by BMO Capital
Seagen Cut to Market Perform From Strong Buy by Raymond James
TrueCar Raised to Buy From Hold by Needham
Univar Solutions Cut to Hold From Buy by Vertical Research
Unum Group Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods
