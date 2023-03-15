Today at 06:26 am

GreenFirst 4Q Loss/Shr C$0.25 Vs. Loss C$0.13; 4Q Loss/Shr From Cont Ops C$0.15 Vs. C$0.09; FY EPS C$0.00 Vs. Loss C$0.10; FY Loss/Shr From Cont Ops C$0.02 Vs C$0.13; GreenFirst: Lumber Prices Dropped in 4Q, Reflecting Econ Headwinds, Lower Demand; Continues to Experience Challenges With Tight Labor Market, Residual Impacts of Covid, Inflationary Pressures; Liquidity From Land, Quebec Sawmills Sales Gives Co Some Flexibility

Imperial Metals 2022 Rev C$172.M Vs. C$133.6M; 2022 Loss/Shr C$0.51 Vs. Loss C$0.19; Management Continues to Evaluate Potential Acquisitions; Expects Quarterly Rev to Fluctuate on Copper, Gold Prices, USD /CAD, Timing of Concentrate Sales

Information Services 4Q EPS C$0.22; 4Q Net C$3.95M; 4Q Rev C$46.1M

Nexus Industrial REIT 4Q Property Rev C$36.8M Vs. C$27.5M; FY Property Rev C$137.1M Vs. C$83.5M; 4Q FFO C$16.7M Vs. C$14.1M; FY FFO C$63.8M Vs. C$39.6M; NAV/Unit C$12.19 Vs. C$12.18; Occupancy at 97% as of Dec 31, 2022 Vs 96% at Dec 31, 2021; Will Make Cash Distribution of C$0.05333/Unit, or C$0.64/Unit on Annualized Basis

Vox Royalty 4Q Rev $2.1M Vs. $574,214; 4Q EPS $0.00 Vs. Loss 11c; 2022 Rev $8.5M Vs. $3.7M; 2022 EPS 1c Vs. Loss 11c; Declares Dividend of $0.011

Expected Major Events for Wednesday

00:01/UK: Feb Scottish Retail Sales Monitor

07:00/GER: Feb WPI

07:45/FRA: Feb CPI

09:00/ITA: 4Q Labour Cost Index

09:00/FRA: Mar IEA Oil Market Report

09:00/GER: Ifo Economic Forecast

11:00/FRA: 4Q OECD Quarterly National Accounts G20 GDP growth

11:00/US: 03/10 MBA Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey

12:15/CAN: Feb Housing Starts

12:30/US: Feb PPI

12:30/US: Mar Empire State Manufacturing Survey

12:30/US: Feb Advance Monthly Sales for Retail & Food Services

14:00/US: Feb Online Help Wanted Index

14:00/US: Mar NAHB Housing Market Index

14:00/US: Jan Manufacturing & Trade: Inventories & Sales

14:30/US: 03/10 EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report

16:59/GER: Jan Balance of Payments

20:00/US: Jan Treasury International Capital Data

23:50/JPN: Feb Provisional Trade Statistics for the Month

23:50/JPN: Jan Orders Received for Machinery

Expected Earnings for Wednesday

AlerisLife Inc (ALR) is expected to report for 4Q.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd (APT) is expected to report for 4Q.

Amyris Inc (AMRS) is expected to report $-0.24 for 4Q.

Aris Mining is expected to report for 4Q.

Audacy Inc (AUD) is expected to report for 4Q.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (AVTX) is expected to report for 4Q.

BRC Inc (BRCC) is expected to report for 4Q.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) is expected to report for 4Q.

CIRCOR International Inc (CIR) is expected to report $0.11 for 4Q.

Calumet Specialty Prods (CLMT) is expected to report $0.00 for 4Q.

Charge Enterprises Inc (CRGE) is expected to report for 4Q.

Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVSQ) is expected to report $-1.72 for 4Q.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (CYCN) is expected to report for 4Q.

Diversey Holdings Ltd (DSEY) is expected to report for 4Q.

Ebix Inc (EBIX) is expected to report $0.55 for 4Q.

Gatos Silver Inc (GATO) is expected to report for 4Q.

InPlay Oil Corp (IPO.T) is expected to report for 4Q.

InfuSystems (INFU) is expected to report $0.04 for 4Q.

Jaguar Mining is expected to report for 4Q.

Lifecore Biomedical Inc (LFCR) is expected to report $0.16 for 2Q.

LivePerson (LPSN) is expected to report $-0.33 for 4Q.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc (LYRA) is expected to report for 4Q.

Macrogenics (MGNX) is expected to report $0.10 for 4Q.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (MTNB) is expected to report $-0.03 for 4Q.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NEPT,NEPT-T) is expected to report for 3Q.

Oatly Group AB - ADR (OTLY) is expected to report for 4Q.

Oncorus Inc (ONCR) is expected to report for 4Q.

Prelude Therapeutics Inc (PRLD) is expected to report for 4Q.

Progressive Corp (PGR) is expected to report.

Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK) is expected to report for 4Q.

Reading International Inc (RDI) is expected to report $0.10 for 4Q.

Star Equity Holdings Inc (STRR) is expected to report for 4Q.

Tattooed Chef Inc (TTCF) is expected to report for 4Q.

The Children's Place Inc (PLCE) is expected to report $-4.04 for 4Q.

TuSimple Holdings Inc (TSP) is expected to report for 4Q.

Tutor Perini (TPC) is expected to report $0.01 for 4Q.

U.S. Gold Corp (USAU) is expected to report for 3Q.

US Global Investors (GROW) is expected to report for 2Q.

Vaxart Inc (VXRT) is expected to report $-0.25 for 4Q.

Wilhelmina International Inc (WHLM) is expected to report for 4Q.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

Acushnet Raised to Buy From Neutral by Tigress Financial

Avid Bioservices Raised to Overweight From Sector Weight by Keybanc

Crestwood Equity Partners Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan

Cvent Holding Cut to Hold From Buy by Needham

Freeport-McMoRan Raised to Sector Outperform From Sector Perform by Scotiabank

Hancock Whitney Cut to Neutral From Buy by Janney Montgomery Scott

Intellia Therapeutics Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by BMO Capital

Lightning eMotors Cut to Perform From Outperform by Oppenheimer

Match Group Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Barclays

Mid-America Apartment Cut to Sector Perform From Sector Outperform by Scotiabank

Momentive Global Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo

Momentive Global Cut to Hold From Buy by Needham

Morgan Stanley Raised to Strong Buy From Hold by CFRA

MPLX Raised to Overweight From Neutral by JP Morgan

nCino Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler

Newmont Raised to Buy From Hold by Canaccord Genuity

Ovintiv Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan

Pinnacle West Capital Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Credit Suisse

Portland General Electric Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities

Precision Biosciences Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by BMO Capital

Provention Bio Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies

Provention Bio Cut to Neutral From Outperform by SMBC Nikko

Qualtrics International Cut to Market Perform From Market Outperform by JMP Securities

Qualtrics International Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James

Qualtrics International Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler

Roku Raised to Peer Perform From Underperform by Wolfe Research

Seagen Cut to Hold From Buy by Needham

Seagen Cut to Market Perform From Market Outperform by JMP Securities

Seagen Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by BMO Capital

Seagen Cut to Market Perform From Strong Buy by Raymond James

TrueCar Raised to Buy From Hold by Needham

Univar Solutions Cut to Hold From Buy by Vertical Research

Unum Group Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

