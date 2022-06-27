North American Morning Briefing : Hopes for Less -2

The move, under discussion at the three-day G-7 summit in the Bavarian Alps that began Sunday, would come on top of a ban on the purchase of Russian gold, officials said. They said oil is the most lucrative export for the Kremlin, while gold makes up a significant part of the state revenues that fund Russian President Vladimir Putin's war.

TELFS-BUCHEN, Austria-The U.S. and the U.K. will join other leading countries in banning Russian gold imports, broadening a sanctions regime against Moscow as an international summit began Sunday, officials said.

The move, coming as part of the Group of Seven meeting in the Bavarian Alps, is the latest part of an effort to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, officials said, noting that gold is a major Russian export commodity after energy.

Sanctions Push Russia to First Foreign Default Since Bolshevik Revolution

Russia was poised to default on its foreign debt for the first time since 1918, pushed into delinquency not for lack of money but because of punishing Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia missed payments on two foreign-currency bonds as of late Sunday, according to holders of the bonds. The day marks the expiration of a 30-day grace period since the country was due to pay the equivalent of $100 million in dollars and euros to bondholders.

China's Industrial Profit Fell by a Narrower Margin in May as Covid-19 Curbs Eased

BEIJING--China's industrial profit fell by a narrower margin in May, as Covid-19 restrictions gradually eased and production started to resume, according to official data released Monday.

Industrial profit in May dropped 6.5% from a year earlier, compared with an 8.5% decline in April, said the National Bureau of Statistics.

Pension Funds Plunge Into Riskier Bets-Just as Markets Are Struggling

U.S. public pension funds don't have nearly enough money to pay for all their obligations to future retirees. A growing number are adopting a risky solution: investing borrowed money.

As both stock and bond markets struggle, it's a precarious gamble.

Central Banks Should Raise Rates Sharply or Risk High-Inflation Era, BIS Warns

FRANKFURT-From Sydney to Washington to Zurich, major central banks have stepped up the pace of interest-rate increases in recent weeks, reflecting concerns that inflation isn't retreating as expected.

It might not be enough.

Global Tax Deal Faces Roadblocks From Hungary, Congress

U.S. and European officials are trying to inject fresh momentum into a global drive for a minimum corporate tax rate, but they are finding it difficult to navigate around a series of roadblocks, namely Democrats' narrow margins in Congress and consequential objections from Hungary.

Nearly 140 countries agreed last year to impose a 15% minimum tax on large companies, paving the way for the most significant overhaul of international tax rules in a century. Getting to that point took years of negotiations that often seemed close to collapse. Now, eight months later, there has been little progress on changing national laws to implement the tax.

Value Investors Bet Recent Market Leadership Is Just the Start

Cliff Asness and Rob Arnott say value stocks finally have room to run after years of lagging behind.

Although few corners of the stock market have emerged unscathed in 2022's dizzying selloff, value shares-traditionally considered those that trade at a low multiple of their book value, or net worth-have held up better than most. By one measure, they are on track to beat shares of fast-growing companies by the widest margin since 2001.

U.S. Paying More to Borrow as Fed Raises Rates, Inflation Stays Elevated

Yields on U.S. Treasurys are rising as the Federal Reserve lifts interest rates to try to cool inflation, a development that could increase the federal government's borrowing costs over time to levels higher than currently projected.

Government spending on net interest costs in the fiscal year that began last October totaled about $311 billion through May, a nearly 30% increase from the same period a year earlier, according to Treasury Department data. While the annual federal deficit has narrowed 79% this fiscal year, the higher borrowing costs are a rising government expenditure at a time when other federal spending is declining and tax revenue is increasing.

Hydrogen's Spark Gets Swamped by Rising Interest Rates

Vladimir Putin has given low-carbon hydrogen projects a lift this year, but you wouldn't know it by looking at the stock market.

Mr. Putin's mounting threats to Europe's natural gas supplies have strengthened the case for developing clean-burning hydrogen, both politically and economically. Many governments have doubled down on hydrogen commitments that increase fossil fuel importers' energy security, while high prices for coal, gas and European Union carbon credits have also improved the cost competitiveness of so-called green hydrogen, made by splitting water with renewable energy.

Inside Citigroup's Attempt to Rally Wall Street to Pressure Gun Sellers

In 2018, after a 19-year-old killed 17 students and staff at a high school in Parkland, Fla., Citigroup Inc. told retailers it didn't want their business if they sold guns to people under 21.

The bank wouldn't lend to them or hold their deposits. It wouldn't advise them on mergers, bond sales or stock offerings. Citigroup, its executives hoped, would be the first of many, the institution that rallied Wall Street around a plan to curb gun violence.

Russian Missiles Strike Kyiv Homes

Russia launched the largest missile barrage on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in weeks early Sunday, hours before a Group of Seven meeting convened in Germany to discuss new economic measures to stop Moscow's invasion.

Several missiles flew toward Kyiv around dawn, and Ukrainian air defenses shot down at least one on the outskirts of the capital, Ukrainian government officials said. One missile hit an eight-story residential building, where city officials said residents were pulled from the rubble.

Abortion Providers Confront New Landscape After Roe

Abortion providers in several states across the country halted services in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, while supporters and opponents began to shift their focus to pill-based abortions and how new restrictions would be enforced.

Clinics in a number of states, including Texas, Wisconsin and Kentucky, stopped offering services Friday. Providers in other states, such as North Dakota and Idaho, were moving ahead with services before more state bans took effect, typically in a matter of days or weeks.

Abortion Opponents Consider How Far to Press After End of Roe v. Wade

For the nearly half-century that Roe v. Wade was the law of the land, the most prominent opponents of abortion often urged an incremental approach to narrowing access to the procedure.

Now, having achieved a Supreme Court victory that overruled Roe and ended the constitutional right to an abortion, antiabortion advocates are considering what to do next.

Churches Move Cautiously on Abortion and Call for Calm Post-Roe

Members of the clergy treaded carefully in discussing abortion on the first Sunday after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and they called for respectful discussions over an issue that divides many congregations.

"For many in our country who've been fighting for this for so long, this felt like a huge win," said pastor Andy Stanley at North Point Community Church in Alpharetta, Ga. "But for others in our country, this felt like a gut punch. These are the cultural moments where the church has an opportunity to shine, even when we don't necessarily agree."

New York Primary Race Highlights Democratic Party's Internal Struggle

One candidate for lieutenant governor of New York, Ana María Archila, is a community organizer who drew national attention for an in-your-face protest during a Supreme Court nomination fight. The incumbent vying to keep the seat, Antonio Delgado, is a former corporate lawyer and Rhodes scholar who represented a moderate district in Congress.

The race for the Democratic Party's nomination for the post is the latest round in the struggle between the party's progressive and moderate wings, and should be the closest contest in Tuesday's state primary, political observers said. The candidates have competing plans for the post-Covid economy and the recent uptick in crime-an issue getting top billing from the state's Republicans.

Iran Nuclear Talks to Resume Soon, EU Foreign-Policy Chief Says

Negotiations on restoring the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal will resume again in the coming days, the European Union's foreign-policy chief, Josep Borrell, said Saturday during a trip to Tehran, although the prospects of reaching a deal remained far from certain.

The negotiations have been stuck for the past 3 1/2 months, with a deal blocked by a dispute over the scope of lifting U.S. sanctions on Iran. The talks are aimed at agreeing on the steps needed for Iran and the U.S. to come back into compliance with the 2015 agreement, which removed most international sanctions on Iran in exchange for tight but temporary restrictions on Iran's nuclear program.

