North American Morning Briefing : Hopes for Less -3

Burcon NutraScience Corp (BU.T,BUR) is expected to report for 4Q.
Concentrix Corp (CNXC) is expected to report for 2Q.
Hanwei Energy (HE.T,HNWEF) is expected to report for 4Q.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) is expected to report for 1Q.
Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) is expected to report $0.51 for 2Q.
Just Energy Group Inc (JE,JE.H.V) is expected to report for 4Q.
LiveOne Inc (LVO) is expected to report for 4Q.
NIKE Inc (NKE) is expected to report $0.81 for 4Q.
Trip.com Group Ltd (K3RD.SG,TCOM) is expected to report for 1Q.
ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS
8X8 Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Evercore ISI Group
Altria Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Morgan Stanley
American Water Works Raised to Buy From Neutral by Janney Montgomery Scott
Ameriprise Cut to Neutral From Buy by Goldman Sachs
Assurant Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler
Baxter International Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo
Becton Dickinson Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo
ContinentalRes Oklahoma Cut to Neutral From Buy by Citigroup
Coterra Energy Cut to Neutral From Buy by Citigroup
Denny's Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Wedbush
Endeavor Group Holdings Coverage Assumed by Credit Suisse at Outperform
F-star Therapeutics Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by SVB Leerink
HB Fuller Cut to Underweight From Neutral by JP Morgan
Hess Corp Cut to Neutral From Buy by Citigroup
Marathon Oil Cut to Neutral From Buy by Citigroup
Middlesex Water Raised to Buy From Neutral by Janney Montgomery Scott
Progressive Raised to Market Perform From Underperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods
Sunoco Raised to Buy From Neutral by Mizuho
Wolfspeed Raised to Buy From Neutral by Goldman Sachs
