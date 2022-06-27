Log in
North American Morning Briefing : Hopes for Less -3-

06/27/2022
Burcon NutraScience Corp (BU.T,BUR) is expected to report for 4Q.

Concentrix Corp (CNXC) is expected to report for 2Q.

Hanwei Energy (HE.T,HNWEF) is expected to report for 4Q.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) is expected to report for 1Q.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) is expected to report $0.51 for 2Q.

Just Energy Group Inc (JE,JE.H.V) is expected to report for 4Q.

LiveOne Inc (LVO) is expected to report for 4Q.

NIKE Inc (NKE) is expected to report $0.81 for 4Q.

Trip.com Group Ltd (K3RD.SG,TCOM) is expected to report for 1Q.

Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.


ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

8X8 Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Evercore ISI Group

Altria Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Morgan Stanley

American Water Works Raised to Buy From Neutral by Janney Montgomery Scott

Ameriprise Cut to Neutral From Buy by Goldman Sachs

Assurant Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler

Baxter International Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo

Becton Dickinson Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo

ContinentalRes Oklahoma Cut to Neutral From Buy by Citigroup

Coterra Energy Cut to Neutral From Buy by Citigroup

Denny's Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Wedbush

Endeavor Group Holdings Coverage Assumed by Credit Suisse at Outperform

F-star Therapeutics Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by SVB Leerink

HB Fuller Cut to Underweight From Neutral by JP Morgan

Hess Corp Cut to Neutral From Buy by Citigroup

Marathon Oil Cut to Neutral From Buy by Citigroup

Middlesex Water Raised to Buy From Neutral by Janney Montgomery Scott

Progressive Raised to Market Perform From Underperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Sunoco Raised to Buy From Neutral by Mizuho

Wolfspeed Raised to Buy From Neutral by Goldman Sachs

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-27-22 0522ET

HOT NEWS