North American Morning Briefing: Hopes of -2-

09/13/2022 | 10:31am BST
Schmitt Industries (SMIT) is expected to report for 4Q.

Silver Bull Resources is expected to report for 3Q.

Starcore International Mines is expected to report for 1Q.

U.S. Gold Corp (USAU) is expected to report for 1Q.

Unico American (UNAM) is expected to report for 2Q.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc (VWE) is expected to report for 4Q.

Virco Manufacturing Corp (VIRC) is expected to report for 2Q.

Wall Financial is expected to report for 2Q.

WildBrain is expected to report for 4Q.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

Adobe Cut to Neutral From Buy by Mizuho

Cable One Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo

Carvana Raised to Overweight From Neutral by Piper Sandler

Livent Cut to Hold From Buy by Vertical Research

Neoleukin Therapeutics Cut to Underperform From Buy by B of A Securities

Oak Street Health Cut to Neutral From Buy by Goldman Sachs

Occidental Petroleum Cut to Neutral From Buy by Citigroup

Telos Corp Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Wedbush

Union Pacific Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.


09-13-22 0530ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
ADOBE INC. 0.40% 396.36 Delayed Quote.-30.38%
CABLE ONE, INC. -1.52% 1081.5 Delayed Quote.-38.67%
CARVANA CO. 15.46% 42.28 Delayed Quote.-81.76%
CITIGROUP INC. 0.39% 50.87 Delayed Quote.-15.76%
GOLD 0.07% 1726.2 Delayed Quote.-6.06%
LIVENT CORPORATION -2.58% 33.56 Delayed Quote.37.65%
NEOLEUKIN THERAPEUTICS, INC. -1.83% 1.07 Delayed Quote.-77.80%
OAK STREET HEALTH, INC. -0.71% 28.13 Delayed Quote.-15.12%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 1.81% 66.8 Delayed Quote.130.42%
PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES 0.50% 116.55 Delayed Quote.-34.71%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.16% 1011.7 Real-time Quote.-5.47%
SCHMITT INDUSTRIES, INC. -4.27% 3.81 Delayed Quote.-30.60%
SILVER -0.24% 19.781 Delayed Quote.-18.74%
SILVER BULL RESOURCES, INC. -0.68% 0.2122 Delayed Quote.-24.38%
STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES LTD. 7.69% 0.21 Delayed Quote.-8.70%
TELOS CORPORATION 5.96% 11.55 Delayed Quote.-25.10%
VINTAGE WINE ESTATES, INC. -0.35% 5.72 Delayed Quote.-51.61%
WALL FINANCIAL CORPORATION -1.75% 11.79 Delayed Quote.-16.50%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 0.44% 45.53 Delayed Quote.-5.11%
WILDBRAIN LTD. 5.09% 2.89 Delayed Quote.-15.99%
HOT NEWS