14:00/US: Sep IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index
15:00/US: Aug Global Services PMI
18:00/US: U.S. Federal Reserve Beige Book
20:30/US: 09/01 API Weekly Statistical Bulletin
23:50/JPN: Aug Provisional Trade Statistics for 1st 20 days of Month
23:50/JPN: Aug International Reserves / Foreign Currency
Expected Earnings for Wednesday
Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS) is expected to report $-0.24 for 4Q.
Alimentation Couche Tard Inc (ATD.T) is expected to report for 1Q.
American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) is expected to report $0.15 for 2Q.
AppHarvest Inc (APPHQ) is expected to report for 2Q.
Argan Inc (AGX) is expected to report $0.82 for 2Q.
AstroNova Inc (ALOT) is expected to report for 2Q.
Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED) is expected to report $-0.73 for 1Q.
Calavo Growers (CVGW) is expected to report $0.31 for 3Q.
Cantaloupe Inc (CTLP) is expected to report for 4Q.
ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) is expected to report for 2Q.
Copart Inc (CPRT) is expected to report $0.33 for 4Q.
Core & Main Inc (CNM) is expected to report for 2Q.
Couchbase Inc (BASE) is expected to report for 2Q.
Daktronics (DAKT) is expected to report $0.17 for 1Q.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (PLAY) is expected to report $0.95 for 2Q.
Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.T,DSGX) is expected to report $0.44 for 2Q.
Express Inc (EXPR) is expected to report for 2Q.
GameStop Corp (GME,GMEB) is expected to report $-0.17 for 2Q.
Intapp Inc (INTA) is expected to report for 4Q.
Kentucky First Federal (KFFB) is expected to report for 4Q.
Kirkland's Inc (KIRK) is expected to report $-1.28 for 2Q.
Lakeland Industries (LAKE) is expected to report $0.23 for 2Q.
Oncorus Inc (ONCR) is expected to report for 2Q.
Peak Discovery Capital Ltd (HE.H.V) is expected to report for 1Q.
Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (PPIH) is expected to report for 2Q.
Photronics (PLAB) is expected to report $0.23 for 3Q.
Phreesia Inc (PHR) is expected to report for 2Q.
Pro-Dex Inc (PDEX) is expected to report for 4Q.
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) is expected to report $0.09 for 2Q.
Sprinklr Inc (CXM) is expected to report for 2Q.
Streamline Health (STRM) is expected to report $-0.06 for 2Q.
Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) is expected to report for 2Q.
Transcontinental Inc - Class A (TCL.A.T,TCL.B.T,TCLAF) is expected to report for 3Q.
US Global Investors (GROW) is expected to report for 4Q.
UiPath Inc (PATH) is expected to report for 2Q.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc - Class A (UBA,UBP) is expected to report $0.28 for 3Q.
Verint (VRNT) is expected to report $0.08 for 2Q.
Waldencast PLC (WALD) is expected to report for 2Q.
Yext Inc (YEXT) is expected to report $-0.04 for 2Q.
ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS
Acer Therapeutics Cut to Neutral From Buy by HC Wainwright & Co.
Agiliti Cut to Underperform From Neutral by B of A Securities
AllianceBernstein Holding Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities
American Express Raised to Outperform From Sector Perform by RBC Capital
Associated Banc-Corp Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Baird
Belden Raised to Buy From Neutral by Goldman Sachs
Bread Financial Cut to Sector Perform From Outperform by Raymond James
Bread Financial Cut to Sector Perform From Outperform by RBC Capital
Brixmor Property Group Raised to Sector Outperform From Sector Perform by Scotiabank
Catalent Raised to Buy From Hold by Argus Research
CBIZ Cut to Neutral From Buy by Sidoti & Co.
Centene Raised to Neutral From Underperform by B of A Securities
Chicago Atlantic Real Est Cut to Neutral From Buy by Compass Point
Corteva Raised to Buy From Neutral by UBS
Domino's Pizza Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by TD Cowen
Douglas Emmett Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler
Eos Energy Enterprises Cut to Neutral From Buy by Seaport Global
Equity Lifestyle Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo
Equity Residential Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo
Federal Realty Cut to Outperform From Strong Buy by Raymond James
FMC Corporation Cut to Neutral From Buy by UBS
General Mills Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Exane BNP Paribas
Hudson Pacific Properties Raised to Overweight From Neutral by Piper Sandler
Innovative Indl Props Cut to Neutral From Buy by Compass Point
Keysight Technologies Raised to Buy From Neutral by Goldman Sachs
Kite Realty Group Trust Cut to Market Perform From Strong Buy by Raymond James
Lamb Weston Holdings Raised to Buy From Neutral by Goldman Sachs
Lowe's Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Bernstein
NetApp Raised to Positive From Neutral by Susquehanna
NewLake Capital Partners Cut to Neutral From Buy by Compass Point
Olin Corp Cut to Hold From Buy by Vertical Research
Olin Corp Raised to Overweight From Sector Weight by Keybanc
Oracle Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Barclays
Regency Centers Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Raymond James
ResMed Cut to Neutral From Buy by UBS
Retail Opp Investment Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Raymond James
Shoals Technologies Raised to Overweight From Neutral by Cantor Fitzgerald
Spirit Aerosystems Cut to Hold From Buy by Melius Research
Stryker Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities
Synchrony Financial Cut to Sector Perform From Outperform by RBC Capital
Vail Resorts Raised to Buy From Hold by Stifel
Valley National Bancorp Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Hovde Group
Woodward Inc Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by TD Cowen
