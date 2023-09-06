Today at 06:17 am

14:00/US: Sep IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index

15:00/US: Aug Global Services PMI

18:00/US: U.S. Federal Reserve Beige Book

20:30/US: 09/01 API Weekly Statistical Bulletin

23:50/JPN: Aug Provisional Trade Statistics for 1st 20 days of Month

23:50/JPN: Aug International Reserves / Foreign Currency

Expected Earnings for Wednesday

Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS) is expected to report $-0.24 for 4Q.

Alimentation Couche Tard Inc (ATD.T) is expected to report for 1Q.

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) is expected to report $0.15 for 2Q.

AppHarvest Inc (APPHQ) is expected to report for 2Q.

Argan Inc (AGX) is expected to report $0.82 for 2Q.

AstroNova Inc (ALOT) is expected to report for 2Q.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED) is expected to report $-0.73 for 1Q.

Calavo Growers (CVGW) is expected to report $0.31 for 3Q.

Cantaloupe Inc (CTLP) is expected to report for 4Q.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) is expected to report for 2Q.

Copart Inc (CPRT) is expected to report $0.33 for 4Q.

Core & Main Inc (CNM) is expected to report for 2Q.

Couchbase Inc (BASE) is expected to report for 2Q.

Daktronics (DAKT) is expected to report $0.17 for 1Q.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (PLAY) is expected to report $0.95 for 2Q.

Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.T,DSGX) is expected to report $0.44 for 2Q.

Express Inc (EXPR) is expected to report for 2Q.

GameStop Corp (GME,GMEB) is expected to report $-0.17 for 2Q.

Intapp Inc (INTA) is expected to report for 4Q.

Kentucky First Federal (KFFB) is expected to report for 4Q.

Kirkland's Inc (KIRK) is expected to report $-1.28 for 2Q.

Lakeland Industries (LAKE) is expected to report $0.23 for 2Q.

Oncorus Inc (ONCR) is expected to report for 2Q.

Peak Discovery Capital Ltd (HE.H.V) is expected to report for 1Q.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (PPIH) is expected to report for 2Q.

Photronics (PLAB) is expected to report $0.23 for 3Q.

Phreesia Inc (PHR) is expected to report for 2Q.

Pro-Dex Inc (PDEX) is expected to report for 4Q.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) is expected to report $0.09 for 2Q.

Sprinklr Inc (CXM) is expected to report for 2Q.

Streamline Health (STRM) is expected to report $-0.06 for 2Q.

Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) is expected to report for 2Q.

Transcontinental Inc - Class A (TCL.A.T,TCL.B.T,TCLAF) is expected to report for 3Q.

US Global Investors (GROW) is expected to report for 4Q.

UiPath Inc (PATH) is expected to report for 2Q.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc - Class A (UBA,UBP) is expected to report $0.28 for 3Q.

Verint (VRNT) is expected to report $0.08 for 2Q.

Waldencast PLC (WALD) is expected to report for 2Q.

Yext Inc (YEXT) is expected to report $-0.04 for 2Q.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

Acer Therapeutics Cut to Neutral From Buy by HC Wainwright & Co.

Agiliti Cut to Underperform From Neutral by B of A Securities

AllianceBernstein Holding Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities

American Express Raised to Outperform From Sector Perform by RBC Capital

Associated Banc-Corp Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Baird

Belden Raised to Buy From Neutral by Goldman Sachs

Bread Financial Cut to Sector Perform From Outperform by Raymond James

Bread Financial Cut to Sector Perform From Outperform by RBC Capital

Brixmor Property Group Raised to Sector Outperform From Sector Perform by Scotiabank

Catalent Raised to Buy From Hold by Argus Research

CBIZ Cut to Neutral From Buy by Sidoti & Co.

Centene Raised to Neutral From Underperform by B of A Securities

Chicago Atlantic Real Est Cut to Neutral From Buy by Compass Point

Corteva Raised to Buy From Neutral by UBS

Domino's Pizza Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by TD Cowen

Douglas Emmett Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler

Eos Energy Enterprises Cut to Neutral From Buy by Seaport Global

Equity Lifestyle Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo

Equity Residential Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo

Federal Realty Cut to Outperform From Strong Buy by Raymond James

FMC Corporation Cut to Neutral From Buy by UBS

General Mills Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Exane BNP Paribas

Hudson Pacific Properties Raised to Overweight From Neutral by Piper Sandler

Innovative Indl Props Cut to Neutral From Buy by Compass Point

Keysight Technologies Raised to Buy From Neutral by Goldman Sachs

Kite Realty Group Trust Cut to Market Perform From Strong Buy by Raymond James

Lamb Weston Holdings Raised to Buy From Neutral by Goldman Sachs

Lowe's Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Bernstein

NetApp Raised to Positive From Neutral by Susquehanna

NewLake Capital Partners Cut to Neutral From Buy by Compass Point

Olin Corp Cut to Hold From Buy by Vertical Research

Olin Corp Raised to Overweight From Sector Weight by Keybanc

Oracle Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Barclays

Regency Centers Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Raymond James

ResMed Cut to Neutral From Buy by UBS

Retail Opp Investment Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Raymond James

Shoals Technologies Raised to Overweight From Neutral by Cantor Fitzgerald

Spirit Aerosystems Cut to Hold From Buy by Melius Research

Stryker Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities

Synchrony Financial Cut to Sector Perform From Outperform by RBC Capital

Vail Resorts Raised to Buy From Hold by Stifel

Valley National Bancorp Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Hovde Group

Woodward Inc Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by TD Cowen

