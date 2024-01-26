January 26, 2024 at 06:22 am EST

American Express Co (AXP) is expected to report $2.64 for 4Q.

Arrow Financial (AROW) is expected to report $0.50 for 4Q.

Badger Meter Inc (BMI) is expected to report $0.82 for 4Q.

BankUnited Inc (BKU) is expected to report $0.57 for 4Q.

Bogota Financial Corp (BSBK) is expected to report for 4Q.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) is expected to report $1.06 for 3Q.

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp (BHRB) is expected to report for 4Q.

California First Leasing Corp (CFNB) is expected to report for 2Q.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) is expected to report $0.51 for 4Q.

Chevron Corp (CVX) is expected to report $3.27 for 4Q.

Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI) is expected to report $0.26 for 4Q.

Coastal Financial Corp (CCB) is expected to report $0.73 for 4Q.

Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL) is expected to report $0.85 for 4Q.

Community West Bancshares (CWBC) is expected to report $0.24 for 4Q.

Dime Community Bancshares Inc (DCOM) is expected to report for 4Q.

F&M Bank (FMBM) is expected to report for 4Q.

First Citizens Bancshares Inc. Cl A (FCNCA,FCNCB) is expected to report $44.63 for 4Q.

First Hawaiian Inc (FHB) is expected to report $0.40 for 4Q.

Gentex Corp (GNTX) is expected to report $0.45 for 4Q.

German American Bancorp (GABC) is expected to report $0.67 for 4Q.

LCNB Corp (LCNB) is expected to report $0.36 for 4Q.

Meridian Corp (MRBK) is expected to report $0.28 for 4Q.

Middlefield Banc Corp (MBCN) is expected to report $0.50 for 4Q.

Moog Inc - Class A (MOGA,MOGB) is expected to report $1.50 for 1Q.

National American University Holdings Inc (NAUH) is expected to report for 2Q.

Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) is expected to report $2.86 for 4Q.

Norwood Financial Corp (NWFL) is expected to report for 4Q.

Oppenheimer Holdings (OPY) is expected to report for 4Q.

Pacific Financial (PFLC) is expected to report for 4Q.

Provident Bancorp Inc (PVBC) is expected to report for 4Q.

Republic Bancorp Inc (RBCAA) is expected to report $1.36 for 4Q.

Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) is expected to report $0.69 for 4Q.

South Plains Financial Inc (SPFI) is expected to report for 4Q.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc (SMBC) is expected to report $1.12 for 2Q.

Southside Bancshares (SBSI) is expected to report $0.67 for 4Q.

Stellar Bancorp Inc (STEL) is expected to report for 4Q.

Timberland Bancorp Inc (TSBK) is expected to report for 1Q.

United Security Bancshares (UBFO) is expected to report for 4Q.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

AlTi Global Raised to Strong Buy From Market Perform by Raymond James

Biogen Cut to Neutral From Buy by UBS

Boeing Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities

Columbia Banking System Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Stephens & Co.

Columbia Banking System Cut to Neutral From Buy by DA Davidson

Columbia Banking System Cut to Outperform From Strong Buy by Raymond James

Core Scientific Raised to Buy From Neutral by HC Wainwright & Co.

Covenant Logistics Group Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by TD Cowen

DuPont de Nemours Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by BMO Capital

First Community (SC) Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Raymond James

Heico Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities

Hertz Global Cut to Hold From Buy by Deutsche Bank

Hertz Global Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan

Humana Cut to Hold From Buy by Deutsche Bank

Inovio Pharma Raised to Outperform From Perform by Oppenheimer

Netflix Raised to Buy From Hold by DZ Bank

OrthoPediatrics Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities

Outlook Therapeutics Raised to Buy From Hold by Brookline Capital

Outlook Therapeutics Raised to Buy From Neutral by Guggenheim

Raytheon Technologies Raised to Neutral From Underperform by B of A Securities

Tesla Cut to Neutral From Outperform by KGI Securities

Triumph Group Raised to Buy From Underperform by B of A Securities

Vericel Raised to Buy From Hold by Truist Securities

VF Corp Cut to Sell From Hold by Williams Trading

