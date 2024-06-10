CarGurus Raised to Market Outperform From Market Perform by JMP Securities
CDW Raised to Buy From Neutral by Northcoast Research
Collegium Pharmaceutical Raised to Buy From Hold by Jefferies
Concrete Pumping Holdings Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by William Blair
Corteva Cut to Negative From Mixed by OTR Global
Exxon Mobil Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities
Gen Digital Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley
Halozyme Therapeutics Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler
Hewlett Packard Ent Raised to Buy From Hold by Argus Research
Huntsman Raised to Overweight From Underweight by JP Morgan
Lyft Raised to Buy From Hold by Loop Capital
Lyft Raised to Buy From Underperform by B of A Securities
Lyft Raised to Outperform From Equal-Weight by Fox Advisors
Pediatrix Medical Raised to Hold From Sell by Deutsche Bank
PowerSchool Cut to Hold From Buy by Needham
PowerSchool Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by William Blair
PowerSchool Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Baird
PowerSchool Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald
Seres Therapeutics Cut to Perform From Outperform by Oppenheimer
Skechers Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities
Sunoco Raised to Buy From Hold by Stifel
Two Harbors Raised to Buy From Neutral by UBS
Vail Resorts Cut to Underweight From Neutral by JP Morgan
