CarGurus Raised to Market Outperform From Market Perform by JMP Securities

CDW Raised to Buy From Neutral by Northcoast Research

Collegium Pharmaceutical Raised to Buy From Hold by Jefferies

Concrete Pumping Holdings Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by William Blair

Corteva Cut to Negative From Mixed by OTR Global

Exxon Mobil Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities

Gen Digital Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Halozyme Therapeutics Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler

Hewlett Packard Ent Raised to Buy From Hold by Argus Research

Huntsman Raised to Overweight From Underweight by JP Morgan

Lyft Raised to Buy From Hold by Loop Capital

Lyft Raised to Buy From Underperform by B of A Securities

Lyft Raised to Outperform From Equal-Weight by Fox Advisors

Pediatrix Medical Raised to Hold From Sell by Deutsche Bank

PowerSchool Cut to Hold From Buy by Needham

PowerSchool Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by William Blair

PowerSchool Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Baird

PowerSchool Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald

Seres Therapeutics Cut to Perform From Outperform by Oppenheimer

Skechers Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities

Sunoco Raised to Buy From Hold by Stifel

Two Harbors Raised to Buy From Neutral by UBS

Vail Resorts Cut to Underweight From Neutral by JP Morgan

