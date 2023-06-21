Korn Ferry (KFY) is expected to report $0.95 for 4Q.
Niko Resources (NKO-T,NKRSF) is expected to report for 4Q.
Patterson Companies (PDCO) is expected to report $0.63 for 4Q.
Royale Energy (ROYL) is expected to report for 1Q.
Silvercorp Metals (SVM,SVM.T) is expected to report $0.08 for 1Q.
Steelcase Inc (SCS) is expected to report $-0.03 for 1Q.
Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) is expected to report $0.92 for 1Q.
Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) is expected to report $1.68 for 3Q.
ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS
Avis Budget Group Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley
Ball Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Wells Fargo
DICE Therapeutics Cut to Hold From Buy by Canaccord Genuity
DICE Therapeutics Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald
EPR Properties Raised to Market Outperform From Market Perform by JMP Securities
EQT Corp Raised to Buy From Hold by Tudor Pickering
Gates Industrial Cut to Neutral From Buy by Goldman Sachs
Nike Cut to Mixed From Positive by OTR Global
Palantir Technologies Cut to Outperform From Strong Buy by Raymond James
Performance Food Group Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley
Philip Morris Raised to Buy From Neutral by Citigroup
Portland General Electric Cut to Neutral From Buy by Guggenheim
Public Service Enterprise Cut to Neutral From Buy by Seaport Global
Surface Oncology Cut to Neutral From Buy by HC Wainwright & Co.
Surface Oncology Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Baird
Surface Oncology Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Wedbush
Universal Stainless Raised to Overweight From Sector Weight by Keybanc
US Foods Holding Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley
