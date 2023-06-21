Today at 06:18 am

Korn Ferry (KFY) is expected to report $0.95 for 4Q.

Niko Resources (NKO-T,NKRSF) is expected to report for 4Q.

Patterson Companies (PDCO) is expected to report $0.63 for 4Q.

Royale Energy (ROYL) is expected to report for 1Q.

Silvercorp Metals (SVM,SVM.T) is expected to report $0.08 for 1Q.

Steelcase Inc (SCS) is expected to report $-0.03 for 1Q.

Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) is expected to report $0.92 for 1Q.

Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) is expected to report $1.68 for 3Q.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

Avis Budget Group Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley

Ball Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Wells Fargo

DICE Therapeutics Cut to Hold From Buy by Canaccord Genuity

DICE Therapeutics Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald

EPR Properties Raised to Market Outperform From Market Perform by JMP Securities

EQT Corp Raised to Buy From Hold by Tudor Pickering

Gates Industrial Cut to Neutral From Buy by Goldman Sachs

Nike Cut to Mixed From Positive by OTR Global

Palantir Technologies Cut to Outperform From Strong Buy by Raymond James

Performance Food Group Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Philip Morris Raised to Buy From Neutral by Citigroup

Portland General Electric Cut to Neutral From Buy by Guggenheim

Public Service Enterprise Cut to Neutral From Buy by Seaport Global

Surface Oncology Cut to Neutral From Buy by HC Wainwright & Co.

Surface Oncology Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Baird

Surface Oncology Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Wedbush

Universal Stainless Raised to Overweight From Sector Weight by Keybanc

US Foods Holding Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley

