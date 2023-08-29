Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) is expected to report $0.22 for 4Q.
PureTech Health PLC (PRTC.LN) is expected to report for Interim.
RM2 International Inc (RMTO) is expected to report for 3Q.
SOPerior Fertilizer Corp (SOP.H.V) is expected to report for 2Q.
Shoe Carnival (SCVL) is expected to report $0.86 for 2Q.
Surgalign Holdings Inc (SRGAQ) is expected to report for 2Q.
ViewRay Inc (VRAYQ) is expected to report $-0.23 for 2Q.
nCino Inc (NCNO) is expected to report for 2Q.
ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS
Academy Sports & Outdoors Cut to Hold From Accumulate by Gordon Haskett
AgileThought Cut to Sell From Buy by Alliance Global Partners
Akebia Therapeutics Raised to Buy From Neutral by HC Wainwright & Co.
Apartment Income REIT Raised to Buy From Hold by Truist Securities
AppFolio Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by William Blair
Atmos Energy Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo
Century Therapeutics Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan
Church & Dwight Raised to Buy From Hold by Truist Securities
Correction to Treace Medical Concepts Headline
CrowdStrike Holdings Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley
Denbury Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies
Emerson Electric Raised to Buy From Hold by Argus Research
Energizer Holdings Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities
Essex Property Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities
Kimco Realty Raised to Buy From Neutral by Compass Point
L3Harris Technologies Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Bernstein
Lyell Immunopharma Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan
MACOM Technology Raised to Buy From Hold by Benchmark
Mister Car Wash Raised to Overweight From Neutral by Piper Sandler
Timber Pharmaceuticals Cut to Neutral From Buy by HC Wainwright & Co.
UDR Inc Raised to Buy From Hold by Truist Securities
UGI Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo
Upwork Cut to Neutral From Buy by BTIG
VMware Cut to Neutral From Buy by Monness, Crespi, Hardt
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Raised to Buy From Neutral by BTIG
