Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) is expected to report $0.22 for 4Q.

PureTech Health PLC (PRTC.LN) is expected to report for Interim.

RM2 International Inc (RMTO) is expected to report for 3Q.

SOPerior Fertilizer Corp (SOP.H.V) is expected to report for 2Q.

Shoe Carnival (SCVL) is expected to report $0.86 for 2Q.

Surgalign Holdings Inc (SRGAQ) is expected to report for 2Q.

ViewRay Inc (VRAYQ) is expected to report $-0.23 for 2Q.

nCino Inc (NCNO) is expected to report for 2Q.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

Academy Sports & Outdoors Cut to Hold From Accumulate by Gordon Haskett

AgileThought Cut to Sell From Buy by Alliance Global Partners

Akebia Therapeutics Raised to Buy From Neutral by HC Wainwright & Co.

Apartment Income REIT Raised to Buy From Hold by Truist Securities

AppFolio Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by William Blair

Atmos Energy Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo

Century Therapeutics Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan

Church & Dwight Raised to Buy From Hold by Truist Securities

Correction to Treace Medical Concepts Headline

CrowdStrike Holdings Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Denbury Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies

Emerson Electric Raised to Buy From Hold by Argus Research

Energizer Holdings Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities

Essex Property Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities

Kimco Realty Raised to Buy From Neutral by Compass Point

L3Harris Technologies Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Bernstein

Lyell Immunopharma Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan

MACOM Technology Raised to Buy From Hold by Benchmark

Mister Car Wash Raised to Overweight From Neutral by Piper Sandler

Timber Pharmaceuticals Cut to Neutral From Buy by HC Wainwright & Co.

UDR Inc Raised to Buy From Hold by Truist Securities

UGI Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo

Upwork Cut to Neutral From Buy by BTIG

VMware Cut to Neutral From Buy by Monness, Crespi, Hardt

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Raised to Buy From Neutral by BTIG

