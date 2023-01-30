North American Morning Briefing:Investors Look -3

TVA Group (TVA.B.T) is expected to report for 4Q.

Transcat (TRNS) is expected to report $0.20 for 3Q.

United States Lime & Minerals Inc (USLM) is expected to report for 4Q.

Whirlpool Corp (WHR) is expected to report $3.20 for 4Q.

Woodward Inc (WWD) is expected to report $0.63 for 1Q.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

Akero Therapeutics Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley

Alaska Air Group Cut to Peer Perform From Outperform by Wolfe Research

Aveanna Healthcare Cut to Underperform From Neutral by Credit Suisse

Bridgewater Bancshares Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler

Cabaletta Bio Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley

CBRE Group Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Chewy Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Wedbush

Confluent Cut to Neutral From Buy by UBS

Datadog Cut to Neutral From Buy by BTIG

Fortinet Cut to Neutral From Buy by Mizuho

Hess Corp Cut to Neutral From Buy by Goldman Sachs

Iovance Biotherapeutics Raised to Overweight From Neutral by Piper Sandler

Las Vegas Sands Raised to Buy From Hold by Argus Research

McCormick & Co Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Bernstein

Northrop Grumman Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Cowen & Co.

Northrop Grumman Cut to Peer Perform From Outperform by Wolfe Research

Origin Bancorp Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler

Plexus Raised to Buy From Neutral by Sidoti & Co.

Polaris Cut to Neutral From Buy by UBS

Premier Raised to Neutral From Underperform by Credit Suisse

Ralph Lauren Cut to Mixed From Positive by OTR Global

Ralph Lauren Cut to Underperform From Market Perform by BMO Capital

Steel Dynamics Cut to Neutral From Buy by Goldman Sachs

Take-Two Interactive Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by MoffettNathanson

Taysha Gene Therapies Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Teradyne Cut to Hold From Buy by Loop Capital

Viatris Raised to Buy From Hold by Jefferies

Vir Biotechnology Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Morgan Stanley

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley

