North American Morning Briefing:Investors Look -3

TVA Group (TVA.B.T) is expected to report for 4Q.
Transcat (TRNS) is expected to report $0.20 for 3Q.
United States Lime & Minerals Inc (USLM) is expected to report for 4Q.
Whirlpool Corp (WHR) is expected to report $3.20 for 4Q.
Woodward Inc (WWD) is expected to report $0.63 for 1Q.
ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS
Akero Therapeutics Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley
Alaska Air Group Cut to Peer Perform From Outperform by Wolfe Research
Aveanna Healthcare Cut to Underperform From Neutral by Credit Suisse
Bridgewater Bancshares Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler
Cabaletta Bio Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley
CBRE Group Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods
Chewy Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Wedbush
Confluent Cut to Neutral From Buy by UBS
Datadog Cut to Neutral From Buy by BTIG
Fortinet Cut to Neutral From Buy by Mizuho
Hess Corp Cut to Neutral From Buy by Goldman Sachs
Iovance Biotherapeutics Raised to Overweight From Neutral by Piper Sandler
Las Vegas Sands Raised to Buy From Hold by Argus Research
McCormick & Co Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Bernstein
Northrop Grumman Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Cowen & Co.
Northrop Grumman Cut to Peer Perform From Outperform by Wolfe Research
Origin Bancorp Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler
Plexus Raised to Buy From Neutral by Sidoti & Co.
Polaris Cut to Neutral From Buy by UBS
Premier Raised to Neutral From Underperform by Credit Suisse
Ralph Lauren Cut to Mixed From Positive by OTR Global
Ralph Lauren Cut to Underperform From Market Perform by BMO Capital
Steel Dynamics Cut to Neutral From Buy by Goldman Sachs
Take-Two Interactive Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by MoffettNathanson
Taysha Gene Therapies Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley
Teradyne Cut to Hold From Buy by Loop Capital
Viatris Raised to Buy From Hold by Jefferies
Vir Biotechnology Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Morgan Stanley
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley
