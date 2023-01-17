Advanced search
North American Morning Briefing: Investors Return -3-

01/17/2023 | 06:12am EST
Hancock Whitney Corp (HWC) is expected to report $1.64 for 4Q.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) is expected to report $1.15 for 4Q.

Mercantile Bank Corp (MBWM) is expected to report $1.20 for 4Q.

Morgan Stanley (MS) is expected to report $1.46 for 4Q.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NIC) is expected to report $1.99 for 4Q.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP) is expected to report $2.03 for 4Q.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC - ADR (PSNY) is expected to report for 4Q.

Progress Software Corp (PRGS) is expected to report for 4Q.

Qualstar Corp (QBAK) is expected to report for 3Q.

Riley Exploration Permian Inc (REPX) is expected to report for 4Q.

Signature Bank (SBNY) is expected to report $5.35 for 4Q.

Silvergate Capital Corp (SI) is expected to report for 4Q.

Unico American (UNAM) is expected to report for 3Q.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) is expected to report $2.12 for 4Q.

United Community Banks (UCBI) is expected to report $0.79 for 4Q.

Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.


ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

Armstrong World Raised to In-Line From Underperform by Evercore ISI Group

AutoNation Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo

AZZ Inc Cut to Hold From Buy by Stifel

Carrier Global Raised to Buy From Neutral by Mizuho

Casella Waste Systems Cut to Underperform From Neutral by B of A Securities

Caterpillar Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities

Community Healthcare Tr Raised to Buy From Neutral by Janney Montgomery Scott

Corebridge Financial Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Credit Suisse

Dream Finders Homes Cut to Underperform From Sector Perform by RBC Capital

Farmland Partners Raised to Buy From Neutral by Janney Montgomery Scott

Fortune Brands Cut to Sector Perform From Outperform by RBC Capital

Gladstone Commercial Cut to Neutral From Buy by Janney Montgomery Scott

Jacobs Engineering Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities

KB Home Cut to Sector Perform From Outperform by RBC Capital

Lennar Cut to Underperform From Sector Perform by RBC Capital

Lithia Motors Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo

Lockheed Martin Cut to Sell From Neutral by Goldman Sachs

Mosaic Cut to Underperform From Neutral by Exane BNP Paribas

Northrop Grumman Cut to Sell From Neutral by Goldman Sachs

Polaris Cut to Neutral From Buy by Northcoast Research

Raytheon Technologies Cut to Neutral From Buy by Goldman Sachs

Salesforce Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Atlantic Equities

Sunlight Fincl Holdings Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Credit Suisse

Syneos Health Cut to Underweight From Overweight by Barclays

Tesla Cut to Sell From Neutral by Guggenheim

Timken Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities

TransUnion Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo

Vulcan Materials Raised to Outperform From Sector Perform by RBC Capital

Warner Music Group Cut to Neutral From Buy by Guggenheim

Wendy's Cut to In-Line From Outperform by Evercore ISI Group

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-17-23 0611ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUTONATION, INC. -4.67% 110.51 Delayed Quote.2.99%
AZZ INC. -4.92% 43.85 Delayed Quote.9.08%
BARCLAYS PLC -0.27% 181.96 Delayed Quote.15.13%
BNP PARIBAS -0.25% 59.38 Real-time Quote.11.85%
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION 1.37% 45.87 Delayed Quote.11.20%
CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC. -1.56% 77.77 Delayed Quote.-1.94%
CATERPILLAR INC. 1.33% 258.46 Delayed Quote.7.89%
COREBRIDGE FINANCIAL, INC. -1.00% 20.89 Delayed Quote.4.14%
DREAM FINDERS HOMES, INC. -1.36% 10.16 Delayed Quote.17.32%
EVERCORE INC. -1.12% 126.72 Delayed Quote.16.17%
FARMLAND PARTNERS INC. 2.63% 13.27 Delayed Quote.6.50%
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC. 1.02% 63.31 Delayed Quote.10.86%
GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION -0.54% 16.6 Delayed Quote.-10.27%
HANCOCK WHITNEY CORPORATION -0.51% 50.97 Delayed Quote.5.33%
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. 3.15% 77.21 Delayed Quote.6.72%
JACOBS SOLUTIONS INC. -1.42% 126.01 Delayed Quote.4.95%
KB HOME 0.54% 35.1 Delayed Quote.10.20%
LENNAR CORPORATION -0.33% 98.82 Delayed Quote.9.19%
LITHIA MOTORS, INC. -1.39% 232.07 Delayed Quote.13.35%
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION -2.58% 449.83 Delayed Quote.-7.54%
MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION 1.01% 35.08 Delayed Quote.4.78%
MORGAN STANLEY 1.25% 91.66 Delayed Quote.7.81%
NICOLET BANKSHARES, INC. 0.87% 80.3 Delayed Quote.0.64%
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION -5.44% 461.43 Delayed Quote.-15.43%
PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. 0.40% 75.04 Delayed Quote.2.23%
POLARIS HOLDINGS CO., LTD. -1.08% 92 Delayed Quote.-3.13%
POLARIS INC. -0.76% 106.47 Delayed Quote.5.42%
POLESTAR AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING UK PLC 1.02% 5.95 Delayed Quote.12.05%
PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORPORATION 0.43% 53.76 Delayed Quote.6.56%
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION -1.99% 98.68 Delayed Quote.-2.22%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. -0.06% 149.51 Delayed Quote.12.76%
SIGNATURE BANK 1.14% 118.37 Delayed Quote.2.73%
SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION -4.00% 13.2 Delayed Quote.-24.14%
TESLA, INC. -0.94% 122.4 Delayed Quote.-0.63%
THE TIMKEN COMPANY 3.55% 78.15 Delayed Quote.10.58%
TRANSUNION 2.60% 68.65 Delayed Quote.20.97%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 0.68% 51.65 Delayed Quote.37.00%
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. 0.92% 35.1 Delayed Quote.3.85%
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY 1.32% 183.19 Delayed Quote.4.61%
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP. -5.43% 32.58 Delayed Quote.-6.97%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 3.25% 44.22 Delayed Quote.7.10%
HOT NEWS