North American Morning Briefing: Investors Return -3

Hancock Whitney Corp (HWC) is expected to report $1.64 for 4Q.
Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) is expected to report $1.15 for 4Q.
Mercantile Bank Corp (MBWM) is expected to report $1.20 for 4Q.
Morgan Stanley (MS) is expected to report $1.46 for 4Q.
Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NIC) is expected to report $1.99 for 4Q.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP) is expected to report $2.03 for 4Q.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC - ADR (PSNY) is expected to report for 4Q.
Progress Software Corp (PRGS) is expected to report for 4Q.
Qualstar Corp (QBAK) is expected to report for 3Q.
Riley Exploration Permian Inc (REPX) is expected to report for 4Q.
Signature Bank (SBNY) is expected to report $5.35 for 4Q.
Silvergate Capital Corp (SI) is expected to report for 4Q.
Unico American (UNAM) is expected to report for 3Q.
United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) is expected to report $2.12 for 4Q.
United Community Banks (UCBI) is expected to report $0.79 for 4Q.
ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS
Armstrong World Raised to In-Line From Underperform by Evercore ISI Group
AutoNation Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo
AZZ Inc Cut to Hold From Buy by Stifel
Carrier Global Raised to Buy From Neutral by Mizuho
Casella Waste Systems Cut to Underperform From Neutral by B of A Securities
Caterpillar Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities
Community Healthcare Tr Raised to Buy From Neutral by Janney Montgomery Scott
Corebridge Financial Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Credit Suisse
Dream Finders Homes Cut to Underperform From Sector Perform by RBC Capital
Farmland Partners Raised to Buy From Neutral by Janney Montgomery Scott
Fortune Brands Cut to Sector Perform From Outperform by RBC Capital
Gladstone Commercial Cut to Neutral From Buy by Janney Montgomery Scott
Jacobs Engineering Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities
KB Home Cut to Sector Perform From Outperform by RBC Capital
Lennar Cut to Underperform From Sector Perform by RBC Capital
Lithia Motors Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo
Lockheed Martin Cut to Sell From Neutral by Goldman Sachs
Mosaic Cut to Underperform From Neutral by Exane BNP Paribas
Northrop Grumman Cut to Sell From Neutral by Goldman Sachs
Polaris Cut to Neutral From Buy by Northcoast Research
Raytheon Technologies Cut to Neutral From Buy by Goldman Sachs
Salesforce Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Atlantic Equities
Sunlight Fincl Holdings Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Credit Suisse
Syneos Health Cut to Underweight From Overweight by Barclays
Tesla Cut to Sell From Neutral by Guggenheim
Timken Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities
TransUnion Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo
Vulcan Materials Raised to Outperform From Sector Perform by RBC Capital
Warner Music Group Cut to Neutral From Buy by Guggenheim
Wendy's Cut to In-Line From Outperform by Evercore ISI Group
