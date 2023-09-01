Micron Solutions Inc (MICR) is expected to report for 2Q.
National American University Holding Inc (NAUH) is expected to report for 4Q.
Niko Resources (NKO-T,NKRSF) is expected to report for 1Q.
Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) is expected to report $0.05 for 2Q.
WVS Financial Corp (WVFC) is expected to report for 4Q.
iSign Solutions Inc (ISGN) is expected to report for 2Q.
ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS
3M Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Morgan Stanley
Arista Networks Raised to Buy From Neutral by Citigroup
CH Robinson Worldwide Cut to Negative From Neutral by Susquehanna
Chewy Cut to In-Line From Outperform by Evercore ISI Group
Dollar General Cut to Perform From Outperform by Oppenheimer
Exxon Mobil Raised to Neutral From Sell by Redburn Partners
Guidewire Software Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Wells Fargo
Hanover Insurance Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by BMO Capital
Hostess Brands Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan
MasterCraft Boat Holdings Cut to Neutral From Buy by B. Riley Securities
Medical Properties Trust Cut to Neutral From Buy by Mizuho
Okta Raised to In-Line From Underperform by Evercore ISI Group
Oshkosh Raised to Buy From Hold by Argus Research
Outlook Therapeutics Cut to Neutral From Buy by Chardan Capital
Outlook Therapeutics Cut to Neutral From Buy by HC Wainwright & Co.
Palantir Technologies Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley
RXO Cut to Negative From Neutral by Susquehanna
Skywest Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Raymond James
Victoria's Secret Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo
