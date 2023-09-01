Today at 06:27 am

Micron Solutions Inc (MICR) is expected to report for 2Q.

National American University Holding Inc (NAUH) is expected to report for 4Q.

Niko Resources (NKO-T,NKRSF) is expected to report for 1Q.

Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) is expected to report $0.05 for 2Q.

WVS Financial Corp (WVFC) is expected to report for 4Q.

iSign Solutions Inc (ISGN) is expected to report for 2Q.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

3M Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Morgan Stanley

Arista Networks Raised to Buy From Neutral by Citigroup

CH Robinson Worldwide Cut to Negative From Neutral by Susquehanna

Chewy Cut to In-Line From Outperform by Evercore ISI Group

Dollar General Cut to Perform From Outperform by Oppenheimer

Exxon Mobil Raised to Neutral From Sell by Redburn Partners

Guidewire Software Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Wells Fargo

Hanover Insurance Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by BMO Capital

Hostess Brands Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan

MasterCraft Boat Holdings Cut to Neutral From Buy by B. Riley Securities

Medical Properties Trust Cut to Neutral From Buy by Mizuho

Okta Raised to In-Line From Underperform by Evercore ISI Group

Oshkosh Raised to Buy From Hold by Argus Research

Outlook Therapeutics Cut to Neutral From Buy by Chardan Capital

Outlook Therapeutics Cut to Neutral From Buy by HC Wainwright & Co.

Palantir Technologies Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley

RXO Cut to Negative From Neutral by Susquehanna

Skywest Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Raymond James

Victoria's Secret Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo

