  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

North American Morning Briefing: Jobs Report Eyed -3-

10/07/2022 | 06:13am EDT
Cactus Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Barclays

Carter Bankshares Cut to Neutral From Buy by DA Davidson

Central Pacific Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James

ChampionX Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Barclays

CMS Energy Raised to Buy From Neutral by Seaport Global

CrossFirst Bankshares Cut to Outperform From Strong Buy by Raymond James

Dominion Energy Cut to Neutral From Buy by Seaport Global

Equity Residential Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by BMO Capital

Fair Isaac Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Baird

Farmers National Banc Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James

First Citizens Bancshares Cut to Neutral From Buy by DA Davidson

Fox Corp. Raised to Buy From Hold by Argus Research

Freeport-McMoRan Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Exane BNP Paribas

Global Medical REIT Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by BMO Capital

Group 1 Auto Raised to Overweight From Neutral by JP Morgan

Mercantile Bank Cut to Outperform From Strong Buy by Raymond James

PacWest Bancorp Cut to Neutral From Buy by DA Davidson

Palo Alto Networks Coverage Assumed by Evercore ISI Group at Outperform

Pinnacle Financial Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James

Pinterest Raised to Buy From Neutral by Goldman Sachs

PPL Corp Raised to Buy From Neutral by Seaport Global

Reliance Steel Cut to Neutral From Buy by Goldman Sachs

RPM International Raised to Overweight From Neutral by JP Morgan

Silvergate Capital Cut to Underweight From Overweight by Wells Fargo

Sonic Auto Raised to Overweight From Neutral by JP Morgan

Splunk Cut to Neutral From Buy by UBS

Steel Dynamics Raised to Buy From Neutral by Goldman Sachs

Take-Two Interactive Raised to Buy From Neutral by Goldman Sachs

Third Coast Bancshares Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James

Triumph Bancorp Cut to Outperform From Strong Buy by Raymond James

Twitter Cut to Neutral From Buy by Vertical Research

Verizon Raised to Outperform From Perform by Oppenheimer

Westlake Raised to Neutral From Sell by UBS

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-07-22 0612ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC 0.23% 145.02 Delayed Quote.-22.57%
BNP PARIBAS 0.68% 43.925 Real-time Quote.-28.20%
CARTER BANKSHARES, INC. -1.92% 16.34 Delayed Quote.6.17%
CHAMPIONX CORPORATION -0.73% 21.76 Delayed Quote.7.67%
CMS ENERGY CORPORATION -3.31% 56.59 Delayed Quote.-13.01%
CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES, INC. -2.14% 13.27 Delayed Quote.-14.99%
DOMINION ENERGY, INC. -4.42% 65.96 Delayed Quote.-16.04%
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL -3.13% 64.45 Delayed Quote.-28.78%
EVERCORE INC. -0.19% 90 Delayed Quote.-33.75%
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION -5.95% 413.82 Delayed Quote.-4.58%
FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP. -2.31% 12.69 Delayed Quote.-31.59%
FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES, INC. -1.12% 843.46 Delayed Quote.2.79%
FOX CORPORATION -1.17% 31.17 Delayed Quote.-15.53%
GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC. -9.80% 7.73 Delayed Quote.-56.45%
MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION -1.83% 31.19 Delayed Quote.-10.96%
PACWEST BANCORP -3.66% 23.41 Delayed Quote.-46.20%
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC. -0.51% 174.75 Delayed Quote.-5.84%
PINTEREST, INC. 4.87% 25.83 Delayed Quote.-28.94%
PPL CORPORATION -2.60% 25.44 Delayed Quote.-13.11%
RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO. -3.24% 181.88 Delayed Quote.15.87%
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC. 2.21% 94.92 Delayed Quote.-8.05%
SILVERGATE CAPITAL CORPORATION -6.53% 73.76 Delayed Quote.-50.23%
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC. -0.89% 77.14 Delayed Quote.24.28%
THIRD COAST BANCSHARES, INC. -1.03% 17.32 Delayed Quote.-33.33%
TRIUMPH BANCORP, INC. -1.06% 57.69 Delayed Quote.-51.55%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS -3.96% 37.84 Delayed Quote.-27.17%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY -2.47% 42.24 Delayed Quote.-11.96%
