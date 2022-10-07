North American Morning Briefing: Jobs Report Eyed -3

Cactus Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Barclays

Carter Bankshares Cut to Neutral From Buy by DA Davidson

Central Pacific Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James

ChampionX Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Barclays

CMS Energy Raised to Buy From Neutral by Seaport Global

CrossFirst Bankshares Cut to Outperform From Strong Buy by Raymond James

Dominion Energy Cut to Neutral From Buy by Seaport Global

Equity Residential Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by BMO Capital

Fair Isaac Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Baird

Farmers National Banc Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James

First Citizens Bancshares Cut to Neutral From Buy by DA Davidson

Fox Corp. Raised to Buy From Hold by Argus Research

Freeport-McMoRan Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Exane BNP Paribas

Global Medical REIT Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by BMO Capital

Group 1 Auto Raised to Overweight From Neutral by JP Morgan

Mercantile Bank Cut to Outperform From Strong Buy by Raymond James

PacWest Bancorp Cut to Neutral From Buy by DA Davidson

Palo Alto Networks Coverage Assumed by Evercore ISI Group at Outperform

Pinnacle Financial Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James

Pinterest Raised to Buy From Neutral by Goldman Sachs

PPL Corp Raised to Buy From Neutral by Seaport Global

Reliance Steel Cut to Neutral From Buy by Goldman Sachs

RPM International Raised to Overweight From Neutral by JP Morgan

Silvergate Capital Cut to Underweight From Overweight by Wells Fargo

Sonic Auto Raised to Overweight From Neutral by JP Morgan

Splunk Cut to Neutral From Buy by UBS

Steel Dynamics Raised to Buy From Neutral by Goldman Sachs

Take-Two Interactive Raised to Buy From Neutral by Goldman Sachs

Third Coast Bancshares Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James

Triumph Bancorp Cut to Outperform From Strong Buy by Raymond James

Twitter Cut to Neutral From Buy by Vertical Research

Verizon Raised to Outperform From Perform by Oppenheimer

Westlake Raised to Neutral From Sell by UBS

