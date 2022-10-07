North American Morning Briefing: Jobs Report Eyed -3

Cactus Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Barclays
Carter Bankshares Cut to Neutral From Buy by DA Davidson
Central Pacific Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James
ChampionX Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Barclays
CMS Energy Raised to Buy From Neutral by Seaport Global
CrossFirst Bankshares Cut to Outperform From Strong Buy by Raymond James
Dominion Energy Cut to Neutral From Buy by Seaport Global
Equity Residential Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by BMO Capital
Fair Isaac Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Baird
Farmers National Banc Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James
First Citizens Bancshares Cut to Neutral From Buy by DA Davidson
Fox Corp. Raised to Buy From Hold by Argus Research
Freeport-McMoRan Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Exane BNP Paribas
Global Medical REIT Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by BMO Capital
Group 1 Auto Raised to Overweight From Neutral by JP Morgan
Mercantile Bank Cut to Outperform From Strong Buy by Raymond James
PacWest Bancorp Cut to Neutral From Buy by DA Davidson
Palo Alto Networks Coverage Assumed by Evercore ISI Group at Outperform
Pinnacle Financial Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James
Pinterest Raised to Buy From Neutral by Goldman Sachs
PPL Corp Raised to Buy From Neutral by Seaport Global
Reliance Steel Cut to Neutral From Buy by Goldman Sachs
RPM International Raised to Overweight From Neutral by JP Morgan
Silvergate Capital Cut to Underweight From Overweight by Wells Fargo
Sonic Auto Raised to Overweight From Neutral by JP Morgan
Splunk Cut to Neutral From Buy by UBS
Steel Dynamics Raised to Buy From Neutral by Goldman Sachs
Take-Two Interactive Raised to Buy From Neutral by Goldman Sachs
Third Coast Bancshares Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James
Triumph Bancorp Cut to Outperform From Strong Buy by Raymond James
Twitter Cut to Neutral From Buy by Vertical Research
Verizon Raised to Outperform From Perform by Oppenheimer
Westlake Raised to Neutral From Sell by UBS
This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.
