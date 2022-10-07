North American Morning Briefing : Jobs Report Eyed for Signs of Slowdown

MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

Employment Report for September; Canada Labour Force Survey for September

Opening Call:

U.S. stock futures edged lower Friday ahead of the pivotal jobs report, with investors also weighing a profit warning at microchip maker AMD.

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expect jobs growth to slow to 275,000, but for the unemployment rate to stay steady at 3.7%.

Oxford Economics expects the employment growth to decelerate more quickly in the fourth quarter as employers reduce hiring against a backdrop of a slowing economy and declining corporate profits, but the firm doesn't see outright job losses until 2023, when the economy may enter a mild recession.

"If the details are as expected, the September jobs report will provide evidence of only a minor easing of labor market tightness and wage pressures and won't alter the course of monetary policy," said Nancy Vanden Houten, lead economist at Oxford Economics.

John Porter, chief investment officer at Newton Investment Management, also expects the employment report is just "a part of the mosaic."

"We're not sure that tomorrow's jobs number will be seminal data point that certainly lingers in investors minds for more than a day or two," Porter said.

Stocks to Watch:

Chip stocks headed lower as a revenue warning from Advanced Micro Devices spread concerns across the sector.

Samsung, one of the world's largest chipmakers, didn't help matters overnight, flagging a 32% drop in third-quarter operating profit.

That would be the first year-on-year fall in three years for the South Korean tech giant.

AMD said on Thursday it will miss its revenue guidance in the third quarter, citing weakening demand for PCs. The company said it now expects third-quarter revenue of $5.6 billion, down from a previous forecast for $6.7 billion plus or minus $200 million.

The stock fell 5.5% in premarket trading.

Forex:

A weaker jobs report could cause the dollar to fall, as investors speculate the Fed might soon pause raising rates, but any dollar weakness is unlikely to last, MUFG said.

"Any dollar weakness on a weak NFP [non-farm payrolls] print that fuels easing expectations next year is in our view unlikely to last," MUFG said.

As of now there is "certainly no evidence" of Fed officials shifting their rhetoric and plenty of data have suggested the labor market "remains resilient."

Current levels in sterling above $1.10 look "unsustainable" given fragility in the bond market and the U.K.'s deteriorated fiscal and current account position, ING said.

"A return to sub-1.10 levels in cable [GBP/USD] is a question of when rather than if, in our view," ING said, adding that solid jobs data may favor "a more rapid descent" in the pound.

Energy:

Oil futures rose in Europe, with Brent crude on course to end the week with its biggest weekly gain since February, buoyed by OPEC+'s large cut to production quotas.

With OPEC+ having largely exhausted its spare capacity, the cut had to happen at some point, JPMorgan said.

"The outcome of the October 5th OPEC+ meeting was already largely embedded into our baseline supply forecast," the bank added.

Metals:

Metals wavered, with prices swayed recently by macroeconomic sentiment, so Friday's U.S. jobs report is likely to impact how investors react to risk assets.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

Credit Suisse Launches $3 Billion Bond Buyback

Credit Suisse said it will spend around $3 billion to buy back senior bonds to save on interest payments as it prepares to reshape itself as a smaller and safer bank.

Credit Suisse stock and bond prices fell in recent weeks as investors anticipate it could raise new shares to fund its restructuring. An online frenzy also sparked concerns about the bank's financial health.

Meta's Virtual Reality Meets Facebook's Harsh Real World

There is never a good time to make an awkward pivot to the metaverse.

It seemed a good time a year ago, when the company once known as Facebook renamed itselfMeta Platforms. Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said at the time that he sees the metaverse as "the successor to the mobile internet." But the timing was awfully convenient, as scandals around privacy and politics had continued to build around the ubiquitous social network. Just the month prior, The Wall Street Journal published a scathing series called "The Facebook Files" based on a trove of internal documents that showed the company's awareness of, and failure to address, the wide-ranging problems on its platform.

Samsung Expects Earnings to Slump as Consumer Spending Slips

SEOUL-Samsung Electronics Co. is expected to see its third-quarter profit slump as the company's mainstay memory-chip and smartphone businesses feel the effects of curbed consumer spending on tech products in the midst of high inflation and other economic pressures.

On Friday, the tech company projected third-quarter operating profit of 10.8 trillion South Korean won, or roughly the equivalent of $7.7 billion, a 32% drop from the prior year's 15.8 trillion won.

Twitter, Elon Musk Trial Postponed as Deal Talks Stall

A Delaware judge presiding over the clash between Elon Musk and Twitter Inc. postponed a trial in the matter Thursday, adding fresh uncertainty to efforts to close the $44 billion deal.

The surprise ruling, granting a request by Mr. Musk, effectively ends negotiations for a settlement that would allow the parties to quickly close the deal. Mr. Musk now has until Oct. 28 to do so.

Tesla Aims to Deliver First Semitrailer Trucks in December to PepsiCo

Elon Musk said Tesla Inc. plans to deliver its first all-electric semitrailer truck to food and beverage maker PepsiCo Inc. in December, roughly five years after the billionaire revealed the vehicle.

Mr. Musk reiterated Thursday that the truck would be able to travel 500 miles on a single charge, as had been planned. The truck, introduced in 2017, initially was due out in 2019.

Chevron Faces Tough Job Restarting Venezuela's Damaged Oil Fields

As the Biden administration looks at relaxing sanctions to allow Chevron Corp. to pump oil in Venezuela again, the company is preparing to navigate myriad challenges in the country that could limit its ability to increase production quickly.

Chevron will have to manage everything from fuel shortages to accident-prone oil infrastructure to security and corruption risks that could hamper its efforts to revitalize the country's gutted oil industry.

Binance Estimates $100 Million Was Stolen in Blockchain Hack

Crypto exchange Binance said late Thursday that $100 million was likely stolen as a result of a hack on its Binance Smart Chain blockchain network.

Binance Smart Chain has temporarily suspended transactions and fund transfers, after detecting what it said was an exploit on a bridge between two blockchains.

Appeals Court Allows Florida to Prohibit Businesses From Requiring Proof of Covid-19 Vaccination

A federal appeals court ruled Thursday that Florida can bar businesses from requiring proof of Covid-19 vaccination of their customers.

The 2-1 ruling from the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals tossed out a lower-court ruling that had found the state's prohibition on proof of vaccination violated the speech rights of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., which challenged it in court.

Celsius Executives Cashed Out $18 Million in Crypto Before Bankruptcy

Former Celsius Network LLC executives withdrew $18 million in cryptocurrencies in the two months before the company filed for chapter 11, according to documents filed Wednesday to the bankruptcy court.

Alex Mashinsky, the former chief executive of the crypto lender, withdrew $10 million dollars in tokens between May and the bankruptcy filing on July 13, according to the court documents. His lawyer confirmed the size of his withdrawals. Mr. Mashinsky stepped down from his role in late September following a request from Celsius' creditors.

AMD Cuts Revenue Forecast Amid Worst Slump in PC Shipments in Years

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. cut its revenue forecast for the most recent quarter citing weaker-than-expected demand for the personal computers that use its chips.

The chip maker, which sells central processing units for laptops and desktops alongside a large videogame graphics chip business, on Thursday said it expected about $5.6 billion of sales in the just-ended quarter, about $1.1 billion less than it previously said it was expecting when it issued a subdued outlook in August.

The S&P 500 Still Looks Expensive. The Average Stock Doesn't.

Even after all of the S&P 500's declines this year, the market benchmark still looks expensive. But the average stock is more reasonably valued, leaving opportunity for those who look beneath the surface.

The S&P 500 has dropped more than 20% from the record high it hit in January. And the index now trades for about 16 times the aggregate per-share earnings its component companies are supposed to produce over the next year, down from about 21.5 times to start 2022.

September Jobs Numbers Come as Hot Labor Market Cools Some

The U.S. employment report for September will show whether the job market continued to cool last month as high inflation and rising interest rates weighed on the economy.

The still-tight labor market loosened some in August, according to Labor Department figures that detailed a slower pace of hiring, a sharp decline in job openings and a slight increase in layoffs. The department will release the September employment report on Friday at 08:30 a.m. ET, with details on payrolls, wage growth, labor-force participation and the unemployment rate.

Fed Officials Say Stubborn Inflation Justifies Continued Rate Increases

