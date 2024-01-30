The strike that killed three U.S. Army reserve service members in a military outpost in Jordan has led to calls for a firm response against Iran, which backs an array of militant groups around the Middle East that have targeted Americans. In seeking an appropriate response, the White House must weigh its desire to send a strong signal to Iran and its proxies, congressional pressure for decisive action, and the Biden administration's desire to prevent sparking a broader regional war.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City 4Q
Metro 1Q
Nothing scheduled
Flow Beverage 4Q Rev C$9.7M
Silvercorp Satisfies Another Condition in Connection With OreCorp Offer; Has Received Authorization of Supplemental Listing Application From NYSE American; Will Now Proceed With Issuing Notice in Line With Australian Corporations Act That Offer Condition Has Been Met; Next Big Step Toward Completing Transaction Will Be Merger-Approval Decision From Tanzania Fair Competition Commission; Expects to Receive FCC Decision by Mid-February; Silvercorp Has Made Takeover Offer for All Shares of OreCorp Not Already Owned Owned
Expected Major Events for Tuesday
00:01/UK: Jan Shop Price Index
00:30/JPN: Dec Detailed Import & Export Statistics
06:30/FRA: Dec Household consumption expenditure in manufactured goods
06:30/FRA: 4Q GDP - first estimate
07:45/FRA: Dec Housing starts
09:00/GER: 4Q GDP - 1st release
09:00/ITA: 4Q GDP preliminary estimate
09:30/UK: 4Q Insolvency statistics
09:30/UK: Dec Bank of England effective interest rates
09:30/UK: Dec Money and Credit - Lending to Individuals, Lending to Businesses, Broad Money and Credit
09:30/UK: Dec Monetary & Financial Statistics
10:00/ITA: Dec PPI
13:55/US: 01/27 Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index
14:00/US: Nov U.S. Monthly House Price Index
14:00/US: Nov S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices
15:00/US: Jan Consumer Confidence Index
15:00/US: 4Q U.S. Housing Vacancies
15:00/US: Dec Job Openings & Labor Turnover Survey
21:30/US: API Weekly Statistical Bulletin
23:50/JPN: Dec Preliminary Retail Sales
23:50/JPN: Dec Preliminary Industrial Production
Expected Earnings for Tuesday
A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS,X-SMCA) is expected to report $0.96 for 4Q.
Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) is expected to report $0.87 for 4Q.
Camden National (CAC) is expected to report $0.79 for 4Q.
Citizens Holding Co (CIZN) is expected to report for 4Q.
Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) is expected to report $0.31 for 3Q.
Corning Inc (GLW) is expected to report $0.30 for 4Q.
Corvel (CRVL) is expected to report for 3Q.
Dakota Gold Corp (DC) is expected to report for 4Q.
Danaher Corp (DHR) is expected to report $1.64 for 4Q.
First Bancorp Inc (FNLC) is expected to report for 4Q.
First Commonwealth (PA) (FCF) is expected to report $0.39 for 4Q.
General Motors (GM,GMM.U-T) is expected to report $1.16 for 4Q.
Griffon Corp (GFF) is expected to report $0.68 for 1Q.
HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) is expected to report $5.02 for 4Q.
Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) is expected to report $0.25 for 4Q.
Hubbell Inc (HUBB) is expected to report $3.41 for 4Q.
JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU) is expected to report $-0.29 for 4Q.
LiveWorld Inc (LVWD) is expected to report for 4Q.
MDC Holdings Inc (MDC) is expected to report $1.50 for 4Q.
MPLX LP (MPLX) is expected to report $0.95 for 4Q.
MSCI Inc (MSCI) is expected to report $3.53 for 4Q.
Malibu Boats Inc - Class A (MBUU) is expected to report $0.40 for 2Q.
ManpowerGroup (MAN) is expected to report $1.20 for 4Q.
Marathon Petroleum (MPC) is expected to report $2.35 for 4Q.
Metro Inc (MRU.T,MTRAF) is expected to report $0.97 for 1Q.
Microsoft Corp (MSFT) is expected to report $2.79 for 2Q.
NET Power Inc (NPWR) is expected to report for 4Q.
NVR Inc (NVR) is expected to report $121.50 for 4Q.
Navient Corp (NAVI) is expected to report $0.76 for 4Q.
Nucor Corp (NUE) is expected to report $2.83 for 4Q.
Oshkosh Corp (OSK) is expected to report $2.13 for 4Q.
Pfizer Inc (PFE) is expected to report $-0.27 for 4Q.
Polaris Inc (PII) is expected to report $2.48 for 4Q.
PulteGroup Inc (PHM) is expected to report $3.21 for 4Q.
Summit State Bank (SSBI) is expected to report for 4Q.
Sysco Corp (SYY) is expected to report $0.87 for 2Q.
Teradyne Inc (TER) is expected to report $0.70 for 4Q.
UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) is expected to report $1.37 for 4Q.
United Parcel Service (UPS) is expected to report $2.46 for 4Q.
Utah Medical Products (UTMD) is expected to report for 4Q.
ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS
AbbVie Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by William Blair
Albemarle Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by TD Cowen
American Airlines Group Raised to Buy From Neutral by Citigroup
Baker Hughes Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Wolfe Research
Beam Therapeutics Raised to Overweight From Neutral by JP Morgan
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Raised to Neutral From Sell by Seaport Global
Bloom Energy Cut to Underperform From Neutral by B of A Securities
Builders FirstSource Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities
C4 Therapeutics Raised to Neutral From Underweight by JP Morgan
Capital One Raised to Peer Perform From Underperform by Wolfe Research
Colgate-Palmolive Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Raymond James
Comerica Cut to Hold From Buy by Argus Research
Dollar Tree Raised to Overweight From Neutral by JP Morgan
Evolus Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Barclays
Flywire Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley
General Dynamics Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Alembic Global
Hershey Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Bernstein
Horace Mann Educators Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods
Jack In The Box Raised to Buy From Neutral by Northcoast Research
KLA Cut to Neutral From Positive by Susquehanna
Meridian Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler
Norfolk Southern Cut to Hold From Buy by Stifel
Norfolk Southern Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by TD Cowen
Norfolk Southern Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley
Packaging Corp of America Cut to Neutral From Buy by Seaport Global
Palo Alto Networks Cut to Hold From Buy by WestPark Capital
Par Technology Cut to Neutral From Buy by Sidoti & Co.
Portland General Electric Raised to Buy From Neutral by UBS
Rapid7 Raised to Buy From Neutral by UBS
Revance Therapeutics Cut to Neutral From Buy by Mizuho
Science 37 Holdings Cut to Hold From Buy by Craig-Hallum
Suburban Propane Cut to Underperform From Neutral by Mizuho
Vir Biotechnology Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan
Warner Bros. Discovery Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo
WestRock Cut to Neutral From Buy by Seaport Global
ZoomInfo Technologies Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities
