January 30, 2024 at 06:12 am EST

The strike that killed three U.S. Army reserve service members in a military outpost in Jordan has led to calls for a firm response against Iran, which backs an array of militant groups around the Middle East that have targeted Americans. In seeking an appropriate response, the White House must weigh its desire to send a strong signal to Iran and its proxies, congressional pressure for decisive action, and the Biden administration's desire to prevent sparking a broader regional war.

Write to ina.kreutz@wsj.com

TODAY IN CANADA

Earnings:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City 4Q

Metro 1Q

Economic Calendar:

Nothing scheduled

Stocks to Watch:

Flow Beverage 4Q Rev C$9.7M

Silvercorp Satisfies Another Condition in Connection With OreCorp Offer; Has Received Authorization of Supplemental Listing Application From NYSE American; Will Now Proceed With Issuing Notice in Line With Australian Corporations Act That Offer Condition Has Been Met; Next Big Step Toward Completing Transaction Will Be Merger-Approval Decision From Tanzania Fair Competition Commission; Expects to Receive FCC Decision by Mid-February; Silvercorp Has Made Takeover Offer for All Shares of OreCorp Not Already Owned Owned

Expected Major Events for Tuesday

00:01/UK: Jan Shop Price Index

00:30/JPN: Dec Detailed Import & Export Statistics

06:30/FRA: Dec Household consumption expenditure in manufactured goods

06:30/FRA: 4Q GDP - first estimate

07:45/FRA: Dec Housing starts

09:00/GER: 4Q GDP - 1st release

09:00/ITA: 4Q GDP preliminary estimate

09:30/UK: 4Q Insolvency statistics

09:30/UK: Dec Bank of England effective interest rates

09:30/UK: Dec Money and Credit - Lending to Individuals, Lending to Businesses, Broad Money and Credit

09:30/UK: Dec Monetary & Financial Statistics

10:00/ITA: Dec PPI

13:55/US: 01/27 Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index

14:00/US: Nov U.S. Monthly House Price Index

14:00/US: Nov S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices

15:00/US: Jan Consumer Confidence Index

15:00/US: 4Q U.S. Housing Vacancies

15:00/US: Dec Job Openings & Labor Turnover Survey

21:30/US: API Weekly Statistical Bulletin

23:50/JPN: Dec Preliminary Retail Sales

23:50/JPN: Dec Preliminary Industrial Production

All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

Expected Earnings for Tuesday

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS,X-SMCA) is expected to report $0.96 for 4Q.

Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) is expected to report $0.87 for 4Q.

Camden National (CAC) is expected to report $0.79 for 4Q.

Citizens Holding Co (CIZN) is expected to report for 4Q.

Commvault Systems Inc (CVLT) is expected to report $0.31 for 3Q.

Corning Inc (GLW) is expected to report $0.30 for 4Q.

Corvel (CRVL) is expected to report for 3Q.

Dakota Gold Corp (DC) is expected to report for 4Q.

Danaher Corp (DHR) is expected to report $1.64 for 4Q.

First Bancorp Inc (FNLC) is expected to report for 4Q.

First Commonwealth (PA) (FCF) is expected to report $0.39 for 4Q.

General Motors (GM,GMM.U-T) is expected to report $1.16 for 4Q.

Griffon Corp (GFF) is expected to report $0.68 for 1Q.

HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) is expected to report $5.02 for 4Q.

Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) is expected to report $0.25 for 4Q.

Hubbell Inc (HUBB) is expected to report $3.41 for 4Q.

JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU) is expected to report $-0.29 for 4Q.

LiveWorld Inc (LVWD) is expected to report for 4Q.

MDC Holdings Inc (MDC) is expected to report $1.50 for 4Q.

MPLX LP (MPLX) is expected to report $0.95 for 4Q.

MSCI Inc (MSCI) is expected to report $3.53 for 4Q.

Malibu Boats Inc - Class A (MBUU) is expected to report $0.40 for 2Q.

ManpowerGroup (MAN) is expected to report $1.20 for 4Q.

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) is expected to report $2.35 for 4Q.

Metro Inc (MRU.T,MTRAF) is expected to report $0.97 for 1Q.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) is expected to report $2.79 for 2Q.

NET Power Inc (NPWR) is expected to report for 4Q.

NVR Inc (NVR) is expected to report $121.50 for 4Q.

Navient Corp (NAVI) is expected to report $0.76 for 4Q.

Nucor Corp (NUE) is expected to report $2.83 for 4Q.

Oshkosh Corp (OSK) is expected to report $2.13 for 4Q.

Pfizer Inc (PFE) is expected to report $-0.27 for 4Q.

Polaris Inc (PII) is expected to report $2.48 for 4Q.

PulteGroup Inc (PHM) is expected to report $3.21 for 4Q.

Summit State Bank (SSBI) is expected to report for 4Q.

Sysco Corp (SYY) is expected to report $0.87 for 2Q.

Teradyne Inc (TER) is expected to report $0.70 for 4Q.

UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) is expected to report $1.37 for 4Q.

United Parcel Service (UPS) is expected to report $2.46 for 4Q.

Utah Medical Products (UTMD) is expected to report for 4Q.

Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

AbbVie Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by William Blair

Albemarle Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by TD Cowen

American Airlines Group Raised to Buy From Neutral by Citigroup

Baker Hughes Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Wolfe Research

Beam Therapeutics Raised to Overweight From Neutral by JP Morgan

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Raised to Neutral From Sell by Seaport Global

Bloom Energy Cut to Underperform From Neutral by B of A Securities

Builders FirstSource Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities

C4 Therapeutics Raised to Neutral From Underweight by JP Morgan

Capital One Raised to Peer Perform From Underperform by Wolfe Research

Colgate-Palmolive Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Raymond James

Comerica Cut to Hold From Buy by Argus Research

Dollar Tree Raised to Overweight From Neutral by JP Morgan

Evolus Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Barclays

Flywire Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley

General Dynamics Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Alembic Global

Hershey Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Bernstein

Horace Mann Educators Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Jack In The Box Raised to Buy From Neutral by Northcoast Research

KLA Cut to Neutral From Positive by Susquehanna

Meridian Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler

Norfolk Southern Cut to Hold From Buy by Stifel

Norfolk Southern Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by TD Cowen

Norfolk Southern Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley

Packaging Corp of America Cut to Neutral From Buy by Seaport Global

Palo Alto Networks Cut to Hold From Buy by WestPark Capital

Par Technology Cut to Neutral From Buy by Sidoti & Co.

Portland General Electric Raised to Buy From Neutral by UBS

Rapid7 Raised to Buy From Neutral by UBS

Revance Therapeutics Cut to Neutral From Buy by Mizuho

Science 37 Holdings Cut to Hold From Buy by Craig-Hallum

Suburban Propane Cut to Underperform From Neutral by Mizuho

Vir Biotechnology Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan

Warner Bros. Discovery Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo

WestRock Cut to Neutral From Buy by Seaport Global

ZoomInfo Technologies Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-30-24 0611ET