North American Morning Briefing: Mood Cautious as -2

Banks should take a cautious approach to digital asset markets, including discussing any new plans with regulators, a top U.S. banking authority said, pointing to ongoing turmoil among crypto firms.
Crypto industry risk management lacks maturity, and some industry practices mean trouble in one firm could spill over to others, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said Thursday.
5 things to watch when the Fed makes its interest-rate decision
During the Federal Reserve's last battle with high inflation in the 1970s and 1980s, Fed officials didn't talk much at all publicly. When pressed for information on Capitol Hill about the outlook for the economy and interest rates, former Fed Chairman Paul Volcker would disappear behind a thickening cloud of cigar smoke. (Smoking was allowed at hearings in those days.)
Forty years later, there will be no ashtrays in sight when Fed Chairman Jerome Powell holds a post-meeting news conference. And investors and economists are going to get a slew of information, not just smoke, from the central bank.
U.S. to Levy Human-Rights Sanctions on Russia, China
WASHINGTON-The U.S. is set to levy fresh sanctions against Russia and China on Friday, actions that include targeting Russia's deployment of Iranian drones in Ukraine, alleged human-rights abuse by both nations and Beijing's support of alleged illegal fishing in the Pacific, according to officials familiar with the matter.
The bulk of the expected sanctions are to be imposed under the Global Magnitsky Act, named after a whistleblower who died in a Moscow jail after accusing officials of corruption. The U.S., by using those powers to sanction high-profile government, military and business officials accused of human-rights abuses and corruption, says it aims to hold them accountable and deter others.
Earnings:
Laurentian Bank of Canada 4Q
Economic Indicators (ET):
0830 3Q Industrial capacity utilization rate
Expected Major Events for Friday
07:00/GER: 3Q Labour cost index
09:30/UK: Nov Bank of England/Ipsos Inflation Attitudes Survey
13:30/CAN: 3Q Industrial capacity utilization rates
13:30/US: Nov PPI
15:00/US: Nov Online Help Wanted Index
15:00/US: Oct Monthly Wholesale Trade
15:00/US: Dec University of Michigan Survey of Consumers - preliminary
17:00/US: World Agricultural Supply & Demand Estimates (WASDE)
All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.
Expected Earnings for Friday
Centene Corp (CNC) is expected to report for Full year.
Ferrellgas Partners LP (FGPR) is expected to report for 1Q.
Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) is expected to report $0.37 for 4Q.
Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.T,LRCDF) is expected to report $1.21 for 4Q.
SIFCO Industries (SIF) is expected to report for 4Q.
Sigmatron International Inc (SGMA) is expected to report for 2Q.
Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.
ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS
American Homes 4 Rent Raised to Buy From Neutral by Goldman Sachs
Apartment Income REIT Raised to Buy From Sell by Goldman Sachs
Applovin Cut to Neutral From Buy by BTIG
AT&T Raised to Buy From Hold by Argus Research
AvalonBay Cut to Neutral From Buy by Goldman Sachs
AVROBIO Raised to Buy From Neutral by BTIG
Casey's General Stores Cut to Neutral From Buy by Northcoast Research
DTE Energy Raised to Outperform From Peer Perform by Wolfe Research
Fulgent Genetics Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler
Hershey Raised to Buy From Neutral by UBS
Invitation Homes Cut to Neutral From Buy by Goldman Sachs
KVH Industries Cut to Market Perform From Strong Buy by Raymond James
Lumos Pharma Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies
Mid-America Apartment Raised to Buy From Neutral by Goldman Sachs
Mirati Therapeutics Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by BMO Capital
Mirati Therapeutics Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan
Mondelez Cut to Neutral From Buy by UBS
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Cut to Accumulate From Buy by Gordon Haskett
Omeros Cut to Neutral From Buy by UBS
Polaris Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by BMO Capital
Principal Financial Cut to Underperform From Neutral by Credit Suisse
Prometheus Biosciences Shares Continue to Rally as Analysts Cheer
Relmada Therapeutics Shares Plumb New Depths After Lead Program Setback
Salesforce Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Baird
Sinclair Broadcast Cut to Underweight From Neutral by JP Morgan
Sovos Brands Cut to Neutral From Buy by UBS
Unity Software Cut to Neutral From Buy by BTIG
Vivint Smart Home Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan
Vulcan Materials Raised to Overweight From Neutral by JP Morgan
Wolverine World Wide Cut to Hold From Buy by Williams Trading
