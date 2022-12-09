North American Morning Briefing: Mood Cautious as -2

Banks should take a cautious approach to digital asset markets, including discussing any new plans with regulators, a top U.S. banking authority said, pointing to ongoing turmoil among crypto firms.

Crypto industry risk management lacks maturity, and some industry practices mean trouble in one firm could spill over to others, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said Thursday.

5 things to watch when the Fed makes its interest-rate decision

During the Federal Reserve's last battle with high inflation in the 1970s and 1980s, Fed officials didn't talk much at all publicly. When pressed for information on Capitol Hill about the outlook for the economy and interest rates, former Fed Chairman Paul Volcker would disappear behind a thickening cloud of cigar smoke. (Smoking was allowed at hearings in those days.)

Forty years later, there will be no ashtrays in sight when Fed Chairman Jerome Powell holds a post-meeting news conference. And investors and economists are going to get a slew of information, not just smoke, from the central bank.

U.S. to Levy Human-Rights Sanctions on Russia, China

WASHINGTON-The U.S. is set to levy fresh sanctions against Russia and China on Friday, actions that include targeting Russia's deployment of Iranian drones in Ukraine, alleged human-rights abuse by both nations and Beijing's support of alleged illegal fishing in the Pacific, according to officials familiar with the matter.

The bulk of the expected sanctions are to be imposed under the Global Magnitsky Act, named after a whistleblower who died in a Moscow jail after accusing officials of corruption. The U.S., by using those powers to sanction high-profile government, military and business officials accused of human-rights abuses and corruption, says it aims to hold them accountable and deter others.

Earnings:

Laurentian Bank of Canada 4Q

Economic Indicators (ET):

0830 3Q Industrial capacity utilization rate

Expected Major Events for Friday

07:00/GER: 3Q Labour cost index

09:30/UK: Nov Bank of England/Ipsos Inflation Attitudes Survey

13:30/CAN: 3Q Industrial capacity utilization rates

13:30/US: Nov PPI

15:00/US: Nov Online Help Wanted Index

15:00/US: Oct Monthly Wholesale Trade

15:00/US: Dec University of Michigan Survey of Consumers - preliminary

17:00/US: World Agricultural Supply & Demand Estimates (WASDE)

Expected Earnings for Friday

Centene Corp (CNC) is expected to report for Full year.

Ferrellgas Partners LP (FGPR) is expected to report for 1Q.

Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) is expected to report $0.37 for 4Q.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.T,LRCDF) is expected to report $1.21 for 4Q.

SIFCO Industries (SIF) is expected to report for 4Q.

Sigmatron International Inc (SGMA) is expected to report for 2Q.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

American Homes 4 Rent Raised to Buy From Neutral by Goldman Sachs

Apartment Income REIT Raised to Buy From Sell by Goldman Sachs

Applovin Cut to Neutral From Buy by BTIG

AT&T Raised to Buy From Hold by Argus Research

AvalonBay Cut to Neutral From Buy by Goldman Sachs

AVROBIO Raised to Buy From Neutral by BTIG

Casey's General Stores Cut to Neutral From Buy by Northcoast Research

DTE Energy Raised to Outperform From Peer Perform by Wolfe Research

Fulgent Genetics Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler

Hershey Raised to Buy From Neutral by UBS

Invitation Homes Cut to Neutral From Buy by Goldman Sachs

KVH Industries Cut to Market Perform From Strong Buy by Raymond James

Lumos Pharma Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies

Mid-America Apartment Raised to Buy From Neutral by Goldman Sachs

Mirati Therapeutics Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by BMO Capital

Mirati Therapeutics Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan

Mondelez Cut to Neutral From Buy by UBS

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Cut to Accumulate From Buy by Gordon Haskett

Omeros Cut to Neutral From Buy by UBS

Polaris Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by BMO Capital

Principal Financial Cut to Underperform From Neutral by Credit Suisse

Prometheus Biosciences Shares Continue to Rally as Analysts Cheer

Relmada Therapeutics Shares Plumb New Depths After Lead Program Setback

Salesforce Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Baird

Sinclair Broadcast Cut to Underweight From Neutral by JP Morgan

Sovos Brands Cut to Neutral From Buy by UBS

Unity Software Cut to Neutral From Buy by BTIG

Vivint Smart Home Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan

Vulcan Materials Raised to Overweight From Neutral by JP Morgan

Wolverine World Wide Cut to Hold From Buy by Williams Trading

