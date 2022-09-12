North American Morning Briefing: Mood Improves as -3

Hudson Pacific Properties Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Morgan Stanley
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Raised to Overweight From Underweight by Morgan Stanley
Navient Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Barclays
New Fortress Energy Cut to Neutral From Buy by BTIG
NJ Resources Cut to Underweight From Neutral by JP Morgan
Penumbra Raised to Buy From Hold by Needham
Prelude Therapeutics Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley
Regeneron Gets Praised by Wall Street. High-Dose Eylea Data Look 'Strong.' -- Barrons.com
Regeneron Pharma Raised to Hold From Underperform by Jefferies
Regeneron Pharma Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley
Shoals Technologies Cut to Neutral From Buy by Guggenheim
Sonic Auto Cut to Underperform From Buy by B of A Securities
Southern States Bancshs Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities
Spire Inc Raised to Overweight From Neutral by JP Morgan
Virgin Galactic Cut to Underperform From Market Perform by Bernstein
Zumiez Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by William Blair
Zumiez Cut to Neutral From Buy by B. Riley Securities
