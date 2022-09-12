Advanced search
North American Morning Briefing: Mood Improves as -3-

09/12/2022
Hudson Pacific Properties Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Morgan Stanley

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Raised to Overweight From Underweight by Morgan Stanley

Navient Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Barclays

New Fortress Energy Cut to Neutral From Buy by BTIG

NJ Resources Cut to Underweight From Neutral by JP Morgan

Penumbra Raised to Buy From Hold by Needham

Prelude Therapeutics Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Regeneron Gets Praised by Wall Street. High-Dose Eylea Data Look 'Strong.' -- Barrons.com

Regeneron Pharma Raised to Hold From Underperform by Jefferies

Regeneron Pharma Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley

Shoals Technologies Cut to Neutral From Buy by Guggenheim

Sonic Auto Cut to Underperform From Buy by B of A Securities

Southern States Bancshs Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities

Spire Inc Raised to Overweight From Neutral by JP Morgan

Virgin Galactic Cut to Underperform From Market Perform by Bernstein

Zumiez Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by William Blair

Zumiez Cut to Neutral From Buy by B. Riley Securities

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.


ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC 2.41% 172.88 Delayed Quote.-9.71%
HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, INC. 0.07% 14.15 Delayed Quote.-42.74%
IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 5.81% 46.84 Delayed Quote.53.93%
MORGAN STANLEY 1.15% 89.46 Delayed Quote.-8.86%
NAVIENT CORPORATION -3.20% 14.53 Delayed Quote.-31.53%
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC. -2.79% 57.15 Delayed Quote.136.74%
PENUMBRA, INC. 4.25% 205.88 Delayed Quote.-28.34%
SHOALS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. -3.77% 26.56 Delayed Quote.9.30%
SPIRE INC. 1.01% 70.29 Delayed Quote.7.77%
VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC. -4.46% 6 Delayed Quote.-55.16%
ZUMIEZ INC. 3.84% 27.56 Delayed Quote.-42.57%
