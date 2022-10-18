North American Morning Briefing: Mood Remains -2

Pentagon in Talks on Ukraine Starlink Funding, but Elon Musk Says Request 'Withdrawn'

The Pentagon and SpaceX have held discussions about funding for the company's Starlink internet service in Ukraine, a senior military official said Monday, but Elon Musk indicated that SpaceX is no longer seeking that support.

In a tweet, Mr. Musk said SpaceX, the space travel-and-satellite company he founded, had "already withdrawn its request" for funds for the service. The Ukrainian military has been using Starlink connections during its campaign against Russian forces who invaded the country earlier this year, with officials describing the service as a crucial part of their war effort.

Canfor Pulp Temporarily Curtailing Intercontinental Pulp Mill; Cites Lack of Available Economic Fibre; Expects Regular Operations to Resume Oct. 24; Fibre for Pulp Mills 'Increasingly Constrained Due to the Impacts of the Decreasing Allowable Annual Cut, the End of the Mountain Pine Beetle Epidemic, Wildfires and Reduced Sawmill Capacity'

Expected Major Events for Tuesday

08:00/ITA: Aug Foreign Trade EU

08:30/UK: Jul Card Spending statistics

09:00/GER: Oct ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment

12:15/CAN: Sep Housing Starts

12:30/CAN: Aug International transactions in securities

12:55/US: 10/15 Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index

13:15/US: Sep Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization

14:00/US: Oct NAHB Housing Market Index

20:00/US: Aug Treasury International Capital Data

20:30/US: 10/14 API Weekly Statistical Bulletin

23:01/UK: Sep Scottish Retail Sales Monitor

23:01/UK: REC JobsOutlook survey

Expected Earnings for Tuesday

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd (ASA) is expected to report for 3Q.

Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) is expected to report $0.60 for 2Q.

AmeriServ Financial Inc (ASRV) is expected to report for 3Q.

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (AUBN) is expected to report for 3Q.

Bank First Corp (BFC) is expected to report $1.60 for 3Q.

Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) is expected to report $2.01 for 3Q.

Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) is expected to report $1.03 for 3Q.

Equity BancShares Inc (EQBK) is expected to report $0.81 for 3Q.

FNB Corp (FNB) is expected to report $0.36 for 3Q.

FTI Consulting (FCN) is expected to report $2.00 for 4Q.

First Horizon Corp (FHN) is expected to report $0.44 for 3Q.

Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) is expected to report $0.39 for 3Q.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) is expected to report $7.75 for 3Q.

Hancock Whitney Corp (HWC) is expected to report $1.53 for 3Q.

Hasbro Inc (HAS) is expected to report $1.41 for 3Q.

Home Bancorp (HBCP) is expected to report $1.29 for 3Q.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) is expected to report $0.98 for 3Q.

Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) is expected to report $0.93 for 3Q.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) is expected to report $2.49 for 3Q.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is expected to report $2.25 for 3Q.

Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) is expected to report $6.56 for 3Q.

Mercantile Bank Corp (MBWM) is expected to report $0.98 for 3Q.

Mueller Industries (MLI) is expected to report for 3Q.

Netflix Inc (NFLX) is expected to report $2.14 for 3Q.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NIC) is expected to report $1.73 for 3Q.

Omnicom Group (OMC) is expected to report $1.67 for 3Q.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc (ORRF) is expected to report $0.57 for 3Q.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP) is expected to report $1.90 for 3Q.

Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) is expected to report $0.04 for 3Q.

Signature Bank (SBNY) is expected to report $5.41 for 3Q.

Silvergate Capital Corp (SI) is expected to report for 3Q.

State Street Corp (STT) is expected to report $1.77 for 3Q.

Truist Financial Corp (TFC) is expected to report for 3Q.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) is expected to report $2.22 for 3Q.

United Community Banks (UCBI) is expected to report $0.74 for 3Q.

Waterstone Financial Inc (WSBF) is expected to report $0.29 for 3Q.

Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) is expected to report $2.02 for 3Q.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

Albertsons Cut to Neutral From Buy by Guggenheim

Church & Dwight Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Morgan Stanley

Citi Trends Raised to Hold From Reduce by Gordon Haskett

Clorox Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Morgan Stanley

Cloudflare Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo

Edgewell Personal Care Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley

First Republic Bank Raised to Strong Buy From Market Perform by Raymond James

FirstCash Holdings Raised to Neutral From Underperform by Credit Suisse

Fox Corp. Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Credit Suisse

Green Dot Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by William Blair

Hims & Hers Health Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler

Minerva Neurosciences Cut to Market Perform From Market Outperform by JMP Securities

NeuBase Therapeutics Cut to Neutral From Buy by Chardan Capital

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler

NMI Holdings Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Opendoor Technologies Cut to Sell From Neutral by Goldman Sachs

Prologis Raised to Sector Outperform From Sector Perform by Scotiabank

Radian Group Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Regeneron Pharma Cut to In-Line From Outperform by Evercore ISI Group

Solid Biosciences Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by SVB Leerink

Terreno Realty Cut to Sector Perform From Sector Outperform by Scotiabank

Westlake Cut to Hold From Buy by Deutsche Bank

