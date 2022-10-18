North American Morning Briefing: Mood Remains Upbeat as More Earnings Eyed

MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization for September; Canada Housing Starts for September; Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari speaks at Women Corporate Directors Minnesota Chapter event; earnings from Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson, Netflix

Opening Call:

Stock futures pointed to indexes extending their gains, as a combination of better-than-expected earnings and an easing of the turmoil in U.K. markets lifted investors' confidence.

Later in the day, investors will parse another batch of earnings, this time from Johnson & Johnson, Lockheed Martin, Goldman Sachs and Netflix, among others.

U.S. industrial production data are also due and are expected to register an increase in September.

Overseas stock indexes posted solid gains while the U.K. bond market was enjoying a rare day of calm as a report said the Bank of England was to further delay gilt sales.

However, the report was disputed later by the central bank.

Forex:

The dollar's recent falls are likely to prove temporary due to prospects of the Fed continuing to raise interest rates and while the global economy looks shaky, increasing demand for safe-haven assets, MUFG said.

"We see the broader dollar selloff as just a temporary correction lower while the Fed remains committed to tighter policy and fears over a hard landing for the global economy remain in focus."

Sterling has turned lower, and MUFG said the U.K.'s weak economic fundamentals should limit its scope for further gains after the U.K. government reversed plans for unfunded tax cuts.

"It is likely that financial conditions will remain tighter than prior to the mini-budget, undermining economic growth in the U.K.," MUFG said.

Tightening fiscal policy, including cutting spending, will increase the likelihood of a recession, while reducing support for energy costs from April could result in inflation remaining higher for longer.

"We aren't convinced that the U.K.'s weak macro fundamentals justify the pound continuing to strengthen once the initial relief rally fades."

Bonds:

The Bank of England will further delay the start of quantitative tightening, the process through which it sells the $950 billion of bonds it bought over the past decade in attempts to ease policy.

The start of quantitative tightening had already been pushed back from the beginning of this month after the British government inadvertently unleashed a surge in bond yields with plans for big tax cuts.

The BOE's top officials see a further delay to the bond-selling program as necessary to maintain market calm, the Financial Times reported Tuesday.

Energy:

Oil held modest gains in Europe, with continuing expectations that markets will tighten further following OPEC+'s production cut and an impending EU embargo on Russian crude supporting prices.

Reports that China will lockdown the manufacturing hub of Zhengzhou are undermining gains though.

"China is adhering to its zero-Covid policy, leaving little hope for any material demand revival this year. Investors are weighing tightening supplies against these demand headwinds," ANZ said.

Bloomberg News reported the White House is planning to release more barrels prior to the upcoming elections through SPR releases, citing unnamed sources.

SPI Asset Management said the clash between OPEC and the U.S. was heating up.

"Given OPEC's current stance on production, the US has every incentive to progress talks with Iran and Venezuela, especially ahead of the midterm elections."

Metals:

Copper was flat while gold futures edged down, with investors "watching the messaging from China's congress, Russia-Ukraine headlines, and rising interest rates," Peak Trading Research said.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

Microsoft Lays Off Employees After Slowdown in Earnings Growth

Microsoft Corp. laid off more employees this week, becoming the latest tech company to show signs of concern about future demand.

In July the software maker said it had plans to cut a number of positions, affecting less than 1% of its total workforce. At the time, Microsoft, which employs more than 200,000 people, said it was making the cuts as a part of a regular adjustment at the start of its fiscal year.

Publicis Raises 2022 Organic-Growth Guidance Again

Publicis Groupe SA upgraded its expectations for 2022 organic-revenue growth as it reported third-quarter results, saying that so far, it hasn't seen an impact from clients cutting spending despite signs the ad market could be slowing down.

The Paris-based advertising holding company, which owns agencies including Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett and Zenith, said it expects to deliver organic growth of 8.5% for the year, up from a previous estimate of 6% to 7%. Organic growth refers to the change in net revenue excluding the impacts of acquisitions, disposals and currency fluctuations.

Russia Wipes Out Exxon's Stake in Sakhalin Oil-and-Gas Project

The Kremlin has pushed Exxon Mobil Corp. out of a major Russian oil-and-gas project and transferred the Texas oil giant's stake to a Russian entity, according to the U.S. company.

Moscow blocked Exxon's efforts to transfer operatorship and sell its 30% stake in the Sakhalin-1 venture in Russia's Far East for months, and has now wiped out Exxon's stake entirely. Exxon on Monday described Moscow's move as expropriation and said it had pulled out of Russia.

FAA Pushes Boeing to Review Safety Documents on New 737 MAX Model

Federal air-safety regulators have asked Boeing Co. to launch a review of its safety paperwork for the 737 MAX 7, another setback for the plane maker's push to win approval for the jet before a year-end legal deadline.

The Federal Aviation Administration is unable to review the company's submissions "due to missing and incomplete information" related to cockpit crews' potential reactions to catastrophic hazards, according to an Oct. 12 agency letter viewed by The Wall Street Journal. Plane makers must meet such hurdles before regulators clear jets to carry passengers.

Intel Eyes Significantly Lower Valuation in IPO of Mobileye Unit

Intel Corp. is eyeing a significantly lower valuation than previously expected in the initial public offering of its Mobileye Global Inc. self-driving car unit, according to people familiar with the matter, in the latest sign of the beleaguered state of the new-issue market.

Mobileye, which was originally expected to land a roughly $50 billion valuation, is now set to target one that is under $20 billion and sell a smaller number of shares than originally planned, the people said. By selling fewer shares at a lower price, the company and its advisers are hoping to drum up interest that will push up the shares after they start trading, some of the people said.

Imerys Can Remain in Bankruptcy, Judge Rules

An insurer on Monday lost its fight to dismiss the bankruptcy of Imerys Talc America Inc., which sought protection from creditors three years ago.

The Manchester, N.H.-based RiverStone insurers said Imerys sold all of its mining operations in early 2021, leaving the company with virtually no business. The insurance company said Imerys has no valid reorganization prospects and that its bankruptcy should be thrown out for bad faith.

Bank of England Set to Further Delay Start of Bond Sales

The Bank of England will further delay the start of quantitative tightening, the process through which it sells the GBP838 billion ($950 billion) of bonds it bought over the past decade in attempts to ease policy.

The start of quantitative tightening had already been pushed back from the start of this month after the British government inadvertently unleashed a surge in bond yields with plans for big tax cuts. The BOE had to step in to start buying longer-dated bonds to give pension funds room to adjust and prevent many from going bankrupt.

RBA Can Still Keep Pace With Hikes By Global Peers If Required, Says Deputy Governor

SYDNEY-The Reserve Bank of Australia slowed the rate at which it has been raising interest rates earlier this month, but it could still outpace its global central bank peers over coming months if conditions warrant, RBA Deputy Gov. Michele Bullock said Tuesday.

"The Reserve Bank Board is making monetary policy decisions 11 times a year so it is regularly discussing the evidence on the economy and has more flexibility on the size and timing of rate increases," Ms. Bullock said in a speech to a finance industry conference.

Xi's Contradictory Vision for China

Chinese leader Xi Jinping's big moment is finally here. But as he prepares to begin a third term at the pinnacle of Chinese power, he risks squandering China's chance to become the world's top economy in pursuit of an ill-advised bid for self-reliance. That could be a historic mistake.

Mr. Xi can point to some major achievements. For one, China's income per capita reached more than $12,550 in 2021-about double the level in 2012 when he took the helm, and at the very edge of high-income status according to the World Bank's definition. Few would argue that China isn't now a "moderately prosperous society," a longtime aspiration enshrined in decades of Communist Party documents. China's environmental problems remain daunting, but the country has made steady progress.

European Union New Car Sales Rose in September for Second Straight Month

Passenger-car registrations across the European Union rose in September, marking the second consecutive month of growth in 2022, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, or ACEA, said.

New-car registrations--a reflection of sales--increased 9.6% on year to 787,870 vehicles in September, the ACEA said Tuesday. However, the increase was largely driven by the low base of comparison from the year-earlier period, when production was hit by the semiconductor shortage.

