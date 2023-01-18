North American Morning Briefing: More Earnings, -3

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) (FCCO) is expected to report $0.51 for 4Q.

First Horizon Corp (FHN) is expected to report for 4Q.

HB Fuller Co (FUL) is expected to report for 4Q.

IronNet Inc (IRNT) is expected to report for 3Q.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) is expected to report $2.50 for 4Q.

Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) is expected to report $0.32 for 4Q.

Lifecore Biomedical Inc (LFCR) is expected to report $-0.12 for 2Q.

Limestone Bancorp Inc (LMST) is expected to report $0.54 for 4Q.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc (ORRF) is expected to report $0.77 for 4Q.

PAM Transportation (PTSI) is expected to report for 4Q.

PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) is expected to report $4.01 for 4Q.

Parke Bancorp Inc (PKBK) is expected to report for 4Q.

Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) is expected to report for 4Q.

Preferred Bank Los Angeles (PFBC) is expected to report $2.38 for 4Q.

Prologis Inc (PLD) is expected to report $0.66 for 4Q.

Schmitt Industries (SMIT) is expected to report for 1Q.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) is expected to report $0.92 for 4Q.

Union Bankshares Inc (UNB) is expected to report for 4Q.

Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) is expected to report $2.57 for 4Q.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

Americold Realty Trust Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities

AO Smith Cut to Hold From Buy by Loop Capital

AutoNation Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley

AvalonBay Raised to Buy From Hold by Truist Securities

Bandwidth Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler

Bank of America Cut to Underweight From Neutral by Piper Sandler

Broadwind Raised to Buy From Neutral by HC Wainwright & Co.

Brookdale Senior Living Cut to Hold From Buy by Stifel

Cadence Design Systems Raised to Overweight From Neutral by Atlantic Equities

Casa Systems Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Northland Capital Markets

CenterPoint Energy Cut to Sector Weight From Overweight by Keybanc

CH Robinson Worldwide Cut to Underperform From Neutral by B of A Securities

Cheesecake Factory Cut to Neutral From Buy by Citigroup

Chipotle Mexican Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Church & Dwight Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Credit Suisse

Church & Dwight Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley

Cloudflare Cut to Sell From Neutral by Guggenheim

Cognex Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley

ConocoPhillips Cut to Sector Perform From Sector Outperform by Scotiabank

Constellation Energy Cut to Sector Perform From Outperform by RBC Capital

D&B Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities

Darling Ingredients Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Stephens & Co.

DigitalOcean Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler

Domino's Pizza Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley

Dow Cut to Hold From Buy by Fermium Research

Duck Creek Technologies Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James

DuPont de Nemours Cut to Hold From Buy by Deutsche Bank

Eastman Chemical Cut to Hold From Buy by Deutsche Bank

EMCOR Cut to Sector Weight From Overweight by Keybanc

Equity Residential Raised to Buy From Hold by Truist Securities

Extra Space Storage Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities

Fidelity National Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Barclays

First Advantage Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities

Global Payments Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley

Green Plains Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Stephens & Co.

Greenbrier Cos Cut to Underperform From Neutral by B of A Securities

Hallador Energy Cut to Neutral From Buy by B. Riley Securities

Huntsman Cut to Hold From Buy by Deutsche Bank

Ingredion Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Stephens & Co.

Inogen Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by William Blair

Kimco Realty Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities

Krispy Kreme Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Kroger Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Morgan Stanley

Microsoft Cut to Sell From Neutral by Guggenheim

Mid-America Apartment Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities

MYR Group Cut to Sector Weight From Overweight by Keybanc

National Fuel Gas Cut to Sector Perform From Sector Outperform by Scotiabank

National Vision Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Nevro Cut to Neutral From Buy by Citigroup

Old Dominion Freight Raised to Neutral From Underperform by B of A Securities

Palo Alto Networks Cut to Neutral From Buy by Guggenheim

Paychex Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Barclays

Pfizer Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo

Plexus Cut to Neutral From Buy by Sidoti & Co.

Portillo's Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley

ResMed Raised to Overweight From Neutral by JP Morgan

Reynolds Cnsmr Products Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Credit Suisse

RingCentral Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler

Roku Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities

SJW Group Cut to Sector Perform From Outperform by RBC Capital

Snap Cut to Market Perform From Market Outperform by JMP Securities

Southern Co Cut to Sector Weight From Overweight by Keybanc

Splunk Cut to Neutral From Buy by Guggenheim

Stronghold Digital Mining Cut to Neutral From Buy by B. Riley Securities

Sweetgreen Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Syneos Health Cut to Underweight From Overweight by Barclays

Tetra Tech Raised to Overweight From Sector Weight by Keybanc

Texas Roadhouse Cut to Outperform From Strong Buy by Raymond James

Trean Insurance Cut to Market Perform From Market Outperform by JMP Securities

Under Armour Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Exane BNP Paribas

Upland Software Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James

Valero Energy Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by BMO Capital

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by SVB Leerink

Wayfair Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Morgan Stanley

Wells Fargo Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies

Wells Fargo Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler

Wendy's Cut to Hold From Buy by Deutsche Bank

Workday Cut to Sell From Neutral by Guggenheim

World Wrestling Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Wells Fargo

Zscaler Cut to Neutral From Buy by Guggenheim

