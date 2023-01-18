North American Morning Briefing: More Earnings, -3

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) (FCCO) is expected to report $0.51 for 4Q.
First Horizon Corp (FHN) is expected to report for 4Q.
HB Fuller Co (FUL) is expected to report for 4Q.
IronNet Inc (IRNT) is expected to report for 3Q.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) is expected to report $2.50 for 4Q.
Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) is expected to report $0.32 for 4Q.
Lifecore Biomedical Inc (LFCR) is expected to report $-0.12 for 2Q.
Limestone Bancorp Inc (LMST) is expected to report $0.54 for 4Q.
Orrstown Financial Services Inc (ORRF) is expected to report $0.77 for 4Q.
PAM Transportation (PTSI) is expected to report for 4Q.
PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) is expected to report $4.01 for 4Q.
Parke Bancorp Inc (PKBK) is expected to report for 4Q.
Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) is expected to report for 4Q.
Preferred Bank Los Angeles (PFBC) is expected to report $2.38 for 4Q.
Prologis Inc (PLD) is expected to report $0.66 for 4Q.
Schmitt Industries (SMIT) is expected to report for 1Q.
Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) is expected to report $0.92 for 4Q.
Union Bankshares Inc (UNB) is expected to report for 4Q.
Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) is expected to report $2.57 for 4Q.
ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS
Americold Realty Trust Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities
AO Smith Cut to Hold From Buy by Loop Capital
AutoNation Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley
AvalonBay Raised to Buy From Hold by Truist Securities
Bandwidth Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler
Bank of America Cut to Underweight From Neutral by Piper Sandler
Broadwind Raised to Buy From Neutral by HC Wainwright & Co.
Brookdale Senior Living Cut to Hold From Buy by Stifel
Cadence Design Systems Raised to Overweight From Neutral by Atlantic Equities
Casa Systems Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Northland Capital Markets
CenterPoint Energy Cut to Sector Weight From Overweight by Keybanc
CH Robinson Worldwide Cut to Underperform From Neutral by B of A Securities
Cheesecake Factory Cut to Neutral From Buy by Citigroup
Chipotle Mexican Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley
Church & Dwight Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Credit Suisse
Church & Dwight Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley
Cloudflare Cut to Sell From Neutral by Guggenheim
Cognex Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley
ConocoPhillips Cut to Sector Perform From Sector Outperform by Scotiabank
Constellation Energy Cut to Sector Perform From Outperform by RBC Capital
D&B Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities
Darling Ingredients Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Stephens & Co.
DigitalOcean Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler
Domino's Pizza Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley
Dow Cut to Hold From Buy by Fermium Research
Duck Creek Technologies Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James
DuPont de Nemours Cut to Hold From Buy by Deutsche Bank
Eastman Chemical Cut to Hold From Buy by Deutsche Bank
EMCOR Cut to Sector Weight From Overweight by Keybanc
Equity Residential Raised to Buy From Hold by Truist Securities
Extra Space Storage Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities
Fidelity National Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Barclays
First Advantage Cut to Neutral From Buy by B of A Securities
Global Payments Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley
Green Plains Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Stephens & Co.
Greenbrier Cos Cut to Underperform From Neutral by B of A Securities
Hallador Energy Cut to Neutral From Buy by B. Riley Securities
Huntsman Cut to Hold From Buy by Deutsche Bank
Ingredion Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Stephens & Co.
Inogen Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by William Blair
Kimco Realty Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities
Krispy Kreme Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley
Kroger Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Morgan Stanley
Microsoft Cut to Sell From Neutral by Guggenheim
Mid-America Apartment Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities
MYR Group Cut to Sector Weight From Overweight by Keybanc
National Fuel Gas Cut to Sector Perform From Sector Outperform by Scotiabank
National Vision Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley
Nevro Cut to Neutral From Buy by Citigroup
Old Dominion Freight Raised to Neutral From Underperform by B of A Securities
Palo Alto Networks Cut to Neutral From Buy by Guggenheim
Paychex Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Barclays
Pfizer Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Wells Fargo
Plexus Cut to Neutral From Buy by Sidoti & Co.
Portillo's Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley
ResMed Raised to Overweight From Neutral by JP Morgan
Reynolds Cnsmr Products Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Credit Suisse
RingCentral Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler
Roku Cut to Hold From Buy by Truist Securities
SJW Group Cut to Sector Perform From Outperform by RBC Capital
Snap Cut to Market Perform From Market Outperform by JMP Securities
Southern Co Cut to Sector Weight From Overweight by Keybanc
Splunk Cut to Neutral From Buy by Guggenheim
Stronghold Digital Mining Cut to Neutral From Buy by B. Riley Securities
Sweetgreen Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley
Syneos Health Cut to Underweight From Overweight by Barclays
Tetra Tech Raised to Overweight From Sector Weight by Keybanc
Texas Roadhouse Cut to Outperform From Strong Buy by Raymond James
Trean Insurance Cut to Market Perform From Market Outperform by JMP Securities
Under Armour Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Exane BNP Paribas
Upland Software Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James
Valero Energy Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by BMO Capital
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by SVB Leerink
Wayfair Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Morgan Stanley
Wells Fargo Cut to Hold From Buy by Jefferies
Wells Fargo Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler
Wendy's Cut to Hold From Buy by Deutsche Bank
Workday Cut to Sell From Neutral by Guggenheim
World Wrestling Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Wells Fargo
Zscaler Cut to Neutral From Buy by Guggenheim
