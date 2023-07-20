Heritage Financial Corp (HFWA) is expected to report $0.48 for 2Q.
Home BancShares Inc (HOMB) is expected to report $0.51 for 2Q.
Insteel Industries (IIIN) is expected to report $0.44 for 3Q.
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is expected to report $1.89 for 2Q.
KS Bancorp Inc (KSBI) is expected to report for 2Q.
Kenvue Inc (KVUE) is expected to report for 2Q.
KeyCorp (KEY) is expected to report $0.31 for 2Q.
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) is expected to report for 2Q.
ManpowerGroup (MAN) is expected to report $1.62 for 2Q.
MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX) is expected to report $1.57 for 2Q.
Marsh & McLennan (MMC) is expected to report $2.03 for 2Q.
Mullen Group (MLLGF,MTL.T) is expected to report $0.33 for 2Q.
NeuroMetrix Inc (NURO) is expected to report for 2Q.
Newmont Corp (NEM) is expected to report $0.47 for 2Q.
Peoples Financial Services Corp (PFIS) is expected to report $1.06 for 2Q.
Philip Morris International Inc (PM) is expected to report $1.48 for 2Q.
Pool Corp (POOL) is expected to report $6.22 for 2Q.
S&T Bancorp Inc (STBA) is expected to report $0.89 for 2Q.
Snap-On Inc (SNA) is expected to report $4.54 for 2Q.
Synovus Financial (SNV) is expected to report $1.15 for 2Q.
Taylor Devices (TAYD) is expected to report for 4Q.
Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) is expected to report $0.95 for 2Q.
The Travelers Companies (TRV) is expected to report $2.27 for 2Q.
Truist Financial Corp (TFC) is expected to report for 2Q.
WNS (Holdings) Ltd - ADR (WNS) is expected to report $0.60 for 1Q.
Webster Financial Corp (WBS) is expected to report $1.47 for 2Q.
Westamerica Bancorp (WABC) is expected to report $1.39 for 2Q.
ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS
bluebird bio Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities
Celsius Holdings Cut to Hold From Buy by Maxim Group
Cheniere Energy Partners Raised to Buy From Neutral by UBS
Cinemark Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan
Cisco Systems Raised to Overweight From Neutral by JP Morgan
Compass Cut to Hold From Buy by Gordon Haskett
Forward Air Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Baird
Hancock Whitney Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler
Hancock Whitney Cut to Outperform From Strong Buy by Raymond James
Helmerich & Payne Raised to Buy From Hold by Benchmark
Hershey Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Exane BNP Paribas
Intuit Raised to Neutral From Underperform by Exane BNP Paribas
Joby Aviation Cut to Underweight From Neutral by JP Morgan
Opendoor Technologies Cut to Underperform From Hold by Gordon Haskett
PotlatchDeltic Cut to Sector Perform From Outperform by RBC Capital
ProPetro Holding Raised to Buy From Hold by Benchmark
Redfin Cut to Underperform From Hold by Gordon Haskett
Ribbon Communications Shares Rise 13% After Contract in Australia
Snowflake Raised to Neutral From Underperform by Exane BNP Paribas
Sunnova Energy Intl Cut to Neutral From Buy by Citigroup
Tapestry Cut to Mixed From Positive by OTR Global
