Heritage Financial Corp (HFWA) is expected to report $0.48 for 2Q.

Home BancShares Inc (HOMB) is expected to report $0.51 for 2Q.

Insteel Industries (IIIN) is expected to report $0.44 for 3Q.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is expected to report $1.89 for 2Q.

KS Bancorp Inc (KSBI) is expected to report for 2Q.

Kenvue Inc (KVUE) is expected to report for 2Q.

KeyCorp (KEY) is expected to report $0.31 for 2Q.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) is expected to report for 2Q.

ManpowerGroup (MAN) is expected to report $1.62 for 2Q.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX) is expected to report $1.57 for 2Q.

Marsh & McLennan (MMC) is expected to report $2.03 for 2Q.

Mullen Group (MLLGF,MTL.T) is expected to report $0.33 for 2Q.

NeuroMetrix Inc (NURO) is expected to report for 2Q.

Newmont Corp (NEM) is expected to report $0.47 for 2Q.

Peoples Financial Services Corp (PFIS) is expected to report $1.06 for 2Q.

Philip Morris International Inc (PM) is expected to report $1.48 for 2Q.

Pool Corp (POOL) is expected to report $6.22 for 2Q.

S&T Bancorp Inc (STBA) is expected to report $0.89 for 2Q.

Snap-On Inc (SNA) is expected to report $4.54 for 2Q.

Synovus Financial (SNV) is expected to report $1.15 for 2Q.

Taylor Devices (TAYD) is expected to report for 4Q.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) is expected to report $0.95 for 2Q.

The Travelers Companies (TRV) is expected to report $2.27 for 2Q.

Truist Financial Corp (TFC) is expected to report for 2Q.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd - ADR (WNS) is expected to report $0.60 for 1Q.

Webster Financial Corp (WBS) is expected to report $1.47 for 2Q.

Westamerica Bancorp (WABC) is expected to report $1.39 for 2Q.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

bluebird bio Raised to Buy From Neutral by B of A Securities

Celsius Holdings Cut to Hold From Buy by Maxim Group

Cheniere Energy Partners Raised to Buy From Neutral by UBS

Cinemark Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan

Cisco Systems Raised to Overweight From Neutral by JP Morgan

Compass Cut to Hold From Buy by Gordon Haskett

Forward Air Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Baird

Hancock Whitney Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler

Hancock Whitney Cut to Outperform From Strong Buy by Raymond James

Helmerich & Payne Raised to Buy From Hold by Benchmark

Hershey Raised to Outperform From Neutral by Exane BNP Paribas

Intuit Raised to Neutral From Underperform by Exane BNP Paribas

Joby Aviation Cut to Underweight From Neutral by JP Morgan

Opendoor Technologies Cut to Underperform From Hold by Gordon Haskett

PotlatchDeltic Cut to Sector Perform From Outperform by RBC Capital

ProPetro Holding Raised to Buy From Hold by Benchmark

Redfin Cut to Underperform From Hold by Gordon Haskett

Ribbon Communications Shares Rise 13% After Contract in Australia

Snowflake Raised to Neutral From Underperform by Exane BNP Paribas

Sunnova Energy Intl Cut to Neutral From Buy by Citigroup

Tapestry Cut to Mixed From Positive by OTR Global

