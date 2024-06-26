June 26, 2024 at 06:24 am EDT

All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

Expected Earnings for Wednesday

AGF Management Ltd - Class B (AGF.B.T) is expected to report $0.36 for 2Q.

AeroVironment Inc (AVAV) is expected to report $0.03 for 4Q.

Anterix Inc (ATEX) is expected to report $-0.46 for 4Q.

Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) is expected to report $-0.04 for 4Q.

Bird Global Inc (BRDSQ) is expected to report for 1Q.

BlackBerry Ltd (BB,BB.T) is expected to report $-0.08 for 1Q.

Burcon NutraScience Corp (BU.T,BUR) is expected to report for 4Q.

CURO Group Holdings Corp (CUROQ) is expected to report $0.64 for 1Q.

Concentrix Corp (CNXC) is expected to report $0.85 for 2Q.

Daktronics Inc (DAKT) is expected to report $0.16 for 4Q.

Encision Inc (ECIA) is expected to report for 4Q.

Franklin Covey Co (FC) is expected to report $0.39 for 3Q.

Friedman Industries (FRD) is expected to report for 4Q.

General Mills Inc (GIS) is expected to report $1.00 for 4Q.

HB Fuller Co (FUL) is expected to report $0.93 for 2Q.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) is expected to report $0.63 for 2Q.

Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU) is expected to report for 4Q.

Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI) is expected to report $0.11 for 2Q.

Micron Technology Inc (MU) is expected to report $0.29 for 3Q.

MillerKnoll Inc (MLKN) is expected to report $0.47 for 4Q.

Nemaura Medical Inc (NMRD) is expected to report for 1Q.

NovaGold Resources Inc (NG,NG.T) is expected to report $-0.02 for 2Q.

Paychex Inc (PAYX) is expected to report $1.10 for 4Q.

SunPower Corp (SPWR) is expected to report $-0.27 for 1Q.

Techprecision Corp (TPCS) is expected to report for 4Q.

UniFirst Corp (UNF) is expected to report $1.70 for 3Q.

Wrap Technologies Inc (WRAP) is expected to report for 1Q.

mdf commerce inc (MDF.T) is expected to report for 4Q.

Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

10x Genomics Cut to Neutral From Buy by Guggenheim

Alimera Sciences Cut to Hold From Buy by Maxim Group

Alimera Sciences Cut to Neutral From Buy by Alliance Global Partners

Alimera Sciences Cut to Neutral From Buy by HC Wainwright & Co.

Ball Corp Raised to Buy From Hold by Truist Securities

Beyond Air Cut to Neutral From Buy by BTIG

CH Robinson Worldwide Raised to Outperform From In-Line by Evercore ISI Group

Cloudflare Raised to Neutral From Sell by UBS

Credo Technology Raised to Buy From Hold by TD Cowen

DoubleVerify Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Eversource Energy Raised to Neutral From Underperform by B of A Securities

Gap Inc Raised to Buy From Hold by TD Cowen

Honest Raised to Buy From Hold by Loop Capital

Hub Group Cut to In-Line From Outperform by Evercore ISI Group

Intra-Cellular Therapies Cut to Neutral From Buy by UBS

Marqeta Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo

Old Dominion Freight Cut to In-Line From Outperform by Evercore ISI Group

PENN Entertainment Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Raymond James

ResMed Cut to Perform From Outperform by Oppenheimer

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-26-24 0622ET