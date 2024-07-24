July 24, 2024 at 06:36 am EDT

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc - A Share (BXMT) is expected to report $0.42 for 2Q.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY) is expected to report $-0.21 for 2Q.

CME Group Inc (CME) is expected to report $2.48 for 2Q.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc (CFFN) is expected to report $0.11 for 3Q.

DallasNews Corp (DALN) is expected to report for 2Q.

Evercore Inc - Class A (EVR) is expected to report $1.51 for 2Q.

Farmers National Banc Corp (FMNB) is expected to report $0.33 for 2Q.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Inc (FDBC) is expected to report for 2Q.

Fiserv Inc (FI) is expected to report $1.48 for 2Q.

Fortive Corp (FTV) is expected to report $0.61 for 2Q.

General Dynamics Corp (GD) is expected to report $3.33 for 2Q.

Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI) is expected to report $9.23 for 2Q.

Healthcare Services Group Inc (HCSG) is expected to report $0.20 for 2Q.

HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI) is expected to report $0.73 for 4Q.

Interpublic Group of Cos (IPG) is expected to report $0.55 for 2Q.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) is expected to report $1.26 for 4Q.

Navient Corp (NAVI) is expected to report $0.43 for 2Q.

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) is expected to report $0.94 for 2Q.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) is expected to report $1.45 for 2Q.

Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) is expected to report $0.98 for 2Q.

PROG Holdings Inc (PRG) is expected to report $0.67 for 2Q.

Popular Inc (BPOP) is expected to report $2.12 for 2Q.

Prosperity Bancshares inc (PB) is expected to report $1.13 for 2Q.

Rogers Communications Inc - Class B (RCI,RCI.A.T,RCI.B.T) is expected to report $0.96 for 2Q.

Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) is expected to report $3.29 for 2Q.

Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) is expected to report $-1.36 for 2Q.

Simmons First National Corp - Class A (SFNC) is expected to report $0.31 for 2Q.

Sterling Bancorp Inc (SBT) is expected to report $0.04 for 2Q.

Stifel Financial Corp (SF) is expected to report $1.40 for 2Q.

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT) is expected to report $0.84 for 2Q.

SunPower Corp (SPWR) is expected to report $-0.25 for 1Q.

TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) is expected to report $1.82 for 3Q.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) is expected to report $1.90 for 2Q.

Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) is expected to report $3.69 for 2Q.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) is expected to report $3.75 for 2Q.

Travel + Leisure Co (TNL) is expected to report $1.41 for 2Q.

United Community Banks (UCBI) is expected to report $0.51 for 2Q.

Wabash National Corp (WNC) is expected to report $0.56 for 2Q.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

American Airlines Group Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Bernstein

Azek Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by BMO Capital

Coinbase Raised to Buy From Neutral by Citigroup

CrowdStrike Holdings Cut to Hold From Buy by HSBC

Darden Restaurants Cut to Hold From Buy by TD Cowen

Dime Community Bancshares Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler

EQT Corp Raised to Overweight From Neutral by JP Morgan

Equinix Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Wells Fargo

eXp World Holdings Raised to Neutral From Sell by BTIG

Johnson & Johnson Cut to Neutral From Outperform by Daiwa Capital

Krispy Kreme Raised to Buy From Hold by HSBC

MEI Pharma Cut to Hold From Buy by Laidlaw & Co.

Skechers Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley

Snap Raised to Equal-Weight From Underweight by Morgan Stanley

Under Armour Cut to Underweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley

