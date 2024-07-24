OPENING CALL

Nasdaq futures slid on Wednesday following poorly received earnings reports from Tesla, and, to a lesser extent Alphabet, contributing to a risk-off tone in global markets.

Benchmark Treasury yields were little changed.

Investors await another heavy day of earnings including results from AT&T ahead of the market open, and IBM and Ford after the close.

Overseas Markets

European equities were in the red, weighed by the disappointing U.S. results and after Deutsche warned on profits .

More bad news for European luxury stocks and weak PMI readings for the eurozone and Germany added to the gloom.

Postmarket Movers

Assure Holdings said in a filing with the SEC that Nasdaq will delist its stock, and trading of the company's securities will be suspended at the start of trading on Wednesday. Shares fell more than 27%.

Manhattan Associates' results beat expectations and shares rose 8%.

Premarket Movers

Alphabet's earnings sparked concerns about heavy spending on AI, and slowing ad sales growth and its shares fell.

Mattel posted another decline in sales and its shares edged higher, having slid in Tuesday's session.

Tesla's profit tumbled in the second quarter and shares fell more than 8%.

Visa's results showed a slowdown in overall U.S. volume growth and stock fell 3%.

Watch For:

New Home Sales for June; EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report; Canada New House Prices for June; Bank of Canada Interest Rate Decision

Today's Healdlines/Must Reads:

- The Hottest Job Market in a Generation Is Over

- Tesla's Auto Woes Crash Elon Musk's AI Dreams

- What Would a Harris Presidency Mean for the Economy?

MARKET WRAPS

Forex:

The dollar is unlikey to move much if upcoming U.S. economic data cements expectations for a rapid interest-rate cutting cycle by the Fed in coming months, Commerzbank said.

A first rate cut in September is now almost fully priced in and the market sees a good chance of two more cuts before year-end.

"However, I would expect a stronger movement if the data cast doubt on market expectations."

Market expectations for a U.K. rate cut in August could rise above 50% if the Bank of Canada cuts rates in a decision at 0945 ET, and sterling could fall, ING said.

The yen strengthened further against the dollar, after data showed a jump in Japanese service sector activity.

Capital Economics expects the Fed's possible rate cuts would help recover the value of the yen against the dollar next year.

Bonds:

The term premium looks low in 10-year Treasurys and there is room for it to rise, TD Securities said, with its own model implying 55 basis points of upside to current estimates.

The Treasury yield curve is still flat but there are some silver linings on the fundamental side for those betting on higher term premiums.

"But the jury is still out on whether the macro outlook is radically different from the pre-Covid era."

Trend growth is moderating, inflation uncertainty is falling, and demographic aging continues.

A growing share of price-inelastic buyers of Treasurys has kept the yield curve flatter for now, but the yield curve could steepen, especially as the fiscal outlook supports the case for larger term premiums, TD Securities said.

"However, the historical relationship between deficits and a steeper curve isn't as strong as it once was."

TD Securities also expects the U.S. five- to 30-year Treasury yield curve to steepen, even if the Fed doesn't cut rates.

"We...also see a path toward larger term premiums and a steeper curve driven by structurally higher long-term yields."

Energy:

Oil prices edged higher, supported by reports that U.S. crude inventories fell again last week after prices came under pressure in the previous session.

"We still believe that the fundamentals support prices moving higher from current levels over the remainder of the third quarter on the back of a deficit environment," ING said.

Metals:

Gold prices edged higher as traders await key U.S. economic and inflation data later this week.

Positive sentiment is also supported by prospects of stronger physical demand in India after the government slashed its imports tax on gold to 6% from 15%.

The move "should support jewellery manufacturing in the world's second-biggest consumer of the precious metal" and "adds to an already favourable backdrop for demand," ANZ said.

Copper extended recent losses, reflecting continued weak sentiment over the disappointing lack of measures to boost economic growth at China's Third Plenum, ANZ said.

It might find support from improved sentiment in India, however, as the government said it will continue spending on infrastructure, according to its latest budget.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

Apple Under Investigation in Spain Over Treatment of App Store Developers

Spanish antitrust officials launched an investigation into Apple, saying the iPhone maker might be imposing unfair conditions on developers who rely on its App Store to distribute their applications.

The country's National Markets and Competition Commission, known as CNMC, said it is probing Apple's treatment of developers to ascertain whether the tech giant is engaging in anti-competitive practices in breach of Spanish and European Union legislation.

Nvidia Stock Falls. What Alphabet's AI Spending Plans Mean for the Chip Maker.

Nvidia looked set to fall on Wednesday in the wake of Google parent Alphabet's quarterly earnings.

The report contained mixed signals for the Magnificent Seven semiconductor stock, which dropped 1.8% to $120.43 in premarket trading. The AI chip maker's shares had fallen 0.8% on Tuesday.

Lysol-Maker Reckitt to Sell Some Home-Care Brands, Review Infant Formula Unit in Shake-Up

Reckitt Benckiser, the consumer-goods giant that makes Lysol and Durex condoms, said it would sell off some of its home-care brands and launch a strategic review of its troubled infant-formula unit Mead Johnson as it seeks to streamline its business with a major overhaul.

Reckitt said Wednesday that it aimed to exit its portfolio of home-care brands that are no longer core by the end of 2025 as it refocuses on its high-margin "powerbrands," like Lysol, in a bid to be more efficient.

It's Trump vs. Harris. Brokerage Stocks Are One Way to Profit.

About a week after Donald Trump turned his head, saving himself from an assassin's bullet, President Joe Biden surprisingly terminated his re-election campaign. Vice President Kamala Harris is the presumptive Democratic nominee, but Trump remains the front-runner.

With the battle for the White House in November now clear, prepare for a wave of stock market volatility as investors try to maneuver among various outcomes.

New Stock ETFs Offer 100% Price Protection. This Is the Big Risk.

No downside risk-it's the dream of every stock investor. While so-called buffer exchange-traded funds that hedge the downside risk on indexes like the S&P 500 have been around since 2018, they previously seemed like a bad deal. In exchange for a significantly capped upside of their benchmarks' returns, they typically protected investors only from the first 10% or 20% of market losses.

That's no longer the case, thanks to the newer 100% buffer ETFs. In the past year, four investment firms-Innovator Capital Management, BlackRock's iShares, Calamos Investments, and First Trust-have launched ETFs promising complete downside protection. And their upside caps, or maximum positive annual returns, are in the 8% to 11% range-close to the long-term historical average return for stocks.

Trump Campaign Files Complaint to Block Biden Transferring War Chest to Harris

The Trump campaign filed a long-shot challenge to block Vice President Kamala Harris from campaign funds in what used to be the joint Biden-Harris war chest, in a complaint filed Tuesday with the Federal Election Commission.

Former President Donald Trump's campaign claims Harris fraudulently grabbed funds contributed to a different candidate in the launch of her own presidential campaign, according to a letter to the commission viewed by The Wall Street Journal.

TODAY IN CANADA

Earnings:

Aecon Group 2Q

Celestica 2Q

Methanex 2Q

Newmont 2Q

Rogers Communications 2Q

Suncor Energy 2Q

Teck Resources 2Q

Waste Connections 2Q

West Fraser Timber 2Q

Whitecap Resources 2Q

Economic Indicators (ET):

0830 Jun New Housing Price Index

0945 Bank of Canada Interest Rate Announcement

Stocks to Watch:

Pulse Seismic 2Q EPS C$0.03; 2Q Rev C$6.3M; Declares Quarterly Dividend of C$0.015; Special Dividend of C$0.05

VIP Entertainment Technologies Announces Delay in Filing of Annual Financial Statements Due to Resignation of Auditors, CFO Change; Cease Trade Order to Be in Effect Until Filings Made; Anticipates Filing on or About Sept. 28

WildBrain Announces New $415M Senior Secured Credit Facility

Expected Major Events for Wednesday

00:30/JPN: Jul Japan Flash Manufacturing PMI

05:00/JPN: Jun Supermarket sales

06:00/GER: Jul GfK consumer climate survey

07:15/FRA: Jul France Flash PMI

07:30/GER: Jul Germany Flash PMI

08:30/UK: Jul Flash UK PMI

11:00/US: 07/19 MBA Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey

12:30/CAN: Jun New Housing Price Index

12:30/US: Jun Advance Economic Indicators Report

13:45/CAN: Bank of Canada interest rate announcement

13:45/US: Jul US Flash Manufacturing PMI

13:45/US: Jul US Flash Services PMI

14:00/US: Jun New Residential Sales

14:30/US: 07/19 EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report

23:01/UK: Jun UK monthly automotive manufacturing figures

23:30/JPN: May Final Labour Survey - Earnings, Employment & Hours Worked

23:50/JPN: Jun Services Producer Price Index

All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

Expected Earnings for Wednesday

AT&T Inc (T) is expected to report $0.54 for 2Q.

Amphenol Corp (APH) is expected to report $0.42 for 2Q.

