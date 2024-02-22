February 22, 2024 at 06:20 am EST

Teck Declares Dividend of 12.5c; Board Authorized Up to $500M Share Buyback; Planned Repurchase Reflect Distribution in Respect of 30% of Proceeds From Minority Sale of Steelmaking-Coal Business to Nippon Steel

Expected Major Events for Thursday

00:30/JPN: Feb Japan Flash Manufacturing PMI

05:00/JPN: Jan Steel Production

05:00/JPN: Jan Supermarket sales

05:30/JPN: Jan Tokyo area department store sales

05:30/JPN: Jan Nationwide department store sales

07:45/FRA: Feb Monthly business survey (goods-producing industries)

08:15/FRA: Feb France Flash PMI

08:30/GER: Feb Germany Flash PMI

09:00/ITA: Jan CPI

09:30/UK: Feb Flash UK PMI

11:00/FRA: 4Q OECD trade statistics release

13:00/RUS: Weekly International Reserves

13:30/CAN: Dec Employment Insurance

13:30/CAN: Dec Retail trade

13:30/US: Jan Chicago Fed National Activity Index (CFNAI)

13:30/US: 02/17 Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report - Initial Claims

14:45/US: Feb US Flash Manufacturing PMI

14:45/US: Feb US Flash Services PMI

15:00/US: 4Q Advance Quarterly Services

15:00/US: Jan Existing Home Sales

15:30/US: 02/16 EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report

16:00/US: 02/16 EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report

21:30/US: Federal Discount Window Borrowings

21:30/US: Foreign Central Bank Holdings

All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

Expected Earnings for Thursday

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) is expected to report $1.44 for 4Q.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) is expected to report $0.08 for 4Q.

Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) is expected to report for 4Q.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADXS) is expected to report for 4Q.

Capstone Copper Corp (CS.T) is expected to report for 4Q.

Cascades is expected to report for 4Q.

Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) is expected to report $2.56 for 4Q.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) is expected to report $0.89 for 4Q.

City Office REIT Inc (CIO) is expected to report $-0.05 for 4Q.

Denbury Inc (DEN) is expected to report for 4Q.

Dominion Energy (D) is expected to report $0.36 for 4Q.

Donegal Group (DGICA,DGICB) is expected to report $0.22 for 4Q.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN) is expected to report for 4Q.

Entergy Corp (ETR) is expected to report $0.52 for 4Q.

Glatfelter Corp (GLT) is expected to report for 4Q.

Granite Construction Inc (GVA) is expected to report $0.86 for 4Q.

H&E Equipment Services (HEES) is expected to report $1.22 for 4Q.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY) is expected to report for 4Q.

Hyatt Hotels (H) is expected to report $0.30 for 4Q.

Installed Building Products Inc (IBP) is expected to report $2.00 for 4Q.

Kaltura Inc (KLTR) is expected to report for 4Q.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) is expected to report $0.52 for 4Q.

LKQ Corp (LKQ) is expected to report $0.69 for 4Q.

Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) is expected to report $-0.58 for 4Q.

Loblaw Cos Ltd (L.T,LBLCF) is expected to report $1.93 for 4Q.

MFA Financial Inc (MFA) is expected to report for 4Q.

N-able Inc (NABL) is expected to report for 4Q.

Newmark Group Inc (NMRK) is expected to report $0.22 for 4Q.

Newmont Corp (NEM) is expected to report $0.28 for 4Q.

PG&E Corp (PCG) is expected to report $0.47 for 4Q.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) is expected to report $5.34 for 4Q.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc (PLYM) is expected to report $-0.04 for 4Q.

Polaris Renewable Energy is expected to report for 4Q.

Pool Corp (POOL) is expected to report $1.26 for 4Q.

Primo Water Corp (PRMW,PRMW.T) is expected to report for 4Q.

Shyft Group Inc (SHYF) is expected to report for 4Q.

Standard Motor Products Inc (SMP) is expected to report $0.62 for 4Q.

Talkspace Inc (TALK) is expected to report for 4Q.

Teck Resources Ltd - Class B (TECK,TECK.A.T,TECK.B.T) is expected to report $1.32 for 4Q.

Trinity Industries (TRN) is expected to report $0.64 for 4Q.

Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

Amplitude Cut to Sector Perform From Sector Outperform by Scotiabank

BioXcel Therapeutics Cut to Neutral From Buy by UBS

Compass Cut to Underperform From Hold by Gordon Haskett

COPT Defense Raised to Buy From Hold by Jefferies

Discover Financial Cut to Peer Perform From Outperform by Wolfe Research

Discover Financial Cut to Sector Perform From Outperform by RBC Capital

Eli Lilly Cut to Hold From Buy by DZ Bank

Fathom Digital Mfg. Cut to Hold From Buy by Needham

Hackett Group Raised to Buy From Hold by Craig-Hallum

Home Depot Cut to Reduce From Hold by HSBC

HomeTrust Bancshares Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Norfolk Southern Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Barclays

Palo Alto Networks Cut to Hold From Buy by Loop Capital

Palo Alto Networks Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Northland Capital Markets

Palo Alto Networks Cut to Neutral From Buy by Rosenblatt

Palo Alto Networks Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler

Rapt Therapeutics Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Leerink Partners

Rapt Therapeutics Cut to Neutral From Buy by HC Wainwright & Co.

Rapt Therapeutics Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan

Steven Madden Cut to Hold From Buy by Williams Trading

Vizio Cut to Hold From Buy by Craig-Hallum

Vizio Cut to Neutral From Buy by B. Riley Securities

Vizio Cut to Neutral From Buy by Roth MKM

Vizio Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan

Wendy's Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-22-24 0619ET