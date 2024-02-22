Teck Declares Dividend of 12.5c; Board Authorized Up to $500M Share Buyback; Planned Repurchase Reflect Distribution in Respect of 30% of Proceeds From Minority Sale of Steelmaking-Coal Business to Nippon Steel
Expected Major Events for Thursday
00:30/JPN: Feb Japan Flash Manufacturing PMI
05:00/JPN: Jan Steel Production
05:00/JPN: Jan Supermarket sales
05:30/JPN: Jan Tokyo area department store sales
05:30/JPN: Jan Nationwide department store sales
07:45/FRA: Feb Monthly business survey (goods-producing industries)
08:15/FRA: Feb France Flash PMI
08:30/GER: Feb Germany Flash PMI
09:00/ITA: Jan CPI
09:30/UK: Feb Flash UK PMI
11:00/FRA: 4Q OECD trade statistics release
13:00/RUS: Weekly International Reserves
13:30/CAN: Dec Employment Insurance
13:30/CAN: Dec Retail trade
13:30/US: Jan Chicago Fed National Activity Index (CFNAI)
13:30/US: 02/17 Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report - Initial Claims
14:45/US: Feb US Flash Manufacturing PMI
14:45/US: Feb US Flash Services PMI
15:00/US: 4Q Advance Quarterly Services
15:00/US: Jan Existing Home Sales
15:30/US: 02/16 EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report
16:00/US: 02/16 EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report
21:30/US: Federal Discount Window Borrowings
21:30/US: Foreign Central Bank Holdings
All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.
Expected Earnings for Thursday
Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) is expected to report $1.44 for 4Q.
Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) is expected to report $0.08 for 4Q.
Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) is expected to report for 4Q.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADXS) is expected to report for 4Q.
Capstone Copper Corp (CS.T) is expected to report for 4Q.
Cascades is expected to report for 4Q.
Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) is expected to report $2.56 for 4Q.
Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) is expected to report $0.89 for 4Q.
City Office REIT Inc (CIO) is expected to report $-0.05 for 4Q.
Denbury Inc (DEN) is expected to report for 4Q.
Dominion Energy (D) is expected to report $0.36 for 4Q.
Donegal Group (DGICA,DGICB) is expected to report $0.22 for 4Q.
Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN) is expected to report for 4Q.
Entergy Corp (ETR) is expected to report $0.52 for 4Q.
Glatfelter Corp (GLT) is expected to report for 4Q.
Granite Construction Inc (GVA) is expected to report $0.86 for 4Q.
H&E Equipment Services (HEES) is expected to report $1.22 for 4Q.
Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (HRMY) is expected to report for 4Q.
Hyatt Hotels (H) is expected to report $0.30 for 4Q.
Installed Building Products Inc (IBP) is expected to report $2.00 for 4Q.
Kaltura Inc (KLTR) is expected to report for 4Q.
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) is expected to report $0.52 for 4Q.
LKQ Corp (LKQ) is expected to report $0.69 for 4Q.
Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) is expected to report $-0.58 for 4Q.
Loblaw Cos Ltd (L.T,LBLCF) is expected to report $1.93 for 4Q.
MFA Financial Inc (MFA) is expected to report for 4Q.
N-able Inc (NABL) is expected to report for 4Q.
Newmark Group Inc (NMRK) is expected to report $0.22 for 4Q.
Newmont Corp (NEM) is expected to report $0.28 for 4Q.
PG&E Corp (PCG) is expected to report $0.47 for 4Q.
Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) is expected to report $5.34 for 4Q.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc (PLYM) is expected to report $-0.04 for 4Q.
Polaris Renewable Energy is expected to report for 4Q.
Pool Corp (POOL) is expected to report $1.26 for 4Q.
Primo Water Corp (PRMW,PRMW.T) is expected to report for 4Q.
Shyft Group Inc (SHYF) is expected to report for 4Q.
Standard Motor Products Inc (SMP) is expected to report $0.62 for 4Q.
Talkspace Inc (TALK) is expected to report for 4Q.
Teck Resources Ltd - Class B (TECK,TECK.A.T,TECK.B.T) is expected to report $1.32 for 4Q.
Trinity Industries (TRN) is expected to report $0.64 for 4Q.
Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.
ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS
Amplitude Cut to Sector Perform From Sector Outperform by Scotiabank
BioXcel Therapeutics Cut to Neutral From Buy by UBS
Compass Cut to Underperform From Hold by Gordon Haskett
COPT Defense Raised to Buy From Hold by Jefferies
Discover Financial Cut to Peer Perform From Outperform by Wolfe Research
Discover Financial Cut to Sector Perform From Outperform by RBC Capital
Eli Lilly Cut to Hold From Buy by DZ Bank
Fathom Digital Mfg. Cut to Hold From Buy by Needham
Hackett Group Raised to Buy From Hold by Craig-Hallum
Home Depot Cut to Reduce From Hold by HSBC
HomeTrust Bancshares Raised to Outperform From Market Perform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods
Norfolk Southern Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Barclays
Palo Alto Networks Cut to Hold From Buy by Loop Capital
Palo Alto Networks Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Northland Capital Markets
Palo Alto Networks Cut to Neutral From Buy by Rosenblatt
Palo Alto Networks Cut to Neutral From Overweight by Piper Sandler
Rapt Therapeutics Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Leerink Partners
Rapt Therapeutics Cut to Neutral From Buy by HC Wainwright & Co.
Rapt Therapeutics Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan
Steven Madden Cut to Hold From Buy by Williams Trading
Vizio Cut to Hold From Buy by Craig-Hallum
Vizio Cut to Neutral From Buy by B. Riley Securities
Vizio Cut to Neutral From Buy by Roth MKM
Vizio Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan
Wendy's Cut to Neutral From Overweight by JP Morgan
This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-22-24 0619ET