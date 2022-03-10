North American Morning Briefing: Oil Prices Jump, -2

The business, which is called Environmental Science Professional and is part of Bayer's agriculture division, focuses on pest and disease control in nonagricultural settings, such as forestry.

House Passes $1.5 Trillion Omnibus Package That Includes Aid for Ukraine

WASHINGTON-The House passed a $1.5 trillion spending bill that includes emergency aid for Ukraine, after Democratic leaders stripped out a contentious Covid-19 aid provision that would have clawed back states' unused coronavirus money to fund the proposal.

The decision to remove the $15.6 billion in Covid-19 aid was a dramatic setback for both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.), who negotiated the plan only to see many rank-and-file Democrats reject it, and President Biden, whose administration originally asked for $22.5 billion to fund vaccines, treatments and research and now will get nothing.

Asian Refiners Could Benefit From Rising Brent-Dubai Spread

Asian refiners stand to gain from the disruption of Russian oil supply, with rising price gaps among global crude oils creating an opportunity to export products at premium prices to Europe, analysts said.

With crude rising to its highest prices since 2008, Asia's oil refiners will face higher input costs to make products like diesel and gasoline. But a widening gap between Brent and Dubai crude prices "bodes ill for EU refiners, but...could enhance competitiveness of Asian peers," Citigroup said in a research note.

Nickel Market Crisis Sends London Metal Exchange Scrambling to Prevent Damage

The metals industry, financial regulators and Chinese officials rushed to resolve a crisis in London's nickel market, which remained on ice after an ill-fated trade sparked mammoth price gains and billions of dollars of losses.

At the center of the action is Chinese nickel titan Tsingshan Holding Group, the world's biggest producer of a metal used in stainless steel and electric-vehicle batteries. The company, sitting on $8 billion in trading losses, said Wednesday it had secured enough metal to settle all its loss-making positions, according to a state-run media outlet.

Russian Airstrike Hits Maternity Hospital in Ukrainian City of Mariupol

KYIV, Ukraine-A Russian airstrike hit a maternity hospital in the besieged southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, local authorities said, as Moscow's invasion has shifted to a new, more destructive phase aimed at civilian targets.

Video footage released by the Mariupol mayor's office showed wounded people being pulled out of the partially collapsed hospital complex. A wide, deep bomb crater was visible, with signs that the blast, which took place around 5 p.m. local time Wednesday, had knocked down trees and torched cars. Three people were killed in the blast and 17 people were wounded, the mayor said.

EPA Restores California's Power to Set Tighter Car-Pollution Standards

WASHINGTON-The Biden administration restored California's ability to set stricter air-pollution limits for auto makers, ending a conflict with the state's air-quality regulators that began under former President Donald Trump.

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency officials said Wednesday that their decision to restore California's ability to set emissions standards for passenger cars and trucks would improve air quality and combat climate change.

Will Inflation Stay High for Decades? One Influential Economist Says Yes

When the global economy tanked in March 2020, the rate of inflation looked like it was heading to zero. That made it a surprising moment for former U.K. central banker Charles Goodhart to predict that inflation would hit between 5% and 10% in 2021-and stay high.

Mr. Goodhart reasoned that a seismic shift was under way in the world economy, one that fiscal stimulus and the post-pandemic recovery would only hasten. A long glut of inexpensive labor that had kept prices and wages down for decades, he said, was giving way to an era of worker shortages, and hence higher prices.

Ukraine Official Says Digital Battlefield Is Key to War With Russia

Ukraine is working to keep its digital infrastructure up and running in the midst of the war with Russia while combating disinformation and cyberattacks, said Oleksandr Bornyakov, Ukraine's deputy minister of digital transformation.

Mr. Bornyakov appeared at a virtual event Wednesday hosted by artificial intelligence company Collective[i] to talk about the role of technology and information in the war.

Russian Billionaire Roman Abramovich, Owner of Soccer Club Chelsea, Is Sanctioned by U.K.

LONDON-The British government Thursday became the first Western country to impose sanctions against Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich as it looks to further turn the screw on Kremlin-linked businessmen.

Mr. Abramovich has already said he is in the process of trying to sell his soccer club Chelsea FC and his London home. The U.K. government said his assets would be frozen and a travel ban imposed.

TODAY IN CANADA

Earnings:

AcuityAds Hldgs Inc (AT.T) 4Q

Bragg Gaming Grp (BRAG.T) 4Q

CES Energy Solutions (CEU.T) 4Q

Docebo 4Q

Empire Co. Ltd. (EMP.A.T) 3Q

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.T) 4Q

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.T) 4Q

Greenlane Renewables 4Q

IBI Grp Inc. (IBG.T) 4Q

KP Tissue 4Q

Neo Performance Mtrls. (NEO.T) 4Q

NFI Grp Inc. (NFI.T) 4Q

Premium Brands Hldgs (PBH.T) 4Q

Pretium Resources 4Q

Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.T) 1Q

Wesdome Gold Mines 4Q

Wheaton Precious Mtls (WPM.T) 4Q

Ballard Power Sys Inc. (BLDP.T) 4Q

Economic Indicators (ET):

Nothing major scheduled

Stocks to Watch:

Maple Leaf Foods to Complete London Plant, Close Schomberg Plant

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. on Wednesday said it planned to further optimization opportunities in its poultry network as a new facility in plant in London, Ontario, nears completion.

The company said it planned to shift volumes currently processed at plants in Schomberg and Bradford, Ontario, to its new value-added poultry processing plant in London, which is scheduled to be completed later this year.

The company will be shutting the Schomberg plant, it said, adding it expects to identify opportunities at other plants for workers impacted as a result of the transition.

The Schomberg and Bradford plants will continue to operate as normal for the next 18 months until the transition, Maple Leaf Foods said.

Expected Major Events for Thursday

00:01/UK: Feb RICS Residential Market Survey

01:01/UK: Feb KPMG and REC UK Report on Jobs

09:00/ITA: Jan PPI

11:00/FRA: Jan OECD Harmonised Unemployment Rates

13:30/US: Feb CPI

13:30/US: Feb Real Earnings

13:30/US: 03/05 Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report - Initial Claims

13:30/US: U.S. Weekly Export Sales

15:30/US: 03/04 EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report

19:00/US: Feb Monthly Treasury Statement of Receipts & Outlays of the U.S. Govt

21:30/US: Foreign Central Bank Holdings

21:30/US: Federal Discount Window Borrowings

23:30/JPN: Jan Household Spending

23:50/JPN: 1Q Business Outlook Survey

All times in GMT. Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

Expected Earnings for Thursday

AFC Gamma Inc (AFCG) is expected to report for 4Q.

Aemetis Inc (AMTX) is expected to report for 4Q.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI) is expected to report $-1.13 for 4Q.

Bioventus Inc (BVS) is expected to report $0.06 for 4Q.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) is expected to report $0.92 for 4Q.

CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) is expected to report for 4Q.

Dixie Group (DXYN) is expected to report for 4Q.

Docebo is expected to report for 4Q.

Duluth Holdings Inc (DLTH) is expected to report $-0.03 for 4Q.

ENGlobal (ENG) is expected to report for 4Q.

Empire Co (EMLAF,EMP.A.T) is expected to report for 3Q.

Endeavour Silver (EDR.T,EXK) is expected to report $0.03 for 4Q.

First Majestic Silver (AG,FR.T) is expected to report for 4Q.

FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL) is expected to report for 1Q.

Genesco Inc (GCO) is expected to report for 4Q.

Genie Energy Ltd (GNE) is expected to report for 4Q.

Genocea Biosciences Inc (GNCA) is expected to report for 4Q.

Horizon Global Corp (HZN) is expected to report $-0.22 for 4Q.

KP Tissue is expected to report for 4Q.

Landsea Homes Corp (LSEA) is expected to report for 4Q.

Latham Group Inc (SWIM) is expected to report for 4Q.

Lazydays Holdings Inc (LAZY) is expected to report for 4Q.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc (LTH) is expected to report for 4Q.

Medical Facilities is expected to report $0.21 for 4Q.

Myers Industries (MYE) is expected to report $0.20 for 4Q.

Neonode (NEON) is expected to report for 4Q.

Premium Brands Holdings (PBH.T,PRBZF) is expected to report for 4Q.

Quarterhill Inc (QTRH,QTRH.T) is expected to report $0.00 for 4Q.

Saga Communications (SGA) is expected to report for 4Q.

Selecta Biosciences Inc (SELB) is expected to report $-0.09 for 4Q.

Target Hospitality Corp (TH) is expected to report $-0.02 for 4Q.

TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) is expected to report $-0.08 for 4Q.

Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY) is expected to report for 4Q.

Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ) is expected to report $0.38 for 4Q.

Transat AT (TRZ.T) is expected to report $-3.07 for 1Q.

UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN) is expected to report $-1.22 for 4Q.

Vital Farms Inc (VITL) is expected to report for 4Q.

Vivid Seats Inc (SEAT) is expected to report for 4Q.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) is expected to report for 4Q.

eMagin (EMAN) is expected to report for 4Q.

Powered by Kantar Media and Dow Jones.

ANALYST RATINGS ACTIONS

Accelerate Diagnostics Cut to Hold From Buy by Craig-Hallum

Anika Therapeutics Cut to Equal-Weight From Overweight by Stephens & Co.

Automatic Data Raised to Neutral From Underperform by B of A Securities

Booking Holdings Raised to Outperform From Perform by Oppenheimer

